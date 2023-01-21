« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28

StL-Dono

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 04:19:41 pm
A crazy bit of info.  Across 4 matches with the Mancs and the Cherries, we had a goal differential of +14. 

That advantage got us a whole six points. 
killer-heels

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 04:20:02 pm
Still pissed off with this result. Now the worst one for me under the Klopp era.
buttersstotch

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
While we have a personnel problem/issue, I do clearly think there is something wrong with the squad mentality too. It was kind of like it during covid too with no crowds and the difference between our home and away form this season.. madness. It does reek a little of the players love the build up to the huge games, but then struggle with the games that are a dogfight away from home. Away games are always like this most of the time, but in the past we've always found a way.. I do think if that penalty goes in we probably take the momentum and win. Instead we just looked lost.

I wonder if part of it is these players have won everything and have mentally checked out. Like most this defeat really stunk, we were building some real momentum and to pull in a performance like that is not on. This season is utterly bonkers, but I'm ready for some fresh change.
Al 666

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:20:02 pm
Still pissed off with this result. Now the worst one for me under the Klopp era.

Worse than the 7-2 v Villa?
killer-heels

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 05:42:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm
Worse than the 7-2 v Villa?

Yep. By far.
Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 05:47:15 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
While we have a personnel problem/issue, I do clearly think there is something wrong with the squad mentality too. It was kind of like it during covid too with no crowds and the difference between our home and away form this season.. madness. It does reek a little of the players love the build up to the huge games, but then struggle with the games that are a dogfight away from home. Away games are always like this most of the time, but in the past we've always found a way.. I do think if that penalty goes in we probably take the momentum and win. Instead we just looked lost.

I wonder if part of it is these players have won everything and have mentally checked out. Like most this defeat really stunk, we were building some real momentum and to pull in a performance like that is not on. This season is utterly bonkers, but I'm ready for some fresh change.
We seemed fine up until the goal. Virgils body language stank for the goal and for the rest of the game. It was a Fernandes-esque captains performance from him. Threw his arms up whenever anything went wrong. It felt like the negative energy spread throughout the team after that.

If I was Klopp Id be tempted to start Milner in the majority of these type of games. Seems like the only senior player you can count on at the moment.
Draex

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 05:54:47 pm
Of course its arrogance/complacency, theyd have some sort of get out on the whole fatigue angle if they hadnt just spanked 7 past Utd, played with intensity, desire and fight, and then had 6 days rest after that performance.

This is exactly how we started against Fulham week one, turned up expecting a newly promoted side to roll over, they pressed us and we basically didnt fancy it. Bar a few games its been the story of the season.

Need to bring in fresh faces who want to win and will do the hard yards week in week out.

Trents comments are a bit worrying, cant believe Im hearing a Klopp player admit another team it more. The least you can do when pulling in the shirt is giving it 110%.
Penfold78

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 06:06:35 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
While we have a personnel problem/issue, I do clearly think there is something wrong with the squad mentality too. It was kind of like it during covid too with no crowds and the difference between our home and away form this season.. madness. It does reek a little of the players love the build up to the huge games, but then struggle with the games that are a dogfight away from home. Away games are always like this most of the time, but in the past we've always found a way.. I do think if that penalty goes in we probably take the momentum and win. Instead we just looked lost.

I wonder if part of it is these players have won everything and have mentally checked out. Like most this defeat really stunk, we were building some real momentum and to pull in a performance like that is not on. This season is utterly bonkers, but I'm ready for some fresh change.

Thats my belief too. Other factors like injuries can no longer be an explanation.
Fromola

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:47:15 pm
We seemed fine up until the goal. Virgils body language stank for the goal and for the rest of the game. It was a Fernandes-esque captains performance from him. Threw his arms up whenever anything went wrong. It felt like the negative energy spread throughout the team after that.

If I was Klopp Id be tempted to start Milner in the majority of these type of games. Seems like the only senior player you can count on at the moment.

We needed a change of attitude at half time or earlier in the second half. Henderson and/or Milner should have been on to set an example. They came on and there was a lift and we quickly got the pen but then after missing it it was all just flat again and we accepted our fate while they got the lift to see it out.

Virg maybe just gets himself that pissed off when we've got no functioning midfield and it seems to affect his game. No excuse for not doing his job though.
hide5seek

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm
We needed a change of attitude at half time or earlier in the second half. Henderson and/or Milner should have been on to set an example. They came on and there was a lift and we quickly got the pen but then after missing it it was all just flat again and we accepted our fate while they got the lift to see it out.

