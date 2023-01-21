Things are never as good or as bad as they seem.



Was always going to be a tricky game, but despite how bad a watch it was we should have won. We had the chances to come away with a 2-1 at least (Xg was 2.1 - 1.0 ish) and I think if Mo had scored the penalty that's what would have happened.



Sometimes in football it's your day and sometimes it is most definitely not - there is still room for optimism for the rest if the season and beyond!



This is a good post but two things are at once - on the one hand we had tbe better chances (though the penalty is a lot of our xg so pinch of salt there) but a couple of incredibly concerning things went along with itFirst how much of the xg came when chasing the game aside from the penalty - I havent looked but it felt like not much and almost nothing after Nunez went off outside the penaltyWhen chasing the game against a really poor team we shouldve been racking up shots and chances instead we either didnt have the legs or applicationThe second is more debatable as its an attitude question and I usually post against reading the mentality of players but after watching a lot of the its really hard to defend TAA and VVDs attitude to these gamesYesterday both of them looked like theyd turned up to stroll through it and expected to spend the afternoon show casing their talents. Inside 3 minutes Trent had played two semi blind passes straight to Bournemouth players then his third pass was a 40 yard aimless hoof .. he improved but he didnt turn up ready to battle and play yesterday.Hes the lesser offender compared to Van Dijk who now has this air of tackling and battling actually being a bit beneath him. He constantly stands off attackers by yards and doesnt seem to have any urgency in his game, because he isnt switched on his response to problems then seems to be paralysis and panic (from failing to stop the cross to the goal to rugby tackling one of their forwards to standing 4 yards off another while the ball got juggled in the box). He just isnt applying himself to the basics of defending anymore - god knows why. Clearly hes lost a step but yesterday was nowhere near what hes capable ofObviously they werent the only offenders and Im open to the argument that Im constructing narratives and attributing mentality to them that I cant possibly know - but its not the first time and the other explanation is that they were out played and couldnt cope physically by and with Bournemouth players?!What makes it worse is theres no way the coaching staff didnt warn them against complacency all week after last week - youd guess it would be one of the main topics of conversation.They then as a collective trot out and play sluggishly, get our worked and run (after a weeks rest) and several of them fail to do most of the basics of players of their abilityThe only conclusion you can come to after two thirds of a season is that several of them arent up for the fightI hope they spend the last 2 months of the season proving this post wrong