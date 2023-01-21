« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28  (Read 20265 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,616
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28’
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 03:44:00 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:25:40 pm
You seem to be an angry person with issues. Calm the fuck down, this is an internet forum.
Projecting much mate? Three of your last five posts are seething. Calling people nutters, saying give it a rest fucking hell, railing against people who mention Liverpool's midfield in a thread about a game where midfield played badly and now diagnosing me ;D
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:25:40 pm
I have been open about Henderson. You and a couple of other posters have made it a habit of blaming the midfield for all of our struggles, with Henderson being a prime antagonist. A lot of your posts are drivel disguised in the form of long winded 'analysis', basically your own biases packaged in the form of a cogent argument. Like the entire fucking team has not underperformed in every area of the pitch and the blame squarely laying on the CMs, with Fabinho and Henderson being prime targets.
I dunno if you have me confused with someone else, but I posted once about Henderson in recent months, very reasonably from recollection, and got weird stuff like this back from you as if I'd been doing it for ten years.

Your posts read like you've just joined the conversation from an argument you were having somewhere else like on twitter or something.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 03:25:40 pm
Of course I will make it my bloody business to defend a player who has been a key pillar of our successes, and contrary to what you and other disrespectful posters think,he still has it despite a slump in form. 
Of course you'll make it your business, just not for Trent.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 03:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:37:20 pm
Just chuck the manager and the players under the bus and excuse the chronic lack of investment over a number of years in the midfield. Good to have you back.


It's unfuckingreal,he's slaughtering a group of players that played every single match possible last season (shame we didn't win a single thing),fuck injuries,fuck lack of planning,fuck that the team/squad is in the middle of a refreshing (lack of planning,no fuck that),fuck it all.

They've just got a shit attitude  :butt
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,676
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 03:53:36 pm »
Some of you lot are sad.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,230
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 03:55:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:50:12 pm

It's unfuckingreal,he's slaughtering a group of players that played every single match possible last season (shame we didn't win a single thing),fuck injuries,fuck lack of planning,fuck that the team/squad is in the middle of a refreshing (lack of planning,no fuck that),fuck it all.

They've just got a shit attitude  :butt

A squad of players lauded as mentality monsters now have a shit attitude because they haven't been able to overachieve forever. The writing has been on the wall for so long it is untrue.

For me it was the attitude that got us so close last year when the squad was running on empty. Now it is a stick to beat them with.

Unforgivable.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,040
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 04:21:06 pm »
Yeah I don't really get some of the posts here when taken into the context of our entire season. We've played 26 league games, 7 CL games, 3 FA Cup games and 2 EFL games for a total of 38 games this season. Have we shown any consistency over that period? No. At this point we are what we are so to think we're going to show any consistency now is kind of the definition of crazy. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me type stuff.

Was it a bad performance? Sure. Was it the worst of the season? Not even close. Napoli away, Brighton multiple times, Wolves, Leeds, Brentford all were clearly worse performances regardless of what you think about the quality of the opposition.

What I think is missing here as well is something I talked about after the game in that what we were trying to do just didn't even make any sense when matched up with who was on the field. Now we'll never get any answers to why as I'm sure it's a hodge podge of things in regards to availability, form, contract status and training which Klopp would never really discuss in great detail. What I think is clear though is that at the moment we're a box of misfit toys and every week it's trying to piece it together based on availability. When we're at home and everyone is comfortable it's clearly easier to pull this off than away where any thing that goes against us just makes the imbalance in the squad that much clearer.

I would bet money that Spurs/Newcastle/Brighton being just as inconsistent as us will matter more for our CL chances than our form all of a sudden changing.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 04:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:21:06 pm
Yeah I don't really get some of the posts here when taken into the context of our entire season. We've played 26 league games, 7 CL games, 3 FA Cup games and 2 EFL games for a total of 38 games this season. Have we shown any consistency over that period? No. At this point we are what we are so to think we're going to show any consistency now is kind of the definition of crazy. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me type stuff.

