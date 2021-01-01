Camavinga is a baller. If Real get Jude which is basically 100% guaranteed now. I would bid the Jude money for Eduardo. Hes even better and suits us more than Jude.
Very classy touch by them, European royalty like us.
Easy to be classy isn't it when they beat us every time we play them. It was a nice touch no doubt but I'd rather they hated our guts.
5:2 down, important players missing, playing away and not in any form ,so all in all we gave them a game. Not a great performance but we did our best even if it wasn't good enough in the end.
Hes not better and he wouldn't leave Madrid for us.
Well on the plus side we won't have to play Real Madrid again for a long, long time. I'm sick of the sight of Benzema and Vinicius Junior. Starting to understand how it feels to be an Evertonian.
Besides Diaz what important players were missing?
Thiago and Henderson. They shouldn't be so important now but they undoubtedly are.
I suppose the only positive of finishing 8th and being forced to shop prudently, Klopp will get to work with a smaller, tighter squad of young, hungry players again. Probably our best chance now for the long term.
Whys that? If we dont get top four this year we will next. Imagine losing faith in Klopp this quickly. Disgraceful.
