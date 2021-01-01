As mediocre as we were if we had scored the penalty I think we'd have won. After that miss Bournemouth were bouncing and we looked really flat.



Their goal was so bad from us. A throw out from the goalkeeper to an unmarked player (Nunez not switched on?), a simple ball lobbed over the top (high defensive line with no pressure on the ball), a striker making a basic shimmy that somehow took Virgil and Robbo out the game, another unmarked player arriving for a tap-in. Bournemouth created close to nothing all game bar that and in my view that was more about us switching off than them doing anything particularly special.



I watched the game with my eight year old and he couldn't understand why we didn't attack at the end. Patiently probing is how we play but he's right in that in the final 20 minutes we offered no goal threat.



It's a really minor point but in first half stoppage time we had a free-kick on the halfway line with enough time to load up their box and get the ball in. It's old school English football but Virgil had already had two near misses from doing just that. Instead we played it backwards and square and by the time we got into a crossing position the referee blew for half-time. We seem to have lost that killer instinct to squeeze everything out of matches.