Was it a bad performance? Sure. Was it the worst of the season? Not even close. Napoli away, Brighton multiple times, Wolves, Leeds, Brentford all were clearly worse performances regardless of what you think about the quality of the opposition.

What I think is missing here as well is something I talked about after the game in that what we were trying to do just didn't even make any sense when matched up with who was on the field. Now we'll never get any answers to why as I'm sure it's a hodge podge of things in regards to availability, form, contract status and training which Klopp would never really discuss in great detail. What I think is clear though is that at the moment we're a box of misfit toys and every week it's trying to piece it together based on availability. When we're at home and everyone is comfortable it's clearly easier to pull this off than away where any thing that goes against us just makes the imbalance in the squad that much clearer.

I would bet money that Spurs/Newcastle/Brighton being just as inconsistent as us will matter more for our CL chances than our form all of a sudden changing.

Generally I agree, but what I'm struggling with is that the United game was six days prior, yet we left Henderson and Jota on the bench and went with a team that looked like it would lose instead. Injuries have frequently left us with a lack of options, but on the rare occasion that we have had them, we've regularly taken the wrong one.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
  • Member of The Pack
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 05:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:31:09 pm
Generally I agree, but what I'm struggling with is that the United game was six days prior, yet we left Henderson and Jota on the bench and went with a team that looked like it would lose instead. Injuries have frequently left us with a lack of options, but on the rare occasion that we have had them, we've regularly taken the wrong one.

Well we have Madrid coming up  and no one here save one sees them in training so who knows what the reasons are 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,679
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 05:05:12 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:15:35 am
y'know, fair enough this performance was poor and some players aren't playing at their best but...

people on here seem to forget that there's other things that come into play besides our team - like other teams managers - that manager's tactics in playing against us - other teams players that we just write off as shite when in fact they are still professional footballers that will relish playing against us and will raise their game

sometimes we just get outplayed by better tactics and players who aren't as shite as we like to think they are

of course it's a crazy season with some really bad performances but i take it that you all are supporters

remember that sometime

All of which are very valid points.

We all think our players are world beaters and the likes of players who play for Bournemouth are shite. Ok so the former statement can be backed up by the trophies that we have won but we sometimes forget that the EPL is a very hard league. All it needs is a drop in form or a lucky bounce etc and the game is lost.

Bournemouth didn't do anything special but once they got in front we saw the usual problem of breaking down a very determined and disciplined side. They were prepared to defend for their lives as 3 points (or even 1 point) is so precious for them. Compare that to the lazy way that we defended the goal. Not one of our back 4 did enough (Konate was the only one who tried to get a foot in) and our midfield were nowhere to be seen.

On the other hand, our passing wasn't quick enough or decisive enough. It was ok but there was little that stretched Bouremouth. Nobody really got in behind their defence especially after they scored. Salah missing a penalty was unusual and if he had scored we may have snatched another goal. Too many times our passing was sideways or backwards; all Bournemouth did was to rush the player with the ball and that resulted in a safe pass.

We really need to sort our midfield out as it is often not effective and lacks ideas especially if pressed. We rarely run past players and create space. It's a lot easier if the game is open but not when the other team have 11 behind the ball.

It's the small details that are killing us and we don't have the players who are good when tightly marked.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 05:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 05:04:38 pm
Well we have Madrid coming up  and no one here save one sees them in training so who knows what the reasons are 

Saving players for Madrid would be a great example of baffling decision-making if it turned out to be true.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,230
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 05:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:31:09 pm
Generally I agree, but what I'm struggling with is that the United game was six days prior, yet we left Henderson and Jota on the bench and went with a team that looked like it would lose instead. Injuries have frequently left us with a lack of options, but on the rare occasion that we have had them, we've regularly taken the wrong one.

Maybe you could show us your betting slip for the huge bet you must have put on Bournemouth considering they looked like winners prior to kick-off but were 6/1 to win.

