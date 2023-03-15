« previous next »
Caston

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #160 on: Today at 08:12:49 am
We were 2-0 up against these not long ago.

Its possible. I know we are away from home and our away form is awful. But if we get a few goals ahead they might lose their heads, who knows?

Not expecting anything but its not quite over yet.
JRed

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #161 on: Today at 08:15:05 am
Just going to enjoy it as a one off game. Go out to win the game, if were ahead by 1 or 2 goals in second half then go all out. I dont think this is ending 0-0
thaddeus

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #162 on: Today at 09:38:41 am
I don't have any great hopes for progressing but it would be great to at least get a win and end the hoodoo they have over us.  It's certainly not a vintage Real side but we always seem to somehow conspire to lose to them.
rob1966

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #163 on: Today at 10:11:47 am
I'd like us to win the Kickoff and pull that routine Bournemouth did at Arsenal, goal in 10 secs will get us going.
anandg_lfc

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #164 on: Today at 10:24:03 am
We have milner and elliott as cm options going to the bernabeu with a 3 goal deficit. I think everyone will be happy if the team put up a decent fight.
DangerScouse

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #165 on: Today at 10:38:46 am
 
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 05:48:28 am
              Kelleher
Trent         VVD     Konate      Robbo

       Keith            Hendo

Salah  Nunez   Gakpo
                Allison

 ;D
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #166 on: Today at 10:39:31 am
I'll live in hope right up to the point Vinicius waltzes through our defence and smacks in his third of the night.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #167 on: Today at 10:44:00 am
If we can just get into the lead at some point the chemistry of the match will change completely. Hope for the best, expect the worst.
Legs

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #168 on: Today at 10:47:45 am
We all hope but in reality we are going to get beat.

Madrid if they are comfortable second will possibly ease off and make it a training session.

Our season is pretty much a write off and its our own fault for it and we need to put that right in the summer.
red1977

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #169 on: Today at 10:51:28 am
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 05:48:28 am
              Kelleher
Trent         VVD     Konate      Robbo

       Keith            Hendo

Salah  Nunez   Gakpo
                Allison

As if we will line up like that!! Youve got VVD and Konate the wrong way around. ;-)
bobadicious

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #170 on: Today at 10:51:52 am
                  Allison

Gomez   Konate  Virg   Robertson

                   Fabinho

      Trent                   Milner

Salah           Gakpo             Nunez


Gomez helps sort out the Vinicius problem while providing a better defensive option than Trent while Trent into midfield helps with the midfield lack of numbers problem. You could swap Milner for Elliot, maybe Milners better coming on later with his experience. Wont happen like but thats an option.
Wolverine

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #171 on: Today at 10:55:03 am
It's Real Madrid, they don't panic or choke leads in this tournament, they have knocked us out almost every season in the last few years, if we were playing Spurs or something we would have a chance.

Hope fully we got no more injuries and put in a solid performance and don't disgrace ourselves, you can't really expect anything else. Top 4 is crucial to this club finances as we are not exactly cash rich to buy players for our rebuild.
Saus76

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #172 on: Today at 10:56:14 am
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 10:55:03 am
It's Real Madrid, they don't panic or choke leads in this tournament, they have knocked us out almost every season in the last few years, if we were playing Spurs or something we would have a chance.

That's the spirit.
fowlermagic

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #173 on: Today at 10:57:48 am
Sounds like we will be scrapping the midfield together for tonight and God knows who will be left on the bench to come in to keep things ticking. A tough mission just got a little tougher but as long as the lads give their best then it's all I could hope for. Put a bit of pride back into our performances as watching the home leg turn out the way it did was not good to say the least. Every chance you get to put on the red of Liverpool should lead to battling every minute you are on the pitch. Cmon lads tonight show us why we love the club.
BigRedFeetBed

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #174 on: Today at 10:59:23 am
I am of the opinion that it seems and feels like the general consensus is that we are out already, so I look forward to the game with no nerves, a wish that we play a good game and don't come away having been embarrassed.

Saying that...

We have already stunned these once by going 2 up against them before losing our heads and capitulating.
I dont know what to expect from the officials considering their nationality but I do hope any shithousery by their players is quickly knocked on the head.

They will be more nervous than we are, if not a bit cocky, but, If our players go into the game with no fear, with the mindset of 'fuck it, everyone expects us to go out, lets just go for it' a la Barcelona... we have a chance.



harleydanger

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #175 on: Today at 10:59:37 am
Solid first half, no goals, then hit them with the Trent/Arthur midfield 2 with 4 up top
Jayo10

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #176 on: Today at 11:12:36 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:59:37 am
Solid first half, no goals, then hit them with the Trent/Arthur midfield 2 with 4 up top

You need to stun Madrid early, like we did at Anfield and then hang on with our fingernails.

Madrid are akin to a really good boxer, you need to rush them from the first bell, you might even score a few knock downs early. But they will gradually use their technical superiority the longer the fight goes on, and once they have the measure of you they will make you pay. So knocking 2 or 3 past them late won't happen. This will be a score a few early and hang on for the last 15-20 mins by the skin of our teeth job.

A nephew of mine watches them every week in La Liga, he reckons it was suicide for us to play the way we did last time out, trying to match them 3 on 3 in midfield, and not putting the shackles on Vinicius Jr. They know exactly how we play and were therefore well prepped, there are no surprises with us. When inevitably our legs went in midfield, their technical superiority took over. Vini Jr spends 90 mins every weekend getting kicked around, man marked and digged out by the likes of Cadiz, Girona, Albacete and Valladolid. And he won the lottery getting the space we gave him. Shackling him is one of the main reasons their league form has been so rubbish.
bobadicious

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #177 on: Today at 11:15:54 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:12:36 am
You need to stun Madrid early, like we did at Anfield and then hang on with our fingernails.

Madrid are akin to a really good boxer, you need to rush them from the first bell, you might even score a few knock downs early. But they will gradually use their technical superiority the longer the fight goes on, and once they have the measure of you they will make you pay. So knocking 2 or 3 past them late won't happen. This will be a score a few early and hang on for the last 15-20 mins by the skin of our teeth job.

A nephew of mine watches them every week in La Liga, he reckons it was suicide for us to play the way we did last time out, trying to match them 3 on 3 in midfield, and not putting the shackles on Vinicius Jr. They know exactly how we play and were therefore well prepped, there are no surprises with us. When inevitably our legs went in midfield, their technical superiority took over. Vini Jr spends 90 mins every weekend getting kicked around, man marked and digged out by the likes of Cadiz, Girona, Albacete and Valladolid. And he won the lottery getting the space we gave him. Shackling him is one of the main reasons their league form has been so rubbish.


Stick our secret weapon Gomez on him. It makes so much sense.
CS111

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #178 on: Today at 11:42:14 am
Just realised our next 4 games are

Madrid away
City away
Chelsea away , I think
Arsenal home.

Nick110581

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #179 on: Today at 11:44:12 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:12:36 am
You need to stun Madrid early, like we did at Anfield and then hang on with our fingernails.

Madrid are akin to a really good boxer, you need to rush them from the first bell, you might even score a few knock downs early. But they will gradually use their technical superiority the longer the fight goes on, and once they have the measure of you they will make you pay. So knocking 2 or 3 past them late won't happen. This will be a score a few early and hang on for the last 15-20 mins by the skin of our teeth job.

A nephew of mine watches them every week in La Liga, he reckons it was suicide for us to play the way we did last time out, trying to match them 3 on 3 in midfield, and not putting the shackles on Vinicius Jr. They know exactly how we play and were therefore well prepped, there are no surprises with us. When inevitably our legs went in midfield, their technical superiority took over. Vini Jr spends 90 mins every weekend getting kicked around, man marked and digged out by the likes of Cadiz, Girona, Albacete and Valladolid. And he won the lottery getting the space we gave him. Shackling him is one of the main reasons their league form has been so rubbish.

We gave him too much space but his first goal is world class.

We lacked game management.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #180 on: Today at 12:00:39 pm
Unfortunately Madrid are solid and their arses don't go like Barcelona's or Milan's have in the past. Once we put up a good showing and give them a game i'll be happy. A red card for one of their's early on and who knows but let's be realistic here they have the tools to put another five past us if they want.
MH41

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #181 on: Today at 12:04:28 pm
Perhaps try a 4-2-3-1, with a largely mobile and interchangeable 'front 4'?

                 Alisson
TAA Konaté VVD Robbo
          Fabinho Milner
Elliott - Firmino (Gakpo) - Nuñez (Jota)
                   Salah
CS111

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #182 on: Today at 12:06:13 pm
In a sentence. It's a game where their midfield is world class and ours isn't unfortunately but it is what it is.
Swap the midfield and we'd batter them.

Hopefully next season we can get a proper world class midfield
Davidbowie

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #183 on: Today at 12:09:10 pm
I'm a bit surprised to see so many people talking about comebacks.

We arent the same team that we used to be, we're much, much weaker than 3 or 4 years ago & Real Madrid are THE Champions League team - they own the competition. And they're at home. And they have a 3 goal advantage!

They battered us at Anfield.

There will not be any miracle comeback, and I doubt we will win the game at all, I see no reason why they won't beat us yet again.

1-0 Madrid.
ToneLa

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #184 on: Today at 12:12:41 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:09:10 pm
I'm a bit surprised to see so many people talking about comebacks.

We arent the same team that we used to be, we're much, much weaker than 3 or 4 years ago & Real Madrid are THE Champions League team - they own the competition. And they're at home. And they have a 3 goal advantage!

They battered us at Anfield.

There will not be any miracle comeback, and I doubt we will win the game at all, I see no reason why they won't beat us yet again.

1-0 Madrid.

Why bother watching if you're this sure

The chance is tiny but it's there

The beauty of football is nothing is written in stone

We happen to be the ONE club that can do Champions League miracles

Let's go for it. We have to play it.

There will be plenty of time to commiserate a defeat it happens. the foresight of it won't keep your bones warm

We have two choices: fight or give up

Giving up is not OK
JRed

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #185 on: Today at 12:16:37 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:09:10 pm
I'm a bit surprised to see so many people talking about comebacks.

We arent the same team that we used to be, we're much, much weaker than 3 or 4 years ago & Real Madrid are THE Champions League team - they own the competition. And they're at home. And they have a 3 goal advantage!

They battered us at Anfield.

There will not be any miracle comeback, and I doubt we will win the game at all, I see no reason why they won't beat us yet again.

1-0 Madrid.

I think you should watch Eastenders instead.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
Reply #186 on: Today at 12:21:12 pm
I think we'll win by the odd goal, unfortunately not enough to go through.  We should be sitting pretty in this tie, should have went 3-0 up.  In an iffy season, this is the one that hurts because I'm still confused about how we let this slip away from us.

Obviously we're Liverpool and if any club can do it, it's us, one of our greatest ever results if we manage it.
