The most depressing thing to me is I always thought we could win this easily though.
It's not like we were playing Spurs, Chelsea or Newcastle. Hahahaha.
Congratulation to Bournemouth, they were choking and restricting our midfield to a children playground parameter in the middle of park.
Sometimes you've got to give a credit to oppositions, in the words of Brendan Rodgers.
But as I am so invested heavily in my favourite club, Liverpool FC, this is going to affect my whole week, my mood and even daily morning time in office actually.
Haha fucking depressed. This is how I feel right now. Like a trembling dog, I am.
But to emulate what Steven Gerrard has said, "We go again".