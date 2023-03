Things are never as good or as bad as they seem.



Was always going to be a tricky game, but despite how bad a watch it was we should have won. We had the chances to come away with a 2-1 at least (Xg was 2.1 - 1.0 ish) and I think if Mo had scored the penalty that's what would have happened.



Sometimes in football it's your day and sometimes it is most definitely not - there is still room for optimism for the rest if the season and beyond!



This is a good post but two things are at once - on the one hand we had tbe better chances (though the penalty is a lot of our xg so pinch of salt there) but a couple of incredibly concerning things went along with itFirst how much of the xg came when chasing the game aside from the penalty - I haven’t looked but it felt like not much and almost nothing after Nunez went off outside the penaltyWhen chasing the game against a really poor team we should’ve been racking up shots and chances instead we either didn’t have the legs or applicationThe second is more debatable as it’s an attitude question and I usually post against reading the mentality of players but after watching a lot of the it’s really hard to defend TAA and VVDs attitude to these gamesYesterday both of them looked like they’d turned up to stroll through it and expected to spend the afternoon show casing their talents. Inside 3 minutes Trent had played two semi blind passes straight to Bournemouth players then his third pass was a 40 yard aimless hoof .. he improved but he didn’t turn up ready to battle and play yesterday.He’s the lesser offender compared to Van Dijk who now has this air of tackling and battling actually being a bit beneath him. He constantly stands off attackers by yards and doesn’t seem to have any urgency in his game, because he isn’t ‘switched on’ his response to problems then seems to be paralysis and panic (from failing to stop the cross to the goal to rugby tackling one of their forwards to standing 4 yards off another while the ball got juggled in the box). He just isn’t applying himself to the basics of defending anymore - god knows why. Clearly he’s lost a step but yesterday was nowhere near what he’s capable ofObviously they weren’t the only offenders … and I’m open to the argument that I’m constructing narratives and attributing mentality to them that I can’t possibly know - but it’s not the first time and the other explanation is that they were out played and couldn’t cope physically by and with Bournemouth players?!What makes it worse is there’s no way the coaching staff didn’t warn them against complacency all week after last week - you’d guess it would be one of the main topics of conversation.They then as a collective trot out and play sluggishly, get our worked and run (after a weeks rest) and several of them fail to do most of the basics of players of their abilityThe only conclusion you can come to after two thirds of a season is that several of them aren’t up for the fightI hope they spend the last 2 months of the season proving this post wrong