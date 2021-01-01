« previous next »
It's not about Lineker

Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #280 on: Today at 04:46:27 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:45:37 pm
It's alright mate Samie is basically an aggregator of all the shite rumours from the darkest reaches of Twitter.
I don't miss it that much, upon reflection.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #281 on: Today at 04:47:29 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:38:30 pm
You can keep lying about this if you like, but it's there in black and white for all to see.  I don't despise the illiterate I just don't think they are going to solve our economic problems which are already dire.

So now your argument is - bring in people who will make no economic contribution because they might have children who become really successful?
My argument is humans are humans. You judge people on need and circumstance, not what they can bribe you with (because that's effectively what you're saying: what have you got for us in return for my largesse, you unworthy foreigner?)

Quote
By that logic, you can make an argument to bring in literally anyone capable of having children now or in the future. 
No, by that logic you DON'T discriminate against someone in need because they don't match your standards of who is "acceptable". And that even someone who you view, in your right peg way, as "unproductive" will be the progenitors of hardworking productive people so your dislike of them makes no sense anyway.

Quote
Who pays for the low-skilled workers in the meantime? Oh that's right - the UK taxpayer. 
Ah yes, the good old monolithic "UK taxpayer".

Well I'll tell you what: you don't want to pay? Well I do. You don't have any more say than I do. So that pretty negates your refusal.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #282 on: Today at 04:49:52 pm
Countries attract high skilled migrants by becoming a desirable place to live, and having reasonable immigration policies. These immigrants are not competing with refugees. Its not an either/or situation. Forget the economics of it, because its a huge red herring and is barely relevant. The question is: is giving a place of refuge to the oppressed a just and right act? Should the Government take into account what is moral, even if it is not optimally expedient? For most people, the answer to those questions is a resounding yes.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #283 on: Today at 04:49:57 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:44:47 pm
We are talking about lots of things.

A lot of them are not asylum seekers.  They are people who are, understandably, seeking a better life but the UK doesn't owe the world a better life.

Are you sure about this? Pretty much everything you have posted to back up your assertions on this thread has been debunked.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #284 on: Today at 04:50:45 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:49:52 pm
Countries attract high skilled migrants by becoming a desirable place to live, and having reasonable immigration policies. These immigrants are not competing with refugees. Its not an either/or situation. Forget the economics of it, because its a huge red herring and is barely relevant. The question is: is giving a place of refuge to the oppressed a just and right act? Should the Government take into account what is moral, even if it is not optimally expedient? For most people, the answer to those questions is a resounding yes.

Exactly!  :)
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #285 on: Today at 04:50:58 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:44:47 pm
A lot of them are not asylum seekers.  They are people who are, understandably, seeking a better life but the UK doesn't owe the world a better life.
For someone posting a lot about Asylum Seekers, surely you are aware that people seeking asylum are banned from working?

And so in events such as the ones you've just imagined - about people who are not really asylum seekers - they would not be allowed to work and then would not be granted asylum. However you seem to think this isn't enough, and the UK is 'gifting' too many a 'better life'
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #286 on: Today at 04:52:28 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:47:29 pm
My argument is humans are humans.

Wow.  That's like so deep, man.

 You judge people on need and circumstance, not what they can bribe you with (because that's effectively what you're saying: what have you got for us in return for my largesse, you unworthy foreigner?)

Ridiculous sophistry.

No, by that logic you DON'T discriminate against someone in need because they don't match your standards of who is "acceptable". And that even someone who you view, in your right peg way, as "unproductive" will be the progenitors of hardworking productive people so your dislike of them makes no sense anyway.
Ah yes, the good old monolithic "UK taxpayer".

So we should let literally anyone in because they might have really amazing kids? What exactly is the policy you are suggesting here?

Well I'll tell you what: you don't want to pay? Well I do. You don't have any more say than I do. So that pretty negates your refusal.

Now this is an interesting point.  Public opinion varies but a majority typically want immigration to be reduced or they want it to fall a little or a lot.  Those who want a little more or a lot more immigration are a minority but we always seem to get more and more.

Also, it's a question of quality as well as quantity.  I haven't got the figures but I bet only a tiny minority want lots more unskilled immigration.

Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #287 on: Today at 04:54:16 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:50:58 pm
For someone posting a lot about Asylum Seekers, surely you are aware that people seeking asylum are banned from working?

Yes.  I have mentioned it several times. A slight clarification though, they are banned from working legally. Hardly any illegal immigrants or failed asylum seekers get deported and they melt into the grey / black economy

And so in events such as the ones you've just imagined - about people who are not really asylum seekers - they would not be allowed to work and then would not be granted asylum. However you seem to think this isn't enough, and the UK is 'gifting' too many a 'better life'

See above.

Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #288 on: Today at 04:56:22 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:49:52 pm
Countries attract high skilled migrants by becoming a desirable place to live, and having reasonable immigration policies. These immigrants are not competing with refugees. Its not an either/or situation. Forget the economics of it, because its a huge red herring and is barely relevant. The question is: is giving a place of refuge to the oppressed a just and right act? Should the Government take into account what is moral, even if it is not optimally expedient? For most people, the answer to those questions is a resounding yes.

A gross simplification.

Some immigrants are indeed competing with refugees because a lot of refugees are lying.

There is also a question about whether the current legal framework for refugees is appropriate.  My view is that the bar for acceptance is far too low.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #289 on: Today at 04:56:29 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:23:41 pm
bye bye Fiona Bruce.  The outcome of attempting to excuse and/or downplay physical abuse by Johnsons father against Johnsons mother.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-64942726

Sadly only 'stepping back' from her role at Refuge. And not from the BBC.


From the Grauniad: www.theguardian.com/media/2023/mar/13/fiona-bruce-to-step-down-as-refuge-ambassador-over-stanley-johnson-comments ...


'The row arose after a discussion about Johnson, the father of the former prime minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, in Thursdays programme during which the panellist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown said Stanley Johnson was a wife-beater  on record.

She was interrupted by Bruce, who said Im not disputing what youre saying but said that while Johnsons wife had said he had broken her nose and she had ended up in hospital as a result, Stanley Johnson has not commented on that. Friends of his have said it did happen, it was a one-off.

Yes, but it did happen, Alibhai-Brown replied.'

&

'The BBC referred queries to a statement issued last week, in which it said: Domestic abuse is abhorrent, and we would never wish to suggest otherwise.

When serious allegations are made on air against people or organisations, it is the job of BBC presenters to ensure that the context of those allegations  and any right of reply from the person or organisation  is given to the audience, and this is what Fiona Bruce was doing  She was not expressing any personal opinion about the situation.'


In fact, Fiona Bruce is wrong in the claim she made when interrupting the point her guest was making. It was not a one-off (as if that is any justification itself). Stanley Johnson is on record as hitting his wife several times on multiple occasions -  "He hit me. He hit me many times, over many years" - Charlotte Wahl, former wife of Stanley Johnson.

That Fiona Bruce, nor the BBC, have apologised or corrected Fiona Bruce's incorrect claim is very telling. Impartiality, balance, facts, and standards of journalism be damned, apparently.

Fiona Bruce's husband Nigel Sharrocks is a Tory donor, and is CEO of a company currently paid £3.9m a year to advertise for the Conservatives.

Fiona Bruce has come under ongoing criticism for favouring right-wing guests on Question Time - allowing them to speak for long periods at a time uninterrupted, where centrist or left-wing panellists are often interrupted be her, and given shorter times to speak and also answer questions.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #290 on: Today at 04:57:36 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:38:30 pm
You can keep lying about this if you like, but it's there in black and white for all to see.  I don't despise the illiterate I just don't think they are going to solve our economic problems which are already dire.

So now your argument is - bring in people who will make no economic contribution because they might have children who become really successful?

By that logic, you can make an argument to bring in literally anyone capable of having children now or in the future. 

Who pays for the low-skilled workers in the meantime? Oh that's right - the UK taxpayer.
Is that one of the tests when applying for asylum in the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees? Will you solve the UK's economic problems?
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #291 on: Today at 04:58:07 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:44:47 pm
We are talking about lots of things.

A lot of them are not asylum seekers.  They are people who are, understandably, seeking a better life but the UK doesn't owe the world a better life.
If anything, I think the UK does owe a lot of people better lives - how many countries are in the position they're in now because of our (previous) imperialism?

And even if you disregard that - there's so much othering of people, dehumanising them, for wanting a better life for them and their children. I'm sorry, but who doesn't want that? A lot of us are in the positions and comfort that we live in due to pure genetic luck. Born on this lump of rock called the U.K... Can you, or anyone, honestly say that if you were in their position, you wouldn't try and do the same?
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #292 on: Today at 04:59:28 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:52:28 pm

Lol, I wonder if you know what 'sophistry' actually means? Mind you, you indulge in it a bit later in the post, so maybe...

No, I don't suppose many people do wake up in the morning and think "Hmm, what we really need today is some unskilled migrants". That's because, unlike you, people don't spend their time making category value judgments on people whom they don't know.

