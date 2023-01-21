Things are never as good or as bad as they seem.
Was always going to be a tricky game, but despite how bad a watch it was we should have won. We had the chances to come away with a 2-1 at least (Xg was 2.1 - 1.0 ish) and I think if Mo had scored the penalty that's what would have happened.
Sometimes in football it's your day and sometimes it is most definitely not - there is still room for optimism for the rest if the season and beyond!
This is a good post but two things are at once - on the one hand we had tbe better chances (though the penalty is a lot of our xg so pinch of salt there) but a couple of incredibly concerning things went along with it
First how much of the xg came when chasing the game aside from the penalty - I havent looked but it felt like not much and almost nothing after Nunez went off outside the penalty
When chasing the game against a really poor team we shouldve been racking up shots and chances instead we either didnt have the legs or application
The second is more debatable as its an attitude question and I usually post against reading the mentality of players but after watching a lot of the its really hard to defend TAA and VVDs attitude to these games
Yesterday both of them looked like theyd turned up to stroll through it and expected to spend the afternoon show casing their talents. Inside 3 minutes Trent had played two semi blind passes straight to Bournemouth players then his third pass was a 40 yard aimless hoof .. he improved but he didnt turn up ready to battle and play yesterday.
Hes the lesser offender compared to Van Dijk who now has this air of tackling and battling actually being a bit beneath him. He constantly stands off attackers by yards and doesnt seem to have any urgency in his game, because he isnt switched on his response to problems then seems to be paralysis and panic (from failing to stop the cross to the goal to rugby tackling one of their forwards to standing 4 yards off another while the ball got juggled in the box). He just isnt applying himself to the basics of defending anymore - god knows why. Clearly hes lost a step but yesterday was nowhere near what hes capable of
Obviously they werent the only offenders
and Im open to the argument that Im constructing narratives and attributing mentality to them that I cant possibly know - but its not the first time and the other explanation is that they were out played and couldnt cope physically by and with Bournemouth players?!
What makes it worse is theres no way the coaching staff didnt warn them against complacency all week after last week - youd guess it would be one of the main topics of conversation.
They then as a collective trot out and play sluggishly, get our worked and run (after a weeks rest) and several of them fail to do most of the basics of players of their ability
The only conclusion you can come to after two thirds of a season is that several of them arent up for the fight
I hope they spend the last 2 months of the season proving this post wrong