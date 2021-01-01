« previous next »
It's not about Lineker

Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #240 on: Today at 04:07:20 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:58:59 pm
I'm intending on investigating it further, however it will be with regards to procurement of contracts and the ownership of those contracts, along with market value of those contracts.

As this is where I expect to find some of this money.

Here's just one example:

Tory peer Michelle Mone (and her Tory sponsor husband)

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/24/michelle-mone-ppe-firm-revelations-prompt-anger-in-commons

There's loads more.

But be careful with your research, you'll get accused of being a 'conspiracy theorist'.  ;)
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:08:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:04:46 pm
and yet, here you are arguing to reduce the population of working age people in the UK?

Wrong again.  It's a question of quality as well as quantity. The last thing this country needs is yet more low-skilled workers who are often barely literate in their own languages and that's what's coming on the boats and underneath the lorries.

We have brilliant scientific expertise in this country and should be throwing money at technologies which reduce the reliance on low-skilled labour. We need to increase the proportion of people who make a net fiscal contribution.  Importing people to work as baristas and wash cars won't help.

Also - guess what? Immigrants get old too.   

Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #242 on: Today at 04:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 03:54:07 pm
Disingenuous rubbish again. I assume you donate all your spare money to refugee causes then? How many do you have in your house?
I don't have to justify myself to you, and nor do I have to give any personal information about myself to justify promoting humane and compassionate viewpoints.

Needless to say your sneer is well short of the mark. Perhaps you need to stop judging others by your own grim and ghastly standards.
Re: It's not about Lineker
« Reply #243 on: Today at 04:10:36 pm »
It's about a failure of a government trying to make their populist attempts of immigrations the main talking point instead of the shambles that they have been for how many years now? And they keep getting more shambolic. You can't in good conscience call yourself a proud Brit and continue to support a government that is destroying our country. You can try and deflect the argument though
