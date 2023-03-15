« previous next »
Author Topic: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023  (Read 260 times)

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« on: Today at 09:14:33 pm »
MATCH PREVIEW  Real Madrid C.F vs Liverpool FC
Aggregate score - 5-2

Date  15/03/2023
Kick off - 8.00pm
TV - BT Sport

Officials


Referee
Felix Zwayer GER

Assistant referees
Stefan Lupp GER
Marco Achmüller GER

Fourth official
Sven Jablonski GER

Video Assistant Referee
Marco Fritz GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Christian Dingert GER

Match Preview

Liverpool travel to Madrid trailing 5-2 from the first leg at Anfield, a dispiriting night having led 2-0 in front of a raucous crowd early on. If there is any football club that can climb a mountain like the one Jurgen Klopp and the players are facing on Wednesday night, then surely it's our beloved one. So in the event that you have any doubt as to whether it might be possible, here's a little trip down the European memory lane to remind you that with this football club, the impossible can very much become the possible.

Liverpool's greatest European comebacks

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate) Champions League semi-finals 2018/19





Unfortunate to find themselves 3-0 down from the first leg, the Reds problems mounted with the loss of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah ahead of the second leg. With a makeshift front three of Shaqiri-Origi-Mane, Liverpool embarked on the most remarkable of comebacks, Origi setting the tone with an early goal to light the touch paper, before a quick fire brace from Gini Wijnaldum drew the Reds level. Then came perhaps what is now the most famous corner routine of all time and rest as they say is history.

Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund (5-4 on aggregate) Europa League quarter-finals 2015/16



The night that the Klopp era truly exploded and a quite frankly ludicrous turnaround that only Liverpool Football Club are capable of. A very credible 1-1 draw in Dortmund very quickly unravelled as the Reds found themselves 2-0 down within ten minutes at Anfield. 0-2 became 1-2, then 1-3, leaving the Reds requiring three goals in the final thirty minutes to find a way through. The picture paints it better than I ever could.

Liverpool 3-1 Olympiakos - Champions League Group Stage 2004/05



Oh you beauty. Steven Gerrard with a famous trademark rescue act which lead to one of the most iconic commentary lines of all time. And it also lead to this...

Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan - Champions League Final 2005



The greatest comeback in football history. 3-0 down against one of the finest sides ever assembled, the Reds stormed back in six second half minutes before landing our first European Cup in 21 years on penalties.

I could go on with many, many more, but you get the gist. With Liverpool Football Club, it's not over until it's over in this wonderful competition. It will arguably require a triumph which would equal or better those listed above, but if any club can produce it against the odds, I'd be backing ours.

It's the hope that gets you as they say. I'll leave you with one last image to whet the appetite. Up the Reds!

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:23:12 pm »
Great OP.  We need to just win the game to break the hold these fuckers have over us.  As much as Id love us to perform a miracle and win 4 nil, lets be honest after Saturdays shitshow we arent going to Madrid and winning by four goals so lets just put on a performance that wins us the game and stops these twats from beating us every time.  Come on the redmen. 
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:27:16 pm »
Well if you were a neutral and you had to pick one team to overturn this result then it would be Liverpool.

Let's throw the fucking kitchen sink at these c*unts!

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:52 pm »



^ from the reddit/liverpool


Or just win 4-0  :thumbup
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:32:55 pm »
For some reason, i have a sneaky feeling we will win 4-0.. call me mad i know, but we are liverpool and no matter how shit we are playing, you can never write us off in the european cup

Make us dream redmen!
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:46:40 pm »
Looking on the bright side, now the away goal rule's been scrapped we only need 3 to take it to extra time...;D

I've had a funny feeling we might pull it off over the last week or two. It is a strange position for Madrid to be in, maybe they won't be quite sure how to approach it whereas we know we just have to come out all guns blazing and go for it. Stick an early goal in and you never know.

My realistic prediction is it'll be a bit of a Chelsea 09 kind of game. We are good enough to make a game of it and I can well imagine that at some point Madrid will find themselves slightly worried. But ultimately we don't tend to defend well enough as a team to deny golden chances and Madrid are the most ruthless team in Europe if you give them anything like a look in. Wouldn't be surprised to see us get a goal or two ahead but end up still well beaten over the two legs.

Let's see though. We are a wildly inconsistent, unpredictable outfit at the moment but we are still capable of the dizzying heights when we turn up. As we showed against United. When we're capable of those highs then form isn't all that important. If the Liverpool of a week ago turns up we are capable of pulling off probably the maddest comeback in the knockout stage of the competition. If the Liverpool we've seen for most of the season turns up we'll be doing very well to keep the deficit down to three.

It's worth dreaming though, isn't it? This manager and these players have achieved the improbable more than once.
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:57 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 09:32:55 pm
For some reason, i have a sneaky feeling we will win 4-0.. call me mad i know, but we are liverpool and no matter how shit we are playing, you can never write us off in the european cup

Make us dream redmen!

I've been saying for two weeks we're knocking these out. Dunno why, just feel we will
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:56:21 pm »
We won;t win the tie but let's try and win the game at least.
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm »
1- 4 and we go through on penalties.

They should be fresh and well rested, not having played a competitive match since United.
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:01:07 pm »
It's a free hit and we don't play at the weekend so just make sure we leave nothing on the pitch.

If we go out we go out but I don't want to see us well beaten, outplayed or going through the motions in any way. I just want us to give Real Madrid a difficult 90 minutes and see what happens.
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:02:11 pm »
Keep it tight, 1 goal first half, then go for it second half.
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:10:35 pm »
We will win this, the only uncertainty is whether we win by enough.  Go in one up at half time and we have a chance.  Will be interesting how Real set up for this.
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:12:07 pm »
The performance matters more than the result

Getting through the tie is a hell of an ask even at our tip top peak. 


Playing well and asking them questions is what we need to do at least then give ourselves the chance
Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:14:02 pm »
Im not ready to stop believing.
