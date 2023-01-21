Yeah I don't really get some of the posts here when taken into the context of our entire season. We've played 26 league games, 7 CL games, 3 FA Cup games and 2 EFL games for a total of 38 games this season. Have we shown any consistency over that period? No. At this point we are what we are so to think we're going to show any consistency now is kind of the definition of crazy. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me type stuff.
Was it a bad performance? Sure. Was it the worst of the season? Not even close. Napoli away, Brighton multiple times, Wolves, Leeds, Brentford all were clearly worse performances regardless of what you think about the quality of the opposition.
What I think is missing here as well is something I talked about after the game in that what we were trying to do just didn't even make any sense when matched up with who was on the field. Now we'll never get any answers to why as I'm sure it's a hodge podge of things in regards to availability, form, contract status and training which Klopp would never really discuss in great detail. What I think is clear though is that at the moment we're a box of misfit toys and every week it's trying to piece it together based on availability. When we're at home and everyone is comfortable it's clearly easier to pull this off than away where any thing that goes against us just makes the imbalance in the squad that much clearer.
I would bet money that Spurs/Newcastle/Brighton being just as inconsistent as us will matter more for our CL chances than our form all of a sudden changing.