The difference is that the person who has a bit of humanity about them will not reject someone in need based on their skills to date. I expect you find that quite hard to understand...
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #293 on: Today at 05:00:23 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:52:28 pm
Also, it's a question of quality as well as quantity.  I haven't got the figures but I bet only a tiny minority want lots more unskilled immigration.
I have, from one survey tracker
https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/should-britain-allow-people-with-low-levels-of-education-and-skills-looking-for-low-paid-work-to-come-and-live-in-britain

The latest responses there say 38% want less (or no) as you call it 'unskilled' migration versus 47% who want the same amount or more

So not only are you wrong about which side would have the majority, you were also hilariously far off in thinking a tiny minority of people would want more (it's actually 20%)
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #294 on: Today at 05:02:26 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:58:07 pm
If anything, I think the UK does owe a lot of people better lives - how many countries are in the position they're in now because of our (previous) imperialism?

And even if you disregard that - there's so much othering of people, dehumanising them, for wanting a better life for them and their children. I'm sorry, but who doesn't want that? A lot of us are in the positions and comfort that we live in due to pure genetic luck. Born on this lump of rock called the U.K... Can you, or anyone, honestly say that if you were in their position, you wouldn't try and do the same?

Oh Jesus wept.  How long does the UK have to repay this supposed debt then?

I have said several times on this thread that I understand why people try and get here by hook or by crook. Yes, we are very lucky.  That's not a reason to let people in just because they want to be here. 

Sweden is now the gun and bomb crime capital of Europe.  That is a direct result of idiotic asylum and immigration populations.

Nothing I say will get through because you are all determined not to listen. 

Enjoy your echo chamber. 
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #295 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm
Bergers left peg, you will NOT win making this argument on this forum so might as well as let it go.  ;)





Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #296 on: Today at 05:04:04 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:27:37 pm
Similar to this, I was reminded of my dissertation when I was doing my Linguistics Degree. I compared the language used to describe The Hillsborough victims in 1989 compared to 2017 (I think it was just after it'd been found that the victims had been unlawfully killed).

Anyway. I can't find the exact linguistic reference, but here's an interesting study: https://www.leidenlawblog.nl/articles/the-portrayal-of-immigrants-flooded-but-not-blown-away.

Here's an exert.

Then there's uses of metaphors that we'd find with bugs - plagues of, hoards of... like Fry's saying. It's the othering of people, the dehumanising. Language determines our thinking - and the Tories with their vitriolic rhetoric know exactly what they're doing.
It's surprising how people look at this, I had a conversation on this a few yrs back with someone who thought swearing on tv is completely unaccatable. am not arguing it is acceptable, I was just pointing out this is about the use of Language and every day words can be far more dangerous to our society than the odd F.off, they never accepted the points I made, I just met a brick wall. there have been plenty of everyday words used by the Torys that can sneak under the radar to incite anger towards immigrants and attacks on Mosques etc.

Femi brought up the word "Invasion" and how the Torys have used it to describe the people arriving in boats, on the face of it it doesn't sound as bad as Bugs and Vermin etc but it still can have the same effect in the long run,  the interviewer hit back arguing nobody is arguing these people should be attacked, Femi argued if you call people Invaders then people will think we are entitled to defend our selves.
https://twitter.com/Femi_Sorry/status/1635071330797142016
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #297 on: Today at 05:04:41 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:56:22 pm
A gross simplification.

Some immigrants are indeed competing with refugees because a lot of refugees are lying.

There is also a question about whether the current legal framework for refugees is appropriate.  My view is that the bar for acceptance is far too low.

This has been a reasonably fact free discussion so far. A few questions:

How many refugees do you think are lying, and on what basis?
How does letting a refugee in (genuine or not) have any impact on how many skilled economic migrants are let in?
What flaws are there in the current legal framework?
On what basis is the bar set too low by? What would be a more suitable legal standard?
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #298 on: Today at 05:10:02 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 05:02:26 pm
Oh Jesus wept.  How long does the UK have to repay this supposed debt then?

I have said several times on this thread that I understand why people try and get here by hook or by crook. Yes, we are very lucky.  That's not a reason to let people in just because they want to be here. 

Sweden is now the gun and bomb crime capital of Europe.  That is a direct result of idiotic asylum and immigration populations.

Nothing I say will get through because you are all determined not to listen. 

Enjoy your echo chamber.
If we look at a country like India - whose GDP was between 25-35% of the world's GDP before we colonised them and 2% of the world's GDP by the time we'd left... I'd say there's probably a lot still to be done.

I don't believe the son is guilty of the crimes of his father, or any of that nonsense. I just think we need to be acutely aware that a lot of countries would've been much better off if we hadn't got involved, so we should help as much as is possible - and reparations don't have to be financial.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #299 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 05:10:02 pm
If we look at a country like India - whose GDP was between 25-35% of the world's GDP before we colonised them and 2% of the world's GDP by the time we'd left... I'd say there's probably a lot still to be done.



India as a country did not exist before the Brits invaded. It was just numerous kingdom-states.