About the only questionable selection for me would be whether Hendo starts or not. Given he had no impact whatsoever when he came on I am surprised you are so critical of the selection.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 05:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:34:54 pm
Maybe you could show us your betting slip for the huge bet you must have put on Bournemouth considering they looked like winners prior to kick-off but were 6/1 to win.

About the only questionable selection for me would be whether Hendo starts or not. Given he had no impact whatsoever when he came on I am surprised you are so critical of the selection.

I can show my comment on the team selection if that helps.

Quote
It might sound silly after a 7-0 thrashing but I'd be tempted to make a couple of changes, the team we played against united was well set up for an open game and we likely won't see that today. Jota or Firmino could bring a bit more nuance to the front line and offer more threat in tight spaces, and Bajcetic could help protect us if we're committing a lot of bodies high up the pitch.

I would've been more explicit about wanting Elliot/Gakpo dropped for Bajcetic/Jota but I knew I'd get jumped on, so I kept it vague.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 05:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:54:23 pm
Worse than Strabourg away 1997 when we got beat 3-0.

Or when Adam Tanner scored for Ipswich to beat us 1-0 at home in 1995 (when Ipswich finished bottom with 27 points from 42 games)

Or when we got batter by Blackpool at home 2-1 under Hodgson

Or when Iain Marshall scored for Leicester to beat us 1-0 in 1999

Or getting whacked by Watford 3-0 away in 2015

My point isn't really that these games are worse. It's just that these the of games happen all the time. Brighton away can probably be put in that same type of category. Saturdays games wasn't;t close in terms of actual performance. The disappointment with result and performance comes from the importance of the game and context to what it means this season and potentially beyond, the recent upturn in results providing some confidence that things had improved and that not being the case, and finally the fact it was predictable based on what has happened so far this season.

I think the result has left everyone flat. Bubble burst after a good run of form and back to the deja vu of what most of the season has been so far. The fact that we now look more likely to be playing Europa League or Conference League football rather than CL football next season just adds to the sense of disappointment associated with that result and performance.

The other good thing about highlighting those results above was that we got better after them. Maybe not immediately, and in some cases it may have taken 12-18 months to bounce back. However, it's possible if you have the right players, with the right attitude and the right manager in charge. We've defo got some of those things in place.

Im sure in those games we mustered attacks worthy of the name. Against Brighton we didnt.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,230
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 05:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:45:08 pm
I can show my comment on the team selection if that helps.

I would've been more explicit about wanting Elliot/Gakpo dropped for Bajcetic/Jota but I knew I'd get jumped on, so I kept it vague.

The thing is Bajcetic started and probably had his poorest game in a red shirt. Not his fault he shouldn't be expected to boss an away game in the League this season.

So who would you have brought in for Elliott and where would you play Jota?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 06:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:54:43 pm
The thing is Bajcetic started and probably had his poorest game in a red shirt. Not his fault he shouldn't be expected to boss an away game in the League this season.

So who would you have brought in for Elliott and where would you play Jota?

Bajcetic for Elliot and Jota for Gakpo. It's all moot now as they could have lost either way, but it just seemed like we forgot all of the problems that we've had with that type of selection before because we beat united with something similar.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,040
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 06:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:31:09 pm
Generally I agree, but what I'm struggling with is that the United game was six days prior, yet we left Henderson and Jota on the bench and went with a team that looked like it would lose instead. Injuries have frequently left us with a lack of options, but on the rare occasion that we have had them, we've regularly taken the wrong one.

The issue as noted though is we don't have any access to the information Klopp had available when making his choices. Maybe the physio is saying Henderson can't play more than 30 minutes and that Jota still isn't far enough along in his recovery? Maybe in training they were terrible based on what we wanted to do? Who knows. All you can do is assume that who was picked gave us the best chance to win according to Klopp. This is why though I think it's fair to question what we were doing as if you assume this was the best XI that could be made then how we went about it was really strange.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 06:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:03:42 pm
The issue as noted though is we don't have any access to the information Klopp had available when making his choices. Maybe the physio is saying Henderson can't play more than 30 minutes and that Jota still isn't far enough along in his recovery? Maybe in training they were terrible based on what we wanted to do? Who knows. All you can do is assume that who was picked gave us the best chance to win according to Klopp. This is why though I think it's fair to question what we were doing as if you assume this was the best XI that could be made then how we went about it was really strange.

