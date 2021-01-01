Similar to this, I was reminded of my dissertation when I was doing my Linguistics Degree. I compared the language used to describe The Hillsborough victims in 1989 compared to 2017 (I think it was just after it'd been found that the victims had been unlawfully killed).



Anyway. I can't find the exact linguistic reference, but here's an interesting study: https://www.leidenlawblog.nl/articles/the-portrayal-of-immigrants-flooded-but-not-blown-away.



Here's an exert.



Then there's uses of metaphors that we'd find with bugs - plagues of, hoards of... like Fry's saying. It's the othering of people, the dehumanising. Language determines our thinking - and the Tories with their vitriolic rhetoric know exactly what they're doing.



It's surprising how people look at this, I had a conversation on this a few yrs back with someone who thought swearing on tv is completely unaccatable. am not arguing it is acceptable, I was just pointing out this is about the use of Language and every day words can be far more dangerous to our society than the odd F.off, they never accepted the points I made, I just met a brick wall. there have been plenty of everyday words used by the Torys that can sneak under the radar to incite anger towards immigrants and attacks on Mosques etc.Femi brought up the word "Invasion" and how the Torys have used it to describe the people arriving in boats, on the face of it it doesn't sound as bad as Bugs and Vermin etc but it still can have the same effect in the long run, the interviewer hit back arguing nobody is arguing these people should be attacked, Femi argued if you call people Invaders then people will think we are entitled to defend our selves.