Virg maybe just gets himself that pissed off when we've got no functioning midfield and it seems to affect his game. No excuse for not doing his job though.
We needed a change of attitude about 5 games into the season.
Al 666

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 06:55:03 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
While we have a personnel problem/issue, I do clearly think there is something wrong with the squad mentality too. It was kind of like it during covid too with no crowds and the difference between our home and away form this season.. madness. It does reek a little of the players love the build up to the huge games, but then struggle with the games that are a dogfight away from home. Away games are always like this most of the time, but in the past we've always found a way.. I do think if that penalty goes in we probably take the momentum and win. Instead we just looked lost.

Or is it that we aren't equipped to win a dogfight in the middle of the pitch. Traditionally under Klopp we have always had a pretty exceptional home record bar the period when we had no centre-backs. We have always struggled to break down a low block away from home, most teams do. When we were pushing a 100-point seasons. Then it was often scoring from a set piece followed by a midfield that could strangle the life out of the game.

Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
I wonder if part of it is these players have won everything and have mentally checked out. Like most this defeat really stunk, we were building some real momentum and to pull in a performance like that is not on. This season is utterly bonkers, but I'm ready for some fresh change.

If you look at yesterday's game would an attitude change make Fabinho any quicker across the ground or Bajcetic and Elliott any more experienced? Sure refreshing things always add to the hunger but the main things are to address the fundamental issues in the midfield.
Always_A_Red

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 07:21:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:00:56 pm
Sick of them ruining the weekend this season. We've won less Saturday games than Everton this season.

Can we play all our games on a Sunday or midweek (and all at Anfield please)?

Good news....our next PL game is away at Man City on a Saturday 12:30pm K/O :butt :butt
buttersstotch

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:55:03 pm
Or is it that we aren't equipped to win a dogfight in the middle of the pitch. Traditionally under Klopp we have always had a pretty exceptional home record bar the period when we had no centre-backs. We have always struggled to break down a low block away from home, most teams do. When we were pushing a 100-point seasons. Then it was often scoring from a set piece followed by a midfield that could strangle the life out of the game.

If you look at yesterday's game would an attitude change make Fabinho any quicker across the ground or Bajcetic and Elliott any more experienced? Sure refreshing things always add to the hunger but the main things are to address the fundamental issues in the midfield.

The midfield is a problem, but I'm not convinced that if we change our midfield we'll be having 100 point seasons again. I think there is something deeper and Klopp/the players allude to it. It's almost like we've 'gone again' so many times as a collective and we no longer can 'go again'. Part of me feels like the injuries etc. played such a huge part in the first half of the season and it rubbed off on the players, there were lots of mitigating factors etc. - but now we have most of the squad back and we're still bang average with a floppy mentality. Don't get me wrong we've been on the back foot all season, but I think it's something more than just a few midfielders personally.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 07:36:10 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm
The midfield is a problem, but I'm not convinced that if we change our midfield we'll be having 100 point seasons again. I think there is something deeper and Klopp/the players allude to it. It's almost like we've 'gone again' so many times as a collective and we no longer can 'go again'. Part of me feels like the injuries etc. played such a huge part in the first half of the season and it rubbed off on the players, there were lots of mitigating factors etc. - but now we have most of the squad back and we're still bang average with a floppy mentality. Don't get me wrong we've been on the back foot all season, but I think it's something more than just a few midfielders personally.

Yep, this is way past being sorted with even three midfielders.
Fruity

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm
Worse than the 7-2 v Villa?

Definitely. Amount of deflected goals by Villa in that game. And we created as a good few chances ourselves.

I know getting 4th is not a trophy but it means that some of those players are in the CL next season. Surely that's worth fighting for. Watching yesterday I thought something just looked off. Would love to say it's one of those games but we have had a few of them this season. Early in the season I thought it was fatigue and a hangover from last season but then you watch last Sunday against the mancs and we saw Liverpool of old. I don't get it because those 11 players are better than the 11 players of Bournemouth (even with two kids playing for us). But Bournemouth looked like a team with a plan and desire and we didn't.
Fromola

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 07:21:40 pm
Good news....our next PL game is away at Man City on a Saturday 12:30pm K/O :butt :butt

Thursday/Sundays next season is starting to look more appealing. We've had enough Saturdays ruined this season.

That 12:30 slot is particularly bad though. Surprised Sky have let BT pick that fixture, Sky must have had both PL fixtures since at least 18/19.
DangerScouse

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 07:39:56 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:44:19 am
The problem to me is that this isn't the best we can do - there were pretty obvious options to play a midfield that would give us a better balance and a better chance of competing and winning yesterday, but we chose not to do it. I still don't fully get why.

People won't like to hear, but after sleeping on it, I still think it smacked of arrogance and complacency - thinking we could play the kids in midfield and save legs for what is 95% a lost cause vs Madrid. Three years ago when the team was truly a machine, maybe we could've gotten by doing that, but not with this work-in-progress. It was putting the cart before the horse and failing to make sure we did the primary job, which was three league points. Of course, the big players (Virgil and Salah being prime examples) have let the manager down yesterday, but to me, it starts with the team selection, and the manager is responsible for our attitude too. Neither were good enough.

