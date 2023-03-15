MATCH PREVIEW  Real Madrid C.F vs Liverpool FC

Aggregate score - 5-2Date  15/03/2023Kick off - 8.00pmTV - BT SportRefereeFelix Zwayer GERAssistant refereesStefan Lupp GERMarco Achmüller GERFourth officialSven Jablonski GERVideo Assistant RefereeMarco Fritz GERAssistant Video Assistant RefereeChristian Dingert GERLiverpool travel to Madrid trailing 5-2 from the first leg at Anfield, a dispiriting night having led 2-0 in front of a raucous crowd early on. If there is any football club that can climb a mountain like the one Jurgen Klopp and the players are facing on Wednesday night, then surely it's our beloved one. So in the event that you have any doubt as to whether it might be possible, here's a little trip down the European memory lane to remind you that with this football club, the impossible can very much become the possible.Unfortunate to find themselves 3-0 down from the first leg, the Reds problems mounted with the loss of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah ahead of the second leg. With a makeshift front three of Shaqiri-Origi-Mane, Liverpool embarked on the most remarkable of comebacks, Origi setting the tone with an early goal to light the touch paper, before a quick fire brace from Gini Wijnaldum drew the Reds level. Then came perhaps what is now the most famous corner routine of all time and rest as they say is history.The night that the Klopp era truly exploded and a quite frankly ludicrous turnaround that only Liverpool Football Club are capable of. A very credible 1-1 draw in Dortmund very quickly unravelled as the Reds found themselves 2-0 down within ten minutes at Anfield. 0-2 became 1-2, then 1-3, leaving the Reds requiring three goals in the final thirty minutes to find a way through. The picture paints it better than I ever could.Oh you beauty. Steven Gerrard with a famous trademark rescue act which lead to one of the most iconic commentary lines of all time. And it also lead to this...The greatest comeback in football history. 3-0 down against one of the finest sides ever assembled, the Reds stormed back in six second half minutes before landing our first European Cup in 21 years on penalties.I could go on with many, many more, but you get the gist. With Liverpool Football Club, it's not over until it's over in this wonderful competition. It will arguably require a triumph which would equal or better those listed above, but if any club can produce it against the odds, I'd be backing ours.It's the hope that gets you as they say. I'll leave you with one last image to whet the appetite. Up the Reds!