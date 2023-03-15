« previous next »
Author Topic: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023  (Read 919 times)

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« on: Yesterday at 09:14:33 pm »
MATCH PREVIEW  Real Madrid C.F vs Liverpool FC
Aggregate score - 5-2

Date  15/03/2023
Kick off - 8.00pm
TV - BT Sport

Officials


Referee
Felix Zwayer GER

Assistant referees
Stefan Lupp GER
Marco Achmüller GER

Fourth official
Sven Jablonski GER

Video Assistant Referee
Marco Fritz GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Christian Dingert GER

Match Preview

Liverpool travel to Madrid trailing 5-2 from the first leg at Anfield, a dispiriting night having led 2-0 in front of a raucous crowd early on. If there is any football club that can climb a mountain like the one Jurgen Klopp and the players are facing on Wednesday night, then surely it's our beloved one. So in the event that you have any doubt as to whether it might be possible, here's a little trip down the European memory lane to remind you that with this football club, the impossible can very much become the possible.

Liverpool's greatest European comebacks

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate) Champions League semi-finals 2018/19





Unfortunate to find themselves 3-0 down from the first leg, the Reds problems mounted with the loss of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah ahead of the second leg. With a makeshift front three of Shaqiri-Origi-Mane, Liverpool embarked on the most remarkable of comebacks, Origi setting the tone with an early goal to light the touch paper, before a quick fire brace from Gini Wijnaldum drew the Reds level. Then came perhaps what is now the most famous corner routine of all time and rest as they say is history.

Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund (5-4 on aggregate) Europa League quarter-finals 2015/16



The night that the Klopp era truly exploded and a quite frankly ludicrous turnaround that only Liverpool Football Club are capable of. A very credible 1-1 draw in Dortmund very quickly unravelled as the Reds found themselves 2-0 down within ten minutes at Anfield. 0-2 became 1-2, then 1-3, leaving the Reds requiring three goals in the final thirty minutes to find a way through. The picture paints it better than I ever could.

Liverpool 3-1 Olympiakos - Champions League Group Stage 2004/05



Oh you beauty. Steven Gerrard with a famous trademark rescue act which lead to one of the most iconic commentary lines of all time. And it also lead to this...

Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan - Champions League Final 2005



The greatest comeback in football history. 3-0 down against one of the finest sides ever assembled, the Reds stormed back in six second half minutes before landing our first European Cup in 21 years on penalties.

I could go on with many, many more, but you get the gist. With Liverpool Football Club, it's not over until it's over in this wonderful competition. It will arguably require a triumph which would equal or better those listed above, but if any club can produce it against the odds, I'd be backing ours.

It's the hope that gets you as they say. I'll leave you with one last image to whet the appetite. Up the Reds!

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:23:12 pm »
Great OP.  We need to just win the game to break the hold these fuckers have over us.  As much as Id love us to perform a miracle and win 4 nil, lets be honest after Saturdays shitshow we arent going to Madrid and winning by four goals so lets just put on a performance that wins us the game and stops these twats from beating us every time.  Come on the redmen. 
Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:27:16 pm »
Well if you were a neutral and you had to pick one team to overturn this result then it would be Liverpool.

Let's throw the fucking kitchen sink at these c*unts!

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,460
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm »



^ from the reddit/liverpool


Or just win 4-0  :thumbup
.
Offline lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm »
For some reason, i have a sneaky feeling we will win 4-0.. call me mad i know, but we are liverpool and no matter how shit we are playing, you can never write us off in the european cup

Make us dream redmen!
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,037
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 pm »
Looking on the bright side, now the away goal rule's been scrapped we only need 3 to take it to extra time...;D

I've had a funny feeling we might pull it off over the last week or two. It is a strange position for Madrid to be in, maybe they won't be quite sure how to approach it whereas we know we just have to come out all guns blazing and go for it. Stick an early goal in and you never know.

My realistic prediction is it'll be a bit of a Chelsea 09 kind of game. We are good enough to make a game of it and I can well imagine that at some point Madrid will find themselves slightly worried. But ultimately we don't tend to defend well enough as a team to deny golden chances and Madrid are the most ruthless team in Europe if you give them anything like a look in. Wouldn't be surprised to see us get a goal or two ahead but end up still well beaten over the two legs.

Let's see though. We are a wildly inconsistent, unpredictable outfit at the moment but we are still capable of the dizzying heights when we turn up. As we showed against United. When we're capable of those highs then form isn't all that important. If the Liverpool of a week ago turns up we are capable of pulling off probably the maddest comeback in the knockout stage of the competition. If the Liverpool we've seen for most of the season turns up we'll be doing very well to keep the deficit down to three.

It's worth dreaming though, isn't it? This manager and these players have achieved the improbable more than once.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,620
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Yesterday at 09:32:55 pm
For some reason, i have a sneaky feeling we will win 4-0.. call me mad i know, but we are liverpool and no matter how shit we are playing, you can never write us off in the european cup

Make us dream redmen!

