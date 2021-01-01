« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: It's not about Lineker  (Read 2668 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 968
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 06:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:01:49 pm
Oh dear.

"Contempt for the conmen, compassion for the conned"

I'm not sure which he is.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,630
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 06:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Yesterday at 06:07:10 pm

Yes, but the figures you referred to were from the latest poll.

Your amazing knock-out point is that more people than I expected support an idiotic policy? Disappointing but does not change my view.
More exaggeration! I never said it was amazing or knock out, I wouldn't use such silly hyperbole to try to win an argument.

You merely stated something with great confidence, which was proven amusingly wrong (for the second time) and tried to silently shirk it (for the second time).
Logged

Offline Bergersrightwingviews

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 06:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:05:35 pm
Time for a bit of whataboutery:

Stop using this word.  You don't know how to use it properly.

What about all the unskilled individuals who come to this country and quickly become skilled, by educating and training themselves, and thus become productive assets for the nation?

Who are these people and who pays their way when they get here?

And conversely, what about all the skilled individuals who come to the country and for one reason or another fail to utilise their skills, ending up in menial jobs or even out fo work.

They would violate the terms of their visas under a sensible system and have to leave.

According to the Grand Right Peg the latter should be welcomed in unlimited numbers but the former are undesireables

As ever there's a lot more to this than sloganeering and regurgitating stuff you've read on right wing websites
Logged
Roger Scruton was right about everything.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,622
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 06:15:27 pm »
Football site.

Liverpool Football Club football site.

Political rhetoric, especially unpalatable, morally vacant and reprehensible versions thereof, belongs on Facebook, Twitter, reddit, Daily Mail, ETC. sites.

Don't even bother appealing. It's not at all appealing.

You're free to leave if this bothers you and feels too...... left wing :wave

(By the way, you say, "...my city..."? Your location says Hertford. And I've just come back from a weekend in Sweden - not a shred of evidence of the issues of which you speak - at least, none moreso than just about every other city in the world - the place I was in is thriving under multi-culturalism. The only real negative effect I see in places like that is the rise of right wing nationalism, populism and division. Maybe you need to go form your own country and run it by your own rules.

Fuck's ache......
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm by 24/7-nil »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,622
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm »
I don't normally do this but.........wow.........
Quote
As for Sweden, I appreciate that you are the big expert having been on holiday there, but I can send you sources if you have any interest in actually learning something?
8 years living there. As an immigrant. Who had no job to go to and couldn't say more than "tack" and "hej", therefore required to learn things like the language, the history and the culture before being allowed to stay.......

It never fails to amaze me the choice of hill some people have on which to die.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:56:45 pm by 24/7-nil »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,622
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #325 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm »
Right (wing), now that that brief distraction has been dealt with, and out of respect for the OP, this is back open to see if we can keep it kosher....

Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 968
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 01:59:41 pm
Right (wing), now that that brief distraction has been dealt with, and out of respect for the OP, this is back open to see if we can keep it kosher....

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 968
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:06:53 pm »
Glad Lineker didn't back down.

My only fear is that it may have now made it easier for the Tories to campaign for ditching the licence fee.

I'm hoping (probably in vain) that it may lead to removing 'politicos' from the board/positions of power.

Let's see.  :)

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • The only club that matters
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:07:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 01:59:41 pm
Right (wing), now that that brief distraction has been dealt with, and out of respect for the OP, this is back open to see if we can keep it kosher....
Was there a load of stuff that was deleted?  Because if thats all there was, I dont see why you locked the thread.  Thats the sort of discussion you should be having on a politics board.
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,622
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #329 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:07:05 pm
Was there a load of stuff that was deleted?  Because if thats all there was, I dont see why you locked the thread.  Thats the sort of discussion you should be having on a politics board.
Our board, our values, our rules. Ultimately it's NOT a POLITICS board. I thought that would have been abundantly clear by now.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • The only club that matters
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #330 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Well its called News and Current Affairs.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #331 on: Today at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:27:11 pm
Well its called News and Current Affairs.

