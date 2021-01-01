« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28  (Read 17922 times)

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • i neither know nor care
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #880 on: Today at 08:15:35 am »
y'know, fair enough this performance was poor and some players aren't playing at their best but...

people on here seem to forget that there's other things that come into play besides our team - like other teams managers - that manager's tactics in playing against us - other teams players that we just write off as shite when in fact they are still professional footballers that will relish playing against us and will raise their game

sometimes we just get outplayed by better tactics and players who aren't as shite as we like to think they are

of course it's a crazy season with some really bad performances but i take it that you all are supporters

remember that sometime
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #881 on: Today at 08:23:45 am »
As mediocre as we were if we had scored the penalty I think we'd have won.  After that miss Bournemouth were bouncing and we looked really flat.

Their goal was so bad from us.  A throw out from the goalkeeper to an unmarked player (Nunez not switched on?), a simple ball lobbed over the top (high defensive line with no pressure on the ball), a striker making a basic shimmy that somehow took Virgil and Robbo out the game, another unmarked player arriving for a tap-in.  Bournemouth created close to nothing all game bar that and in my view that was more about us switching off than them doing anything particularly special.

I watched the game with my eight year old and he couldn't understand why we didn't attack at the end.  Patiently probing is how we play but he's right in that in the final 20 minutes we offered no goal threat.

It's a really minor point but in first half stoppage time we had a free-kick on the halfway line with enough time to load up their box and get the ball in.  It's old school English football but Virgil had already had two near misses from doing just that.  Instead we played it backwards and square and by the time we got into a crossing position the referee blew for half-time.  We seem to have lost that killer instinct to squeeze everything out of matches.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,527
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #882 on: Today at 08:25:54 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:02:33 am
Usual suspects chatting utter shite cos we lost a game of footy.

Entitled spoilt Fannies the lot of them.

Its hilarious - the delight I take in the twisted views of these dopes far outweighs any sadness I feel following any particular result.

Keep on knee jerking, you dickheads.

So should we be happy we just lost to bottom of the league?

Happy that weve been challenging the last few years and have fell off so much that we could miss out on champions league football?


Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,079
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #883 on: Today at 08:36:25 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:25:54 am
So should we be happy we just lost to bottom of the league?

Happy that weve been challenging the last few years and have fell off so much that we could miss out on champions league football?


Yep. Thats exactly what we should be. Little ol Liverpool, had a great time but thems the breaks.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 