I've been saying for two weeks we're knocking these out. Dunno why, just feel we will
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,474
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm »
We won;t win the tie but let's try and win the game at least.
Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm »
1- 4 and we go through on penalties.

They should be fresh and well rested, not having played a competitive match since United.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:01:07 pm »
It's a free hit and we don't play at the weekend so just make sure we leave nothing on the pitch.

If we go out we go out but I don't want to see us well beaten, outplayed or going through the motions in any way. I just want us to give Real Madrid a difficult 90 minutes and see what happens.
Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,770
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm »
Keep it tight, 1 goal first half, then go for it second half.
Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm »
We will win this, the only uncertainty is whether we win by enough.  Go in one up at half time and we have a chance.  Will be interesting how Real set up for this.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,338
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:12:07 pm »
The performance matters more than the result

Getting through the tie is a hell of an ask even at our tip top peak. 


Playing well and asking them questions is what we need to do at least then give ourselves the chance
Online Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Im not ready to stop believing.
Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 pm »
Well, it's a free hit of sorts. Grab an early goal and put them under pressure.

If Madrid have a 4/10 game and we have a 9/10 game it's possible I suppose. Scoring 3 is definitely worth a bet, but I can't see us keeping a clean sheet.
Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,361
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm »
Get the first goal and go from there.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,676
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:44:33 pm »
Do the impossible.  :thumbup
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
2-6 to us.
Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:50:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:12:07 pm
The performance matters more than the result

Getting through the tie is a hell of an ask even at our tip top peak. 


Playing well and asking them questions is what we need to do at least then give ourselves the chance

It's a knockout competition- result is everything. Even moreso in this case.
Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:05:27 pm »
Getting the first goal will be vital. From then it can go either way. Could be a repeat of the first leg, could be a performance like against Man United with us not necessarily scoring 7 goals, but enough to go through or to extra-time... Most importantly, until the ref blows the final whistle we're not out.
Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,371
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm »
They usually start slowly and being three up they might be a bit complacent - if we turn up (a big if at the moment) and score early it could be interesting, the problem is I just don't see us stopping them from scoring, however well we play.
Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,483
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm »
Any chance of getting big Div back on a one day loan?
Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,101
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm »
If we were at home maybe but away at their place its going to be a stretch. Surely if we can at least show a bit of pride and win away from home it be a boost of confidence to a team who are scared of their shadows on their travels.

Real have lost big a couple of times in the last season or two against Barcelona. Chelsea scared them at their place last season as they thought it was all over after beating Chelsea 3-1 away. So there is a chance if our lads for once can play to their potential away from home. The odds must be crazy though as we are 70-1 to win the CL.
Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:15:39 am »
I have thought about this, and I hope they have talked through all possible scenarios, and how to react to them. I mean, I'd love an early goal from us, but if Real get the first goal, or a goal anytime in the match, I hope their reaction is not "game over", but "ok, we'll get 4 etc" No away goal rule may help us here (unless we go out on pens, after winning 6-3)

On another point, with the removal of the away goals rule, what now is the purpose of ET in the 2nd leg? It's hardly fair on the away team to have to play an extra 30 minutes away from home? Why not go straight to penalties after 180 mins?
Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:29:07 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm
So there is a chance if our lads for once can play to their potential away from home. The odds must be crazy though as we are 70-1 to win the CL.

Just had a look. 5 Euros on us winning the tie and then winning the CL would get you almost 6K in return. If I didn't have to create an account first, I'd put a tenner on it... ;)
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,297
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:38:32 am »
Id take any sort of win. We arent going through here ladies and gents. Id love one of those big comebacks and we might get that feeling if we start well but going through here would top Istanbul on many levels.
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,311
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:53:26 am »
We got smashed by them at home and then smashed United 7-0 and then lost to Bournemouth. I don't think putting a good performance but going out does much for us really. May as well just completely go for it.
Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:01:45 am »
I have no expectations for this sadly. Hopefully we just go out on a high.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,518
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:32:43 am »
After Saturday's performance it wouldn't surprise me if we won this game.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,456
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:06:30 am »
0-0.
Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:10:04 am »
Looks impossible to win against Madrid this time. Impossible.

Let's be honest.

But if we win I will post a HD picture of my cock here.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:10:47 am »
thanks for the OP raid mate

Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:15:39 am
...

On another point, with the removal of the away goals rule, what now is the purpose of ET in the 2nd leg? It's hardly fair on the away team to have to play an extra 30 minutes away from home? Why not go straight to penalties after 180 mins?

because the only fair way to draw who plays the legs in what order is to draw out of a hat - one team will have to play the second leg away there's nothing you can do about that

the old away goal rule was crap - what was the point having 'home' advantage if the away team had that rule in favour of them?

back to the game - as long as we don't concede then it's not impossible

1 goal against us we need 4, 2=5 etc etc

i would play to wind up as many of their 'diva' players as possible - go in hard (but fair) - be on the ref's back all game without being abusive - surround their better players as soon as they get the ball - they could just sit back and go through so press press press

thing is - the way things stand, we have nothing to lose in going out with a bang rather than a whimper
