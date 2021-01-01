Starting to get a bit sloppy with our passing, hardly surprising knowing what needs to happen
Our passing has been wretched this game, very little quality.
Been a bit sloppy all game
in a game when only perfect will do the job
Fuck off Modric you show off
One of the all time greats to be honest
Why the utter hell are we taking off Nunez!!!???I don't understand
I know, in other circumstances a joy to watch
Jr just glided past 3 players. Watching him all the way no one even bothered to attempt to get in his way.