In my opinion, our players (and that's all of them - not just the midfield) showed up like they could win in second gear and disrespected the opposition.

Yep, Klopp definitely the arrogant one and not the keyboard warrior showing him contempt. Nothing worse than deluded morons who know fuck all about football thinking they know best. Do you know how players trained all week, whether any were carrying knocks or why for tactical reasons he picked the players he did? There was one change from the team thar fucking mauled the mancs. Arrogant you say? Fuck off.
Fromola

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:44:19 am
The problem to me is that this isn't the best we can do - there were pretty obvious options to play a midfield that would give us a better balance and a better chance of competing and winning yesterday, but we chose not to do it. I still don't fully get why.

People won't like to hear, but after sleeping on it, I still think it smacked of arrogance and complacency - thinking we could play the kids in midfield and save legs for what is 95% a lost cause vs Madrid. Three years ago when the team was truly a machine, maybe we could've gotten by doing that, but not with this work-in-progress. It was putting the cart before the horse and failing to make sure we did the primary job, which was three league points. Of course, the big players (Virgil and Salah being prime examples) have let the manager down yesterday, but to me, it starts with the team selection, and the manager is responsible for our attitude too. Neither were good enough.

In my opinion, our players (and that's all of them - not just the midfield) showed up like they could win in second gear and disrespected the opposition.

We made one change from the United game, it's not like we rotated half the side, is it?

Henderson needs his minutes managed these days so Bajcetic coming in is fair enough. I thought Henderson should have been on at half time though. Henderson has had a poor season himself and is no longer a bonafide starter. If we had better options he wouldn't be.
andy07

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 08:01:59 pm
The arrogance and the complacency is difficult to accept.  It is not what this club is about, not the Liverpool way but too many players just cant be arsed with playing against the lesser lights.  This kind of performance  has happened too often this season.

I think there was a cup game we lost against Watford about 1970 when Shanks realised that many in the squad needed replacing.  Klopp must be thinking the same after yesterdays debacle.
Fromola

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 08:27:49 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:01:59 pm
The arrogance and the complacency is difficult to accept.  It is not what this club is about, not the Liverpool way but too many players just cant be arsed with playing against the lesser lights.  This kind of performance  has happened too often this season.

It's not just about that though, we've struggled in EVERY away game this season. It hasn't mattered if we're playing Arsenal, United, Everton, Napoli, Forest or Bournemouth - we've been crap and leggy in all of them.

If it was all just about complacency and attitude in these type of games, then we wouldn't have gone from 2-0 up to be 5-2 down AT HOME to Real Madrid the other week, in our biggest game of the season. It's something a lot more systemic in the way we're playing this season, or our physical capabilities, which we've only been able to adapt to for brief moments, before reverting to type.
Number 7

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
In the context of our season, who we were playing and the other results around us it is a significantly damaging defeat. There is no way we should be losing that game looking at the quality of both starting 11s. Embarrassing doesnt even cut it anymore. In the end you get what you deserve and nobody can put their hand on their heart and say we deserve top 4.
4pool

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 08:34:20 pm
Cancel the season.

Sell 20 players.

Start over next season.
I've been a good boy

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 08:36:38 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:34:20 pm
Cancel the season.

Sell 20 players.

Start over next season.
Tea ladies playing up front?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 08:40:56 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
In the context of our season, who we were playing and the other results around us it is a significantly damaging defeat. There is no way we should be losing that game looking at the quality of both starting 11s. Embarrassing doesnt even cut it anymore. In the end you get what you deserve and nobody can put their hand on their heart and say we deserve top 4.


Nobody can say that we don't deserve it either,not for a good few weeks at least.
MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 08:42:15 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:01:59 pm
The arrogance and the complacency is difficult to accept.  It is not what this club is about, not the Liverpool way but too many players just cant be arsed with playing against the lesser lights.  This kind of performance  has happened too often this season.

I think there was a cup game we lost against Watford about 1970 when Shanks realised that many in the squad needed replacing.  Klopp must be thinking the same after yesterdays debacle.
There is too much swing from bad results to good results but the truth is in the middle. After we beat United, James Pearce tweeted something akin to us not needing many changes and the owner came out with a statement about our transfer business and investment. It's very easy to get carried after a good result and be devastated after a bad one.

It's what we slag United off for. We have some fundamental issues that need to be fixed and what we do from now till the end of the season won't change that. If we make the top 4, complacency will predictably set in again. "But we made the top 4, we don't need much". There were even comments about our midfield not being as bad as portrayed last week. Complacency runs through the club. More balance is needed in our assessments and we shouldn't be riding the rollercoaster of inconsistent results.
buttersstotch

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 08:58:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:42:15 pm
There is too much swing from bad results to good results but the truth is in the middle. After we beat United, James Pearce tweeted something akin to us not needing many changes and the owner came out with a statement about our transfer business and investment. It's very easy to get carried after a good result and be devastated after a bad one.