And not once have discussed resistance or voltage. I say we sue for false advertisement. Though I always wondered why people care about the extra-marital relationships of electrons and ions passing charges.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline PhilScraton

  • Love and affection.....on the buses :) aka Fill Scratton.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #332 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm »
Can't help but notice Roger Scruton's name coming up in some of these posts. Just want to be clear that we are much further apart than two vowels might suggest!!! xxx

Logged
'Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for those who think differently' Rosa Luxemburg

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 968
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm »
Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 02:46:35 pm
Can't help but notice Roger Scruton's name coming up in some of these posts. Just want to be clear that we are much further apart than two vowels might suggest!!! xxx

I know you are Phil.  ;D

Scruton is one of 'Berger'sRightWing's heroes. (It's in his signature).

Whereas, I'm of the the opinion that Roger Scruton was a proper wrong 'un.

You, on the other hand, are deffo one of my heroes. (Not in a creepy/stalker way  ;) )
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,436
  • Red since '64
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #334 on: Today at 03:18:22 pm »
Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 02:46:35 pm
Can't help but notice Roger Scruton's name coming up in some of these posts. Just want to be clear that we are much further apart than two vowels might suggest!!! xxx



Indeed. In fact, that strapline told you all you needed to know.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:18:22 pm
Indeed. In fact, that strapline told you all you needed to know.

I certainly Scruton-ised his posts more closely after seeing that.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,249
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:53:22 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:10:46 pm
I know you are Phil.  ;D

Scruton is one of 'Berger'sRightWing's heroes. (It's in his signature).

Whereas, I'm of the the opinion that Roger Scruton was a proper wrong 'un.

You, on the other hand, are deffo one of my heroes. (Not in a creepy/stalker way  ;) )

Never heard of him....

Googled him....

Quote
In an essay, "Sexual morality and the liberal consensus" (1990), Scruton wrote that homosexuality leads to the "de-sanctifying of the human body" because the body of the homosexual's lover belongs to the same category as his own.[He further argued that gay people have no children and consequently no interest in creating a socially stable future. He therefore considered it justified to "instil in our children feelings of revulsion" towards homosexuality, and in 2007 he challenged the idea that gay people should have the right to adopt.

Wish I hadn't.

And we gave this guy the Freedom of the City of Liverp....:D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 968
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #337 on: Today at 04:08:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:53:22 pm
And we gave this guy the Freedom of the City of Liverp....:D

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #338 on: Today at 04:16:08 pm »
Its a shame a thread started by a great man like Phil is being dominated a gobshite.  :'(
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,642
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #339 on: Today at 04:27:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:53:22 pm
Never heard of him....

Googled him....

Wish I hadn't.

And we gave this guy the Freedom of the City of Liverp....:D

Neither had I til I read your reply. Now I know he is a c*nt.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,933
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #340 on: Today at 04:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:16:08 pm
Its a shame a thread started by a great man like Phil is being dominated a gobshite.  :'(

Don't be so hard on yourself, this is your first post in here for a while.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,246
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #341 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:06:53 pm
Glad Lineker didn't back down.

My only fear is that it may have now made it easier for the Tories to campaign for ditching the licence fee.

I'm hoping (probably in vain) that it may lead to removing 'politicos' from the board/positions of power.

Let's see.  :)

The Lineker situation has exposed a loophole that the Tory run BBC will endeavour to close. They will look to have an "investigation" with a means to issuing "fresh guidance" on such matters.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,622
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:27:11 pm
Well its called News and Current Affairs.
Yes - a sub-forum of a football forum - that was added over time to allow for such discussions and can be taken away at any time. It's called "moderation" - there's no divine right to the existence of sub-forums. Which bit of this are you struggling with exactly?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • The only club that matters
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:39:55 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 05:15:05 pm
Yes - a sub-forum of a football forum - that was added over time to allow for such discussions and can be taken away at any time. It's called "moderation" - there's no divine right to the existence of sub-forums. Which bit of this are you struggling with exactly?
Thats the best explanation you can come up with?
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,933
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #344 on: Today at 06:10:10 pm »
There's a difference between what someone can come up with, and what someone chooses to come up with when they have no obligation to come up with anything at all.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • The only club that matters
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #345 on: Today at 06:22:02 pm »
The second bit of that was the explanation though.  Sure I understand that he doesnt have to give reasons and theres nothing I can do about it, but its a bit pathetic if thats all hes got to say for himself - its not like Im a peasant going cap-in-hand to Napoleon, were only talking about modding on rawk.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,845
  • IFWT
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:39:55 pm
Thats the best explanation you can come up with?

