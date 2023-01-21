Yep, Klopp definitely the arrogant one and not the keyboard warrior showing him contempt. Nothing worse than deluded morons who know fuck all about football thinking they know best. Do you know how players trained all week, whether any were carrying knocks or why for tactical reasons he picked the players he did? There was one change from the team thar fucking mauled the mancs. Arrogant you say? Fuck off.



It was only one change to be fair, but putting out two teenagers in midfield was, to me, asking for trouble when dealing with a team who are going to scrap for everything. I felt it sent a signal that we could win in second gear. And while maybe it ended up not having much to do with the lineup, that's exactly how we played.And no, I'm not showing the manager "contempt". No one would ever accuse Klopp or being an arrogant person - everyone is aware he's quite the opposite. He's a genius and a legend and 99.9% of people on this forum (myself certainly included) hope he manages us forever. But even he gets it wrong sometimes. And sometimes it's ok to think that without being a 'Klopp-out' dickhead.Do you think our attitude was right yesterday? Do you think we played like we needed to do more than show up to beat the relegation team we were playing? Because I think our attitude stank and not for the first time this season. And while many of these individuals should simply know what it takes and have let the manger down, ultimately it's Klopp's responsibility to make sure the attitude is right.And he'll sort it out - he always does. But there are too many examples of the mentality being wrong this season to simply absolve the manager of all responsibility.