It's what we slag United off for. We have some fundamental issues that need to be fixed and what we do from now till the end of the season won't change that. If we make the top 4, complacency will predictably set in again. "But we made the top 4, we don't need much". There were even comments about our midfield not being as bad as portrayed last week. Complacency runs through the club. More balance is needed in our assessments and we shouldn't be riding the rollercoaster of inconsistent results.

It's why, as rough as it is to miss out on the Top 4, I actually think strategically it could be better for us. We probably trim the squad, the owners can't rest on complacency and Klopp knows he needs more for us to be challenging again. Part of me also feels this is the first time under Klopp where we're about to experience big change and certain players know it too. Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino are all off in the summer, with the former two out of the picture completely. Then it looks like Milner & Matip will on their bikes too. I wonder if that has rubbed off in the dressing room too.
Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #866 on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 07:21:40 pm
Good news....our next PL game is away at Man City on a Saturday 12:30pm K/O :butt :butt
I reckon the players will fancy showing up for that one. Chelsea away and Arsenal at home too. Leeds away after that though, that's probably beneath them.
decosabute

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #867 on: Yesterday at 09:39:03 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:39:56 pm
Yep, Klopp definitely the arrogant one and not the keyboard warrior showing him contempt. Nothing worse than deluded morons who know fuck all about football thinking they know best. Do you know how players trained all week, whether any were carrying knocks or why for tactical reasons he picked the players he did? There was one change from the team thar fucking mauled the mancs. Arrogant you say? Fuck off.

It was only one change to be fair, but putting out two teenagers in midfield was, to me, asking for trouble when dealing with a team who are going to scrap for everything. I felt it sent a signal that we could win in second gear. And while maybe it ended up not having much to do with the lineup, that's exactly how we played.

And no, I'm not showing the manager "contempt". No one would ever accuse Klopp or being an arrogant person - everyone is aware he's quite the opposite. He's a genius and a legend and 99.9% of people on this forum (myself certainly included) hope he manages us forever. But even he gets it wrong sometimes. And sometimes it's ok to think that without being a 'Klopp-out' dickhead.

Do you think our attitude was right yesterday? Do you think we played like we needed to do more than show up to beat the relegation team we were playing? Because I think our attitude stank and not for the first time this season. And while many of these individuals should simply know what it takes and have let the manger down, ultimately it's Klopp's responsibility to make sure the attitude is right.

And he'll sort it out - he always does. But there are too many examples of the mentality being wrong this season to simply absolve the manager of all responsibility.
decosabute

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #868 on: Yesterday at 09:47:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
We made one change from the United game, it's not like we rotated half the side, is it?

Henderson needs his minutes managed these days so Bajcetic coming in is fair enough. I thought Henderson should have been on at half time though. Henderson has had a poor season himself and is no longer a bonafide starter. If we had better options he wouldn't be.

No, it's true - we didn't make wholesale changes, but I still feel it was a significant change we did make. And in this particular case I just don't really get the "Henderson needs his minutes managed" argument - sure, that's true if we were playing every three days for weeks on end, but we'd just had six days rest. And yeah, he's hardly had his best season, but then when he finally looked like vintage Henderson vs United, he gets benched the next weekend. Didn't really understand it, still don't.
Only Me

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #869 on: Today at 12:02:33 am
Usual suspects chatting utter shite cos we lost a game of footy.

Entitled spoilt Fannies the lot of them.

Its hilarious - the delight I take in the twisted views of these dopes far outweighs any sadness I feel following any particular result.

Keep on knee jerking, you dickheads.
Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #870 on: Today at 12:08:00 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:02:33 am
Usual suspects chatting utter shite cos we lost a game of footy.

Entitled spoilt Fannies the lot of them.

Its hilarious - the delight I take in the twisted views of these dopes far outweighs any sadness I feel following any particular result.

Keep on knee jerking, you dickheads.
Exactly, conceded 1st goal in 6 games and failed to convert at the other end against a team that narrowly failed against the league leaders last week.
Get a grip, disappointing yes, but that's life
PIPA23

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #871 on: Today at 12:45:44 am
I do not remember being more angry about a result like this one for a long time the team seem to not care enough.. very unprofessional display and one we NEED to bounce back from

faisfais

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #872 on: Today at 12:46:34 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:02:33 am
Usual suspects chatting utter shite cos we lost a game of footy.

Entitled spoilt Fannies the lot of them.

Its hilarious - the delight I take in the twisted views of these dopes far outweighs any sadness I feel following any particular result.

Keep on knee jerking, you dickheads.


I wouldn't have used your choice of words.. but I agree with what you posted 100%