It's a fair point and one I've made myself a few times this season, however it's an argument that doesn't feel like it fits what we're seeing; Jota started a game recently and came off the bench at half time and Henderson came on after an hour. Both seemed plenty fit and I'm failing to see any strategy that we can execute with Gakpo but not with Jota, who is literally better at everything. Elliot presumably is in there to press from the front, but as we've seen many times this season we usually need to dig in for long periods away from home, so playing a midfield who gets a nosebleed running towards his own goal isn't ideal.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 06:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:54:23 pm
Worse than Strabourg away 1997 when we got beat 3-0.

Or when Adam Tanner scored for Ipswich to beat us 1-0 at home in 1995 (when Ipswich finished bottom with 27 points from 42 games)

Or when we got batter by Blackpool at home 2-1 under Hodgson

Or when Iain Marshall scored for Leicester to beat us 1-0 in 1999

Or getting whacked by Watford 3-0 away in 2015

My point isn't really that these games are worse. It's just that these the of games happen all the time. Brighton away can probably be put in that same type of category. Saturdays games wasn't;t close in terms of actual performance. The disappointment with result and performance comes from the importance of the game and context to what it means this season and potentially beyond, the recent upturn in results providing some confidence that things had improved and that not being the case, and finally the fact it was predictable based on what has happened so far this season.

I think the result has left everyone flat. Bubble burst after a good run of form and back to the deja vu of what most of the season has been so far. The fact that we now look more likely to be playing Europa League or Conference League football rather than CL football next season just adds to the sense of disappointment associated with that result and performance.

The other good thing about highlighting those results above was that we got better after them. Maybe not immediately, and in some cases it may have taken 12-18 months to bounce back. However, it's possible if you have the right players, with the right attitude and the right manager in charge. We've defo got some of those things in place.

Rarely does a season go by without a "that's the worst performance i've ever seen" type comments. 

Usually it's a particularly bad 45 minutes. In terms of this season the first half at Napoli (it was 3-0 at half time and finished 4-1) was a total horrorshow. We were probably just as bad the last time we went to Napoli, only they were crap as well and missed a lot of chances before scoring at the end. Napoli this time were really good and punished us.

The thing with the Brighton game is most of us had spent the week expecting us not only to lose but to get hammered. I remember posting on the half time thread that this would be a great result (it was 0-0) even though we'd been second best. Second half we just didn't turn up at all - like United last week.

The problem this season is it isn't just 1 or 2 bottom-of-the-barrel performances but we've had 5 or 6. Forest, Napoli, Brighton, Wolves, Leeds. I wouldn't put Bournemouth quite in that category. We were really poor but we had a ton of away games like that in 04/05 which we seemed to lose 1-0 in the league.. Burnley in the cup with the Traore own goal is right up there with the worst i've seen.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,230
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 06:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:01:55 pm
Bajcetic for Elliot and Jota for Gakpo. It's all moot now as they could have lost either way, but it just seemed like we forgot all of the problems that we've had with that type of selection before because we beat united with something similar.

That leaves us starting with only 10 players mate. On balance, I think Jurgen's 11 may well have been the better choice.  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,230
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 06:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:23:44 pm
Rarely does a season go by without a "that's the worst performance i've ever seen" type comments. 

Usually it's a particularly bad 45 minutes. In terms of this season the first half at Napoli (it was 3-0 at half time and finished 4-1) was a total horrorshow. We were probably just as bad the last time we went to Napoli, only they were crap as well and missed a lot of chances before scoring at the end. Napoli this time were really good and punished us.

