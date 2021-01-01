« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78  (Read 5769 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #360 on: Today at 10:40:11 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 10:34:56 pm
Camavinga is a baller. If Real get Jude which is basically 100% guaranteed now. I would bid the Jude money for Eduardo. Hes even better and suits us more than Jude.

Hes not better and he wouldn't leave Madrid for us.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:37:00 pm


RM always kept it classy, i gotta give them that. They humiliated us many times but can't remember any of their players waving their cocks in front of us.
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:37:00 pm

Very classy touch by them, European royalty like us.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,951
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:45:25 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:42:48 pm
Very classy touch by them, European royalty like us.

They are indisputably the true Kings of Europe.
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,040
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:45:26 pm »
Easy to be classy isn't it when they beat us every time we play them. It was a nice touch no doubt but I'd rather they hated our guts.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,666
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:45:26 pm
Easy to be classy isn't it when they beat us every time we play them. It was a nice touch no doubt but I'd rather they hated our guts.

100%.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,137
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:47:08 pm »
No way is Gakpo a false 9.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:47:23 pm »
Well on the plus side we won't have to play Real Madrid again for a long, long time. I'm sick of the sight of Benzema and Vinicius Junior. Starting to understand how it feels to be an Evertonian.
Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:47:57 pm »
5:2 down, important players missing, playing away and not in any form ,so all in all we gave them a game. Not a great performance but we did our best even if it wasn't good enough in the end.
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:48:59 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:45:26 pm
Easy to be classy isn't it when they beat us every time we play them. It was a nice touch no doubt but I'd rather they hated our guts.
I wouldnt say there needs to be hate but they wouldnt dare play it if we won.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,256
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #370 on: Today at 10:49:05 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:45:26 pm
Easy to be classy isn't it when they beat us every time we play them. It was a nice touch no doubt but I'd rather they hated our guts.

Was it Rafa who said of Mourhino, "He was friendly until we started beating him"?  RM are the same.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,196
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #371 on: Today at 10:49:32 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:47:57 pm
5:2 down, important players missing, playing away and not in any form ,so all in all we gave them a game. Not a great performance but we did our best even if it wasn't good enough in the end.


Besides Diaz what important players were missing?
Online KloppCorn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:40:11 pm
Hes not better and he wouldn't leave Madrid for us.
Way better passer,tackler,dribbler,game IQ. Hes better than Jude,Tchouameni and Musiala combined.
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 10:47:23 pm
Well on the plus side we won't have to play Real Madrid again for a long, long time. I'm sick of the sight of Benzema and Vinicius Junior. Starting to understand how it feels to be an Evertonian.
Whys that? If we dont get top four this year we will next.

Imagine losing faith in Klopp this quickly. Disgraceful.
Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:49:32 pm
Besides Diaz what important players were missing?

Thiago and Henderson.  They shouldn't be so important now but they undoubtedly are.
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:53:16 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:51:12 pm
Thiago and Henderson.  They shouldn't be so important now but they undoubtedly are.
Bajcetic as well and yeah someone will say we shouldnt be relying on a kid but the fact of the matter is he has been one of our better players.
Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • return of the king
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #376 on: Today at 10:54:53 pm »
I suppose the only positive of finishing 8th and being forced to shop prudently, Klopp will get to work with a smaller, tighter squad of young, hungry players again. Probably our best chance now for the long term.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,158
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #377 on: Today at 10:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 10:54:53 pm
I suppose the only positive of finishing 8th and being forced to shop prudently, Klopp will get to work with a smaller, tighter squad of young, hungry players again. Probably our best chance now for the long term.

Or we'll just stick with the same players we have because we can't afford new ones and no one wants to offer the ones we have the wages they'd demand.
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #378 on: Today at 10:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:49:32 pm
Besides Diaz what important players were missing?

Thiago, Henderson, Bajcetic.  There was a reason Ox came on.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #379 on: Today at 10:59:59 pm »
Worlds imploding and everyones shite again :lmao

Gakpos pointless
Trent shouldn't be defended
Questions over if we should bin Salah

:lmao :lmao

This place is mad after bad results
Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #380 on: Today at 11:01:28 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:50:57 pm
Whys that? If we dont get top four this year we will next.

Imagine losing faith in Klopp this quickly. Disgraceful.

If we stay in contention for after our next three league games we'll be back in CL I think. That's a big enough if but we shouldn't lose our arses. We got ourselves back in the conversation so why not?

I'm not that gutted by tonight's result. We never looked like we had much of a chance with that line up and did OK overall. People  are going a bit over the top with the doomsday scenarios.  We've some great players and a brilliant manager. We've also got some glaring weaknesses which Klopp will be acutely aware of.
Online KloppCorn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #381 on: Today at 11:02:24 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:50:57 pm
Whys that? If we dont get top four this year we will next.

Imagine losing faith in Klopp this quickly. Disgraceful.
What makes you so sure we get CL next year unless this team is gutted.
