I'm of the opposite mindset, the best thing that could have happened for us to try and advance on Wednesday was a loss at Bournemouth. Lots of talk of complacency from players, manager and fans. Hopefully that was the kick up the arse they need to prevail tomorrow.



I just hope the loss to Bournemouth to be a blessing in disguise. Do that in office and someone could lose the job on next day actually. As you said, kick up the arse is our only hope to throw away the complacency.