The thing with the Brighton game is most of us had spent the week expecting us not only to lose but to get hammered. I remember posting on the half time thread that this would be a great result (it was 0-0) even though we'd been second best. Second half we just didn't turn up at all - like United last week.

The problem this season is it isn't just 1 or 2 bottom-of-the-barrel performances but we've had 5 or 6. Forest, Napoli, Brighton, Wolves, Leeds. I wouldn't put Bournemouth quite in that category. We were really poor but we had a ton of away games like that in 04/05 which we seemed to lose 1-0 in the league.. Burnley in the cup with the Traore own goal is right up there with the worst i've seen.

Look at 18/19 the three away defeats in the CL group against Napoli, Red Star and PSG were piss poor. We won the thing that season.

I think the biggest issue is that fans have become used to the likes of City and ourselves having high ninety-point seasons. Where we just went away and almost inevitably won. That isn't the norm. Seasons like this one are.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,040
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 07:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:14:13 pm
It's a fair point and one I've made myself a few times this season, however it's an argument that doesn't feel like it fits what we're seeing; Jota started a game recently and came off the bench at half time and Henderson came on after an hour. Both seemed plenty fit and I'm failing to see any strategy that we can execute with Gakpo but not with Jota, who is literally better at everything. Elliot presumably is in there to press from the front, but as we've seen many times this season we usually need to dig in for long periods away from home, so playing a midfield who gets a nosebleed running towards his own goal isn't ideal.

We didn't play any better though once they came on, in fact the penalty aside I'd say we were worse in attack. I'm sticking with my "box of misfit toys" analogy for this season. There is no set of players that we have that fit perfectly together for whatever reason so each game it's just about trying to guess what mix and match of them will somehow lead to a good result and that seems doubly harder on the road where we don't have a supportive home crowd to help paper over the cracks.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 07:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:33:22 pm
That leaves us starting with only 10 players mate. On balance, I think Jurgen's 11 may well have been the better choice.  ;D

Last I checked, removing two and adding two cancels out. Obviously when I say Elliot dropped for Bajcetic I mean instead of Henderson!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,758
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 08:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:38:51 pm
Look at 18/19 the three away defeats in the CL group against Napoli, Red Star and PSG were piss poor. We won the thing that season.

I think the biggest issue is that fans have become used to the likes of City and ourselves having high ninety-point seasons. Where we just went away and almost inevitably won. That isn't the norm. Seasons like this one are.

And we had many games in those seasons where we were awful but pinched a 1-0 or something and thus the performances aren't scrutinised after the fact. Mo scores his pen and it's probably the same on Saturday. It becomes a positive that you play shite and win rather than a negative that you play shite and lose. That's how you build your momentum (look at Arsenal last week against Bournemouth) not by smashing Bournemouth or United in an all conquering performance. We've lost that ability to grind results out, we need to be right on it now to win games, for the most part, at least for long periods of the game. I remember in 20/21 it was some really scrappy wins against the likes of Wolves and Villa that got us back on track for the run in. That's what we needed on Saturday, just to grind one out. A 1-0 win in a shite performance would have possibly done us more good than tonking Bournemouth again, but we can't keep losing these games.

The problem this season is we've played shite in pretty much every away game, you can't carry that and nor is that normal.  That's the difference between the season we're having and the season City are having, for example. City who've dropped their levels substantially as well. Nor have we been able to adapt our football away from home to get results, while we're being overrun by every opponent.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:39:34 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
  • Member of The Pack
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:45:08 pm
I can show my comment on the team selection if that helps.

I would've been more explicit about wanting Elliot/Gakpo dropped for Bajcetic/Jota but I knew I'd get jumped on, so I kept it vague.

On the latter, never be afraid to be jumped on 

This poster at least will not jump on you  there may be a small subset of topreds who may jump on you but thats a given at this point 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,578
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:37:20 pm
Just chuck the manager and the players under the bus and excuse the chronic lack of investment over a number of years in the midfield. Good to have you back.
Where did I chuck the manager under the bus? Its nowhere in my posts, so I assume you made it up.

