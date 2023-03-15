« previous next »
Author Topic: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023  (Read 5246 times)

Offline shank94

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:58:05 pm »
Just win, going through to the next round will be a bonus  :no
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:06:29 pm »
Fab and Jürgen pressers...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4G4xGqSBRkY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4G4xGqSBRkY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4G4xGqSBRkY
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:12:37 pm »
Offline 4pool

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:17:36 pm »
We beat Barcelona with Mo and Bobby sitting in the stands and people gave us no chance with two of our front three out.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:21:14 pm »
Not gonna say it but thinking it.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:25:51 pm »
Stefan out for 'a while'. :(

WTF happens at the Axa?

It's jinxed!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm by A Red Abroad »
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm »
With Hendo and Bajcetic out, whats the chances we just go all out attack with Nunez and Gakpo up top, Salah and Jota on either wing. Milner and Fabinho in the middle.
Offline Higgins79

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:48:44 pm »
With the injuries in midfield Id like to see us do something different tactically, catch them out and go all guns blazing. But well probably go 4-3-3 with a midfield of Fab, Milner and Elliot and get led a merry dance.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 07:48:44 pm
With the injuries in midfield Id like to see us do something different tactically, catch them out and go all guns blazing. But well probably go 4-3-3 with a midfield of Fab, Milner and Elliot and get led a merry dance.

That wouldnt be a pretty sight, that midfield against Reals.
Offline JRed

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 07:57:59 pm »
Goalie when ness and put Alisson up front.
We might aswell just put all the attackers on and go full Wimbledon. Weve no chance of dominating the midfield so its got to be direct.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:01:25 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm
That wouldnt be a pretty sight, that midfield against Reals.

Every single one of our midfielders lack athleticism. They could run riot in that midfield if theyve got the likes of Valverde and camavinga in there. Would love us to try something like a 352 or something. Get an extra defender in and play the wing backs high up the park with the hope that the extra defender makes up for the lack of legs in midfield but like others have said well see a 433 with Milner Fabinho and Elliott in there
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:02:57 pm »
FFS. So now we have to try and beat Real Madrid with basically no midfield.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm by Rob Dylan »
Offline harryc

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 08:18:39 pm »
Need a root and branch review at what is going on in training.

Beyond a joke now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:24:07 pm by harryc »
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm »
Have no expectations, other than to enjoy the ride. Hope the lads go and make themselves feel proud.
Offline tubby

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm »
Fabinho and Matip double-pivot, 4231.
Offline amir87

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:37:21 pm »
Time to bring Keita out from the cold.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:02:57 pm
FFS. So now we have to try and beat Real Madrid with basically no midfield.

And a piss poor one at that.
Offline gemofabird

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 08:52:48 pm »
Step up Artur Melo son
Offline shank94

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 08:58:11 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 08:52:48 pm
Step up Artur Melo son

Both Melo and his son are not in our CL squad unfortunately
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:09:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm
Fabinho and Matip double-pivot, 4231.
Not worst shout but unlikely. Bobby as part of the 3 would have been good.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm »
Klopp with the fresh trim.
Offline JasonF

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm
Klopp with the fresh trim.

Tidying himself up for the many murals that'll be painted after we turn this tie around. Smart.
Offline andy07

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm »
Hope our team were holed up in their hotel watching City pulverise Leipzig. This is not over and I want to see us give everything tomorrow.
Offline Beninger

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 11:03:10 pm »
Make them put us down. Fuck a cowardly performance.
Offline G Richards

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm »
I remember Barcelona, and even with a depleted Liverpool side with did something extraordinary. So you never say never. My heart will always have hope that anything can happen.

My head needs to get there! We stormed out of the blocks at Anfield and built a quick 2-0 lead. But probably the most impressive thing about Real Madrid was how they did not panic. They got their foot on the ball, passed it around, and picked us off. Mercilessly.

We have the weapons in attack to do some damage to them, and I think we will do that, and enjoy some bright moments. Whether that will be enough to win by enough to advance remains to be seen. I cant see it, because we need a whole team, and at the moment the midfield just isnt really there. And thats the one department where there is a clear difference between the sides. 

I would love to be wrong. I would love another legendary chapter to be written. I will be watching, and hoping.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 pm »
Crap news about Hendo and Bajcetic, but I guess Milly played against Varca so there's still hope!

Think its pointless going all out too soon, they tend to grow into games so changing gears may be a better approach.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:55:10 am »
Nabys last chance for redemption.
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #147 on: Today at 01:01:58 am »
might be a good time to play 3 at the back, with no midfielders available. risky but could work.

allison

matip
van dijk
konate

robertson
fabinho
elliot
trent

nunez
firmino
salah

wont happen, but you know. caution to the wind, and just go for it.
Offline n00bert

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #148 on: Today at 03:24:47 am »
3-5-2 with loads of balls coming in off the wing. Just early balls, quick buildup and hope Darwin has head on right.

We'll storm to 3-0, and then get done in the last minute by Vinicius only for a Mo belter in injury time to take us to extra time. We win on penalties and get 9 out of the next 9 points against City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

It is written.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:29:23 am »
Allison

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robbo

Keita
Fabinho
Jota

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo
