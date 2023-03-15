I am of the opinion that it seems and feels like the general consensus is that we are out already, so I look forward to the game with no nerves, a wish that we play a good game and don't come away having been embarrassed.
Saying that...
We have already stunned these once by going 2 up against them before losing our heads and capitulating.
I dont know what to expect from the officials considering their nationality but I do hope any shithousery by their players is quickly knocked on the head.
They will be more nervous than we are, if not a bit cocky, but, If our players go into the game with no fear, with the mindset of 'fuck it, everyone expects us to go out, lets just go for it' a la Barcelona... we have a chance.