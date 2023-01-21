I'm going through quite a rough time at the moment personally. Today was a rock bottom of sorts for me.Obviously football isn't that important in the grand scheme of things, but it can definitely give you that little boost out of a hole, or put you that bit deeper into it. Last weekend for example had me smiling from ear to ear. Ups and downs, ebbs and flows. Life and football.It doesn't look too rosey at the moment, but as a reminder to myself on a personal level and on the Reds, we still have plenty of things to be grateful and hopeful for.We've been here before - not that long ago. A team plagued by injuries and low on confidence dropping points every other weekend... sometimes by a scoreline to make you shudder. What happened after? We still salvaged something. We later went on to have one of our most impressive seasons in our history, even if it ended in disappointment.I've had a few drinks and I'm a bit emotional. This post is mostly made to provide some perspective to myself. If it provides that for anyone else, I'm delighted. Otherwise, don't mind the soft shite."At the end of a storm,there's a golden sky"