Solid first half, no goals, then hit them with the Trent/Arthur midfield 2 with 4 up top



You need to stun Madrid early, like we did at Anfield and then hang on with our fingernails.Madrid are akin to a really good boxer, you need to rush them from the first bell, you might even score a few knock downs early. But they will gradually use their technical superiority the longer the fight goes on, and once they have the measure of you they will make you pay. So knocking 2 or 3 past them late won't happen. This will be a score a few early and hang on for the last 15-20 mins by the skin of our teeth job.A nephew of mine watches them every week in La Liga, he reckons it was suicide for us to play the way we did last time out, trying to match them 3 on 3 in midfield, and not putting the shackles on Vinicius Jr. They know exactly how we play and were therefore well prepped, there are no surprises with us. When inevitably our legs went in midfield, their technical superiority took over. Vini Jr spends 90 mins every weekend getting kicked around, man marked and digged out by the likes of Cadiz, Girona, Albacete and Valladolid. And he won the lottery getting the space we gave him. Shackling him is one of the main reasons their league form has been so rubbish.