You do realise the Mods on here are volunteers?  I mean they give their free time to run this site.  If threads become too much work what do you expect them to do?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • The only club that matters
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #347 on: Today at 06:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:23:36 pm
You do realise the Mods on here are volunteers?  I mean they give their free time to run this site.  If threads become too much work what do you expect them to do?
Obviously.  But if hes spending the time to type an aggressive, belittling reply, he couldve spent that time to type a sensible reply instead of trying to act the big man.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,181
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #348 on: Today at 06:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:30:53 pm
Obviously.  But if hes spending the time to type an aggressive, belittling reply, he couldve spent that time to type a sensible reply instead of trying to act the big man.

There's an obvious solution mate, you don't like it, there's the door.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,340
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #349 on: Today at 06:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:30:53 pm
Obviously.  But if hes spending the time to type an aggressive, belittling reply, he couldve spent that time to type a sensible reply instead of trying to act the big man.
Its the site policy.

If youre Jim, youve answered this question 100 times before The mods get sick of having to repeat it I would imagine.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • The only club that matters
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #350 on: Today at 06:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:35:03 pm
There's an obvious solution mate, you don't like it, there's the door.
Seriously?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,181
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #351 on: Today at 06:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:38:07 pm
Seriously?

It's always your option to leave mate. If you don't like the answer or you think it's not satisfactory then leave. No one is forcing you to be here, it's a football site first everything else is secondary.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • The only club that matters
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #352 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:38:02 pm
Its the site policy.

If youre Jim, youve answered this question 100 times before The mods get sick of having to repeat it I would imagine.
Thanks Tepid, wasnt aware that never explain was the policy but thats a bit better.  Doesnt exactly speak well of Jim though if the toys come out the pram over having to do something that youd think comes with the territory.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,933
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #353 on: Today at 06:42:46 pm »
There's only one pram with toys being thrown out here.  ;D
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #354 on: Today at 07:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:07:05 pm
Was there a load of stuff that was deleted?  Because if thats all there was, I dont see why you locked the thread.  Thats the sort of discussion you should be having on a politics board.

Wasnt exactly a discussion.  A poster came over with fairly extreme far right views, including criticism of his or her city (Liverpool) for not having enough folk with far right views.  Said posters location was the south east of England.

Most (if not all) other posters on here would not hold same views, notwithstanding the population of the city of Liverpool itself.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,340
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #355 on: Today at 07:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:41:38 pm
Thanks Tepid, wasnt aware that never explain was the policy but thats a bit better.  Doesnt exactly speak well of Jim though if the toys come out the pram over having to do something that youd think comes with the territory.
I think it explains really well myself.

I have to say, of all the people in the word to take a pop at, you wont find a more kind and generous one than Jim.

So I find this comment really unhelpful and genuinely very unkind. Has it ever occurred to you that he might be busy? Has it ever occurred to you he might be human.

Read your  post back and of youve got a modicum of humanity, delete.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,622
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #356 on: Today at 07:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:30:53 pm
Obviously.  But if hes spending the time to type an aggressive, belittling reply, he couldve spent that time to type a sensible reply instead of trying to act the big man.
Seriously, go fuck yourself. You haven't got a fucking clue what you're on about. I'm out. If you think you can do better, you can have my stars and all the thankless shite that come with them. Fuck off. Ten years you've been on this site and you think I should write this off to "comes with the territory"? Jesus fuckin wept........
« Last Edit: Today at 07:21:35 pm by 24/7-nil »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • Kloppite
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #357 on: Today at 07:30:06 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:05:39 pm
Wasnt exactly a discussion.  A poster came over with fairly extreme far right views, including criticism of his or her city (Liverpool) for not having enough folk with far right views.  Said posters location was the south east of England.

Most (if not all) other posters on here would not hold same views, notwithstanding the population of the city of Liverpool itself.

Yep, theirs a difference between having a discussion, & being a complete dick, that poster was being a complete dick, deserves to be fucked off the forum
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 