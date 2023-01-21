Where did I chuck the manager under the bus? Its nowhere in my posts, so I assume you made it up.
You chuck the whole team under the bus and question their mentality and tell the manager to bring in Steve Peters then you are by definition chucking the manager under the bus. You are questioning his ability to motorvate his players and questioning his judgement in appointing backroom staff. Even worse you are doing it with absolutely no inside knowledge.
As for the chronic lack of investment, that doesnt explain how an almost fully fit squad can beat Utd 7-0, then have a weeks rest and lose at Bournemouth.
The lads at TAW (and many others far more knowledgeable than me) have been discussing mentality issues throughout their analysis today. But maybe were all wrong, and losing to Bournemouth is purely down to investment. Yes, it must be that
Firstly I am glad you have finally conceded that there has been a chronic lack of investment.
Secondly what can explain battering United whilst losing to Bournemouth is that the games tactically and physically couldn't be much more different. United wanted to come out and take the game to us. They played a lightweight and slow midfield. Bournemouth setup in a completely different way. They defended for their lives and had a far more robust midfield.
We are far better equipped at the moment to face teams that are prepared to come out and play. However instead of acknowledging that people are just looking for the easy answer. As they say in boxing styles make fights. A confident United that came out swinging is completely different to a Bournemouth side that just looked to cover up.
As for the people on the podcasts, for me they have been hysterically knee jerk. They went completely over the top after the United game and instead of eating humble pie they have just turned on the players.
We have been here before, a couple of seasons ago when we went on a terrible run at home we were told it had to be mentality that meant we had gone from invincible at home to walkovers. Good job Klopp didn't listen and rip apart a team that went so close to a quadruple largely based on mentality.