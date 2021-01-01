and yet, here you are arguing to reduce the population of working age people in the UK?



Wrong again. It's a question of quality as well as quantity. The last thing this country needs is yet more low-skilled workers who are often barely literate in their own languages and that's what's coming on the boats and underneath the lorries.We have brilliant scientific expertise in this country and should be throwing money at technologies which reduce the reliance on low-skilled labour. We need to increase the proportion of people who make a net fiscal contribution. Importing people to work as baristas and wash cars won't help.Also - guess what? Immigrants get old too.