As for the chronic lack of investment, that doesnt explain how an almost fully fit squad can beat Utd 7-0, then have a weeks rest and lose at Bournemouth.

The lads at TAW (and many others far more knowledgeable than me) have been discussing mentality issues throughout their analysis today. But maybe were all wrong, and losing to Bournemouth is purely down to investment. Yes, it must be that  ;D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,616
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 11:49:18 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm
Where did I chuck the manager under the bus? Its nowhere in my posts, so I assume you made it up.

As for the chronic lack of investment, that doesnt explain how an almost fully fit squad can beat Utd 7-0, then have a weeks rest and lose at Bournemouth.

The lads at TAW (and many others far more knowledgeable than me) have been discussing mentality issues throughout their analysis today. But maybe were all wrong, and losing to Bournemouth is purely down to investment. Yes, it must be that  ;D
It feels quite funny to see you list those things in succession, but then at the end try to make a joke at the expense of a suggestion that the make up of the "almost fully fit squad" isn't a big contributing factor to the poor performances.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,102
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28’
« Reply #945 on: Today at 12:13:14 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm
Where did I chuck the manager under the bus? It’s nowhere in my posts, so I assume you made it up.

As for the chronic lack of investment, that doesn’t explain how an almost fully fit squad can beat Utd 7-0, then have a weeks rest and lose at Bournemouth.

The lads at TAW (and many others far more knowledgeable than me) have been discussing mentality issues throughout their analysis today. But maybe we’re all wrong, and losing to Bournemouth is purely down to investment. Yes, it must be that  ;D

Dont listen to much football content in terms of podcasts but I did listen to the Anfield Wrap (which I presume you mean TAW) today and I found that they placed most of the blame for the defeat at door of Klopp, his tactics, selection and setup. Mentality seemed to be dismissed a bit and there was zero discussion around the make up of the squad. For example the reason for not picking Keita and Ox was about Klopp being optimistic and nothing about the fact that they are no longer in our plans at all.

There was even an insinuation that by Klopp picking Arthur on the bench ahead of them that Klopp wasnt arsed and if he isnt taking the challenge of the game seriously, why should the players.

Its not surprising to be honest. In hindsight picking two teenagers against a physical, relegation threatened side feels wrong. But its easy to pick on the manager and I feel a lot of fans just dont want to engage with the idea that there are more holes in this side than they would admit to.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:57 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #946 on: Today at 02:18:09 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:01:55 pm
Bajcetic for Elliot and Jota for Gakpo. It's all moot now as they could have lost either way, but it just seemed like we forgot all of the problems that we've had with that type of selection before because we beat united with something similar.
You play Fabinho/Henderson/Bajcetic in a MF trying to break down a low block? That a terrible idea.
That what Elliott for, he also 19 and it an away game it going to be a little harder.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #947 on: Today at 02:20:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:13:14 am
Dont listen to much football content in terms of podcasts but I did listen to the Anfield Wrap (which I presume you mean TAW) today and I found that they placed most of the blame for the defeat at door of Klopp, his tactics, selection and setup. Mentality seemed to be dismissed a bit and there was zero discussion around the make up of the squad. For example the reason for not picking Keita and Ox was about Klopp being optimistic and nothing about the fact that they are no longer in our plans at all.

There was even an insinuation that by Klopp picking Arthur on the bench ahead of them that Klopp wasnt arsed and if he isnt taking the challenge of the game seriously, why should the players.

Its not surprising to be honest. In hindsight picking two teenagers against a physical, relegation threatened side feels wrong. But its easy to pick on the manager and I feel a lot of fans just dont want to engage with the idea that there are more holes in this side than they would admit to.
OX hasn't been good any time he played so understandable. Isnt Keita not available currently?
The only other MF i would have wanted to see vs Bournemouth was Jones(but i think his stress injury still being managed) so he had 4 MF options and went with 3 he thought was going to be best to break down a low block and that included two teenagers on an away game(did well vs Wolves but that was home)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 