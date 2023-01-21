« previous next »
PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28

Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #800 on: Today at 10:20:42 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 11:16:59 pm
Time for a 3-4-3?
A change in formation won't change the attitude of the team.
Al 666

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #801 on: Today at 10:22:11 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:19:46 am
For me this is a mentality issue, big time. We get ourselves up for city and win, we get ourselves up for United and thrash them, but we turn up half arsed at forest and Bournemouth and lose. We concede first and we are all but done far too often. If we don't score first we hardly ever win. We collapsed against real Madrid once they got back in it. Our mentality, so often our strength, has been nothing but terrible this season

Is it the mentality or the way the games are played? United and City are quite happy to come out and match us. That suits the way we play. We can drop off and look to counter. The games we struggle in are when we have an overwhelming possession against a team that brings us on to them.

We are at our best on the transition when we can get our three forwards close together and they can exploit an unset defence. We are at our worst when our build up play is slow and the wide forwards end up on the touchlines isolated and looking to provide width. We end up with pretty much our entire team camped in and around the box and wide open to counter attacks.

We know how vulnerable we are to the counter so our passing is passive and lacks penetration. If we score first then teams come on to us and we can exploit the space that creates and crucially get our three forwards close together.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #802 on: Today at 10:24:53 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:22:11 am
Is it the mentality or the way the games are played? United and City are quite happy to come out and match us. That suits the way we play. We can drop off and look to counter. The games we struggle in are when we have an overwhelming possession against a team that brings us on to them.

We are at our best on the transition when we can get our three forwards close together and they can exploit an unset defence. We are at our worst when our build up play is slow and the wide forwards end up on the touchlines isolated and looking to provide width. We end up with pretty much our entire team camped in and around the box and wide open to counter attacks.

We know how vulnerable we are to the counter so our passing is passive and lacks penetration. If we score first then teams come on to us and we can exploit the space that creates and crucially get our three forwards close together.

But then we knew we would need to combat that style of play and yet we have a forward line that struggles against that set up.
Believe

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #803 on: Today at 10:30:41 am
Things are never as good or as bad as they seem.

Was always going to be a tricky game, but despite how bad a watch it was we should have won. We had the chances to come away with a 2-1 at least (Xg was 2.1 - 1.0 ish) and I think if Mo had scored the penalty that's what would have happened.

Sometimes in football it's your day and sometimes it is most definitely not - there is still room for optimism for the rest if the season and beyond!
So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #804 on: Today at 10:42:03 am
Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:30:41 am
Things are never as good or as bad as they seem.

Was always going to be a tricky game, but despite how bad a watch it was we should have won. We had the chances to come away with a 2-1 at least (Xg was 2.1 - 1.0 ish) and I think if Mo had scored the penalty that's what would have happened.

Sometimes in football it's your day and sometimes it is most definitely not - there is still room for optimism for the rest if the season and beyond!

Sadly with us it seems to be every other day!
Sharado

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #805 on: Today at 10:53:59 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:22:11 am
Is it the mentality or the way the games are played? United and City are quite happy to come out and match us. That suits the way we play. We can drop off and look to counter. The games we struggle in are when we have an overwhelming possession against a team that brings us on to them.

We are at our best on the transition when we can get our three forwards close together and they can exploit an unset defence. We are at our worst when our build up play is slow and the wide forwards end up on the touchlines isolated and looking to provide width. We end up with pretty much our entire team camped in and around the box and wide open to counter attacks.

We know how vulnerable we are to the counter so our passing is passive and lacks penetration. If we score first then teams come on to us and we can exploit the space that creates and crucially get our three forwards close together.
I get what you're saying Al but we should have more than enough to see off Bournemouth and earlier this season forest. Two of the worst sides in the league and we've let them walk over us.
Yosser0_0

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #806 on: Today at 10:54:55 am
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 09:43:03 am
Think Klopp made a mistake playing them both. Elliot had a good game against Man U so maybe he felt he couldn't leave him out but Elliott has never quite convinced as a midfielder

Doesn't seem to press or track runners, gave up chasing his man back yesterday who got on the end of the cross to score - as much to blame as Virgil, unforgivable laziness from both of them. The two new forwards don't seem to press much or get back which was always a key attribute of our previous forward signings right up to Diaz. Just thinking of Salah, Firmino, Mane, Jota, Diaz and it is quite noticeable and refreshing to see the pressing and chasing back when Jota comes on. I still think Darwin is an odd signing for me, more Origi than Mane, seems like a change in transfer policy. I remember a few years ago Klopp mentioning that he wanted his players to fight like mad and virtually be prepared to give up their life rather than surrender possession to an opponent, that hunger is fading and the newer players do not seem to be showing the same fire in their belly.
JackWard33

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #807 on: Today at 10:59:49 am
Quote from: Believe on Today at 10:30:41 am
Things are never as good or as bad as they seem.

Was always going to be a tricky game, but despite how bad a watch it was we should have won. We had the chances to come away with a 2-1 at least (Xg was 2.1 - 1.0 ish) and I think if Mo had scored the penalty that's what would have happened.

Sometimes in football it's your day and sometimes it is most definitely not - there is still room for optimism for the rest if the season and beyond!

This is a good post but two things are at once - on the one hand we had tbe better chances (though the penalty is a lot of our xg so pinch of salt there) but a couple of incredibly concerning things went along with it

First how much of the xg came when chasing the game aside from the penalty - I havent looked but it felt like not much and almost nothing after Nunez went off outside the penalty
When chasing the game against a really poor team we shouldve been racking up shots and chances instead we either didnt have the legs or application

The second is more debatable as its an attitude question and I usually post against reading the mentality of players but after watching a lot of the its really hard to defend TAA and VVDs attitude to these games
Yesterday both of them looked like theyd turned up to stroll through it and expected to spend the afternoon show casing their talents. Inside 3 minutes Trent had played two semi blind passes straight to Bournemouth players then his third pass was a 40 yard aimless hoof .. he improved but he didnt turn up ready to battle and play yesterday.
Hes the lesser offender compared to Van Dijk who now has this air of tackling and battling actually being a bit beneath him. He constantly stands off attackers by yards and doesnt seem to have any urgency in his game, because he isnt switched on his response to problems then seems to be paralysis and panic (from failing to stop the cross to the goal to rugby tackling one of their forwards to standing 4 yards off another while the ball got juggled in the box). He just isnt applying himself to the basics of defending anymore - god knows why. Clearly hes lost a step but yesterday was nowhere near what hes capable of

Obviously they werent the only offenders  and Im open to the argument that Im constructing narratives and attributing mentality to them that I cant possibly know - but its not the first time and the other explanation is that they were out played and couldnt cope physically by and with Bournemouth players?!

What makes it worse is theres no way the coaching staff didnt warn them against complacency all week after last week - youd guess it would be one of the main topics of conversation.
They then as a collective trot out and play sluggishly, get our worked and run (after a weeks rest) and several of them fail to do most of the basics of players of their ability
The only conclusion you can come to after two thirds of a season is that several of them arent up for the fight
I hope they spend the last 2 months of the season proving this post wrong
Pistolero

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #808 on: Today at 11:10:23 am
From the highest point of the season to the lowest - in the space of 6 poxy days....weekend totally fuckin goosed...gloating bitters to face in work tomorrow...and Madrid no doubt taking the piss out of us again on Wednesday...apart from that, all's good..
