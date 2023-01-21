y'know, fair enough this performance was poor and some players aren't playing at their best but...



people on here seem to forget that there's other things that come into play besides our team - like other teams managers - that manager's tactics in playing against us - other teams players that we just write off as shite when in fact they are still professional footballers that will relish playing against us and will raise their game



sometimes we just get outplayed by better tactics and players who aren't as shite as we like to think they are



of course it's a crazy season with some really bad performances but i take it that you all are supporters



remember that sometime



All of which are very valid points.We all think our players are world beaters and the likes of players who play for Bournemouth are shite. Ok so the former statement can be backed up by the trophies that we have won but we sometimes forget that the EPL is a very hard league. All it needs is a drop in form or a lucky bounce etc and the game is lost.Bournemouth didn't do anything special but once they got in front we saw the usual problem of breaking down a very determined and disciplined side. They were prepared to defend for their lives as 3 points (or even 1 point) is so precious for them. Compare that to the lazy way that we defended the goal. Not one of our back 4 did enough (Konate was the only one who tried to get a foot in) and our midfield were nowhere to be seen.On the other hand, our passing wasn't quick enough or decisive enough. It was ok but there was little that stretched Bouremouth. Nobody really got in behind their defence especially after they scored. Salah missing a penalty was unusual and if he had scored we may have snatched another goal. Too many times our passing was sideways or backwards; all Bournemouth did was to rush the player with the ball and that resulted in a safe pass.We really need to sort our midfield out as it is often not effective and lacks ideas especially if pressed. We rarely run past players and create space. It's a lot easier if the game is open but not when the other team have 11 behind the ball.It's the small details that are killing us and we don't have the players who are good when tightly marked.