Now you could argue they collectively accounted for a majority of the worlds 'GDP'(how do you calculate that)' back then, but there was no unified entity called 'India'.

Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #300 on: Today at 05:18:52 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 05:10:02 pm
If we look at a country like India - whose GDP was between 25-35% of the world's GDP before we colonised them and 2% of the world's GDP by the time we'd left... I'd say there's probably a lot still to be done.

This is complete bollocks for several reasons. There was no such place as "India" really before colonisation.  Pre-industrial revolution, share of GDP was largely a function of population size.  Britain became rich because of it was first to industrialise. India's collapsed because it was left behind technologically. The economic benefits of colonising India are debatable. Britain's share of global GDP had declined badly by the time India gained independence.

I don't believe the son is guilty of the crimes of his father, or any of that nonsense. I just think we need to be acutely aware that a lot of countries would've been much better off if we hadn't got involved, so we should help as much as is possible - and reparations don't have to be financial.

Except you kind of do because you think modern Britain has to pay for colonising India.

The mask has slipped here because if immigration is so wonderful how can it also be payback?
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #301 on: Today at 05:23:12 pm
If masks falling off is as big a problem as seems to be intimated in this thread, can I recommend some velcro fasteners?
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #302 on: Today at 05:26:03 pm
Squirrel politics at it's worst.


And this thread should've been starred.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #303 on: Today at 05:27:46 pm
Roger Scruton was just another corrupt Tory - see: Japan Tobacco International.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #304 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm
Who is this Berger gammon anyway? Never seen him post on anything of note ever in my life.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #305 on: Today at 05:34:04 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:04:41 pm
This has been a reasonably fact free discussion so far. A few questions:

How many refugees do you think are lying, and on what basis? Obviously I can't give you numbers.  I think every one from Albania, India, Pakistan (except perhaps Christians) and Turkey are lying or at least have no legitimate claim.

How does letting a refugee in (genuine or not) have any impact on how many skilled economic migrants are let in? It doesn't directly I never claimed it did. It does put pressure on public services and housing though which makes the country a worse place to live

What flaws are there in the current legal framework?

On what basis is the bar set too low by? What would be a more suitable legal standard?

I will take the last two together. This is, of course, just my view so may be of limited interest. I think the system is out of date and doesn't take account of how much easier it is to travel around the world now.

Asylum was traditionally for those fleeing war and oppression. The modern system emerges from the world wars. Asylum seekers should be able to demonstrate that they specifically are at risk unless there is an all-out war like in Ukraine. Generally people went home when it was safe to do so.

We should return to this principle.  The aim should be to return people when safe to do so.

There should be a list of countries from which asylum applications will be considered. This list would be updated as required. Anyone from a country that is not on that list entering illegally should be deported and banned for life.

We should return to the principle that asylum is about safety not economic opportunity. The UK should pay to house refugees in cheaper countries like Rwanda.  There is no right to be housed here where costs are higher. Those with the means to support themselves should be required to do so.

An Iranian will be as safe from oppression by the Iranian state in Rwanda as they would be in the UK.
If asylum seekers happen to satisfy the criteria to immigrate here, then they should be able to apply to do so.  That means that if you actually are a Somali doctor that has been accepted for asylum you can apply from e.g. Rwanda to immigrate here under normal procedures.

Deportation of failed asylum seekers needs to be sped up.  Failed asylum seekers should be detained until they can be removed or leave voluntarily.

Legislation should clarify the UK's interpretation of the ECHR.  Nothing in the ECHR should prevent deportations of failed asylum seekers and this should be clarified in legislation if necessary.  If this means having to repeal the HRA / withdraw from conventions - so be it. It is not acceptable that so many failed asylum seekers stay here forever.


Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #306 on: Today at 05:35:17 pm
 :o
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:33:47 pm
This club does need more right wingers as does the fan base and the city of Liverpool. I am sick of watching my city go to pot under a succession of left-wing morons and crooks.

Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #307 on: Today at 05:39:15 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:31:14 pm
Who is this Berger gammon anyway? Never seen him post on anything of note ever in my life.

More insults in lieu of an argument.
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #308 on: Today at 05:39:15 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 04:56:22 pm
A gross simplification.

Some immigrants are indeed competing with refugees because a lot of refugees are lying.


How do you know?
Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #309 on: Today at 05:42:36 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:39:15 pm
How do you know?

Read it in the Daily Mail?

Re: It's not about Lineker
Reply #310 on: Today at 05:44:49 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 05:39:15 pm
More insults in lieu of an argument.
Sounds familiar.

You've done that to me since you said "I know you get very upset if anyone mentions Albania" but have avoided replying to my two posts providing you linked sources that disprove two of your claims
