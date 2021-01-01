bye bye Fiona Bruce. The outcome of attempting to excuse and/or downplay physical abuse by Johnsons father against Johnsons mother.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-64942726
Sadly only 'stepping back' from her role at Refuge. And not from the BBC.
From the Grauniad: www.theguardian.com/media/2023/mar/13/fiona-bruce-to-step-down-as-refuge-ambassador-over-stanley-johnson-comments
'The row arose after a discussion about Johnson, the father of the former prime minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, in Thursdays programme during which the panellist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown said Stanley Johnson was a wife-beater
on record.
She was interrupted by Bruce, who said Im not disputing what youre saying but said that while Johnsons wife had said he had broken her nose and she had ended up in hospital as a result, Stanley Johnson has not commented on that. Friends of his have said it did happen, it was a one-off.
Yes, but it did happen, Alibhai-Brown replied.'
'The BBC referred queries to a statement issued last week, in which it said: Domestic abuse is abhorrent, and we would never wish to suggest otherwise.
When serious allegations are made on air against people or organisations, it is the job of BBC presenters to ensure that the context of those allegations and any right of reply from the person or organisation is given to the audience, and this is what Fiona Bruce was doing
She was not expressing any personal opinion about the situation.'
In fact, Fiona Bruce is wrong in the claim she made when interrupting the point her guest was making. It was not
a one-off (as if that is any justification itself)
. Stanley Johnson is on record as hitting his wife several times on multiple occasions - "He hit me. He hit me many times, over many years" - Charlotte Wahl, former wife of Stanley Johnson.
That Fiona Bruce, nor the BBC, have apologised or corrected Fiona Bruce's incorrect claim is very telling. Impartiality, balance, facts, and standards of journalism be damned, apparently.
Fiona Bruce's husband Nigel Sharrocks is a Tory donor, and is CEO of a company currently paid £3.9m a year to advertise for the Conservatives.
Fiona Bruce has come under ongoing criticism for favouring right-wing guests on Question Time - allowing them to speak for long periods at a time uninterrupted, where centrist or left-wing panellists are often interrupted be her, and given shorter times to speak and also answer questions.