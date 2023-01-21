Its amazing to think that bar Thiago every midfielder we have is fit and available and the best we can do is play Bajetic and Elliott in there, two teenagers. Every single Premier League side would fancy themselves against them two.



Every day that goes by it makes the decisions of last summer ever so baffling.



The problem to me is that this isn't the best we can do - there were pretty obvious options to play a midfield that would give us a better balance and a better chance of competing and winning yesterday, but we chose not to do it. I still don't fully get why.People won't like to hear, but after sleeping on it, I still think it smacked of arrogance and complacency - thinking we could play the kids in midfield and save legs for what is 95% a lost cause vs Madrid. Three years ago when the team was truly a machine, maybe we could've gotten by doing that, but not with this work-in-progress. It was putting the cart before the horse and failing to make sure we did the primary job, which was three league points. Of course, the big players (Virgil and Salah being prime examples) have let the manager down yesterday, but to me, it starts with the team selection, and the manager is responsible for our attitude too. Neither were good enough.In my opinion, our players (and that's all of them - not just the midfield) showed up like they could win in second gear and disrespected the opposition.