PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28

GBF

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm
Madrid not sexy enough for them then?

We raised our game hence why we led and then Madrid was much better
killer-heels

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm
Its amazing to think that bar Thiago every midfielder we have is fit and available and the best we can do is play Bajetic and Elliott in there, two teenagers. Every single Premier League side would fancy themselves against them two.

Every day that goes by it makes the decisions of last summer ever so baffling.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 pm
Time for a 3-4-3?


killer-heels

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:34:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm
Have we got 3 good centrebacks?

Maybe not, but worth a shot imo. Three at the back means more cover for mistakes. Our fullbacks play like wingbacks anyway, so no change there.

3-4-1-2 may actually work.

Fuck knows.  ;D
Chris~

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm
Don't think 3 at the back changes much if we can't run and we're only leaving 3/4 players back to try and protect the counter press. You'd also likely need to change Trent's role which we could do with the 433 anyway.

I think we're kind of settled now on just playing through this season the way we wanted to, even if it's not going to stop our defence looking bad. Klopp tried a few big changes in Jan/Feb, they didn't work either, sticking this out is probably the best way to try and maximise our points, but also likely to see some poor results if we don't get some luck on the way.
Schmidt

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #766 on: Today at 12:13:45 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm
Don't think 3 at the back changes much if we can't run and we're only leaving 3/4 players back to try and protect the counter press. You'd also likely need to change Trent's role which we could do with the 433 anyway.

I think we're kind of settled now on just playing through this season the way we wanted to, even if it's not going to stop our defence looking bad. Klopp tried a few big changes in Jan/Feb, they didn't work either, sticking this out is probably the best way to try and maximise our points, but also likely to see some poor results if we don't get some luck on the way.

The switch to 4-4-2 earlier in the season worked well until too many forwards got injured and we had to stop. I don't remember any changes in Jan-Feb, feels like we've just been doing the same thing over and over and hoping it'll work out. Same team, same subs, same plan.
David Struhme

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #767 on: Today at 12:18:04 am
As if we've lost to a team we beat 9-0 earlier in the season, straight off the back of a 7-0 win against Utd.
Madness.
Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #768 on: Today at 12:22:27 am
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 12:18:04 am
As if we've lost to a team we beat 9-0 earlier in the season, straight off the back of a 7-0 win against Utd.
Madness.

It was kind of predictable, very sadly.
Hysterical Fool

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #769 on: Today at 12:23:46 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 07:54:24 pm
Every day pass pass pass with no urgency. Why cant we run with the ball and shoot from outside the box more? Always trying to one two or spam crosses. Where is Jones hes way better than Eliott and Bajcetic currently as a CM. He can actually carry the ball and has the frame of a man not a teenager. Where is Keita? Hes still got a contract its got to be better than Eliott in midfield. I like Eliott but unless hes playing alongside prime gini and Fabinho with him just on a free role he should never play as a CM in the premier league. Also Firmino adds nothing at the moment. Gakpo was having good moments as a 10 in the second half but you bring on Bobby who was playing like hes Milners age. Why cant we play Carvalho or Eliott as a 10 but mainly play Gakpo there. Put a nail in the 4-3-3 coffin. Unless you are selling Salah,VVD and Fabinho to play 4-3-3 with these guys is futile. 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 release Carvalho from the dungeon and drop Robertson for Kostas for Gods sake. Carvalho has a good work rate and presses better than 2023 Firmino and Eliott. He would link the midfield and strike force. Robertson had a EASY cut back and just smashed it to Neto. Reckon Kostas would have picked his cross better and actually looked up something Robertson never does. Taking off Trent for Milner is so bad manMilner hasnt assisted in years. Play Henderson there or Fabinho. Milner adds nothing as a fullback. He is good tactically but he does it at such a slow pace that its futile.

Its not that bad though because we have some tricky fixtures we should win all those then lose to Southampton or something. FSG out. They are so negligent its criminal. Also would like Klopp to stop doing the same predictable subs when are losing around the 60th minute. Milner for Trent. Whoever for Nunez. Hendo for Fabinho or vice Versa. Never takes off Salah and Robertson no matter how much they stink. Just do it we might get a result because this current way never works.

Are you making a police report 
Gifted Right Foot

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #770 on: Today at 12:31:37 am
Everyone but the tea ladies deserve to be scrutinised for this diabolical season. 
Chakan

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #771 on: Today at 12:40:44 am
Just managed to watch the game now. You knew when Virgil header got cleared off the line it wasnt gonna be our day. Just the good and bad of the season. Defense was all over the show in the first half, and our forwards had a few pot shots but nothing really to write home about. Second half I dunno we didnt do much else, and then Salah misses the penalty and we looked all out of gas.

This season is so bipolar. Beat United 7-0 and lose to Bournemouth, fuck off.
Rosario

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #772 on: Today at 01:00:00 am
Only watched the game in the last couple of hours and its just crazy how much worse we play away then at home this season. There is obviously some motivational issues on top of the obvious need for 2-3 midfielders and a couple of defenders. Every big game this season the players have stepped up for just cant seem to put in the that same effort when travelling to the smaller clubs within the league.

Ah well its looking like well finish somewhere between 4th-7th this season then regardless of what happens hopefully we can make the required changes in the offseason to compete back at the very top of the league next season or at least comfortably finish top 4 and show improvement.
Samie

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #773 on: Today at 01:44:30 am
Our away form is shite this season.  We need players who can handle pressures of the away games again.
mrantarctica

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #774 on: Today at 02:52:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm
Its amazing to think that bar Thiago every midfielder we have is fit and available and the best we can do is play Bajetic and Elliott in there, two teenagers. Every single Premier League side would fancy themselves against them two.

Every day that goes by it makes the decisions of last summer ever so baffling.

Said this a long time ago. It says a heck of a lot about Oxlade and Naby if they can't get a game in the current environment. Not to cast aspersions to their commitment, but I wonder if maybe they aren't putting everything into it at the moment because they know they'll be moving on at the end of the season and there'll be teams that will still pay to see them play and they'll want to get the best contract possible which you can't do if you are injured.

I thought the whole team was poor today, so not going to go too heavy on the likes of Bajcetic and Elliot but that being said, there's no way they should be starting games. While they are promising players, they aren't anywhere near the quality and consistency level to be starting every game at LFC. Perhaps at a lower club it'd be different, but our aspirations should be higher.
GreatEx

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #775 on: Today at 04:49:10 am
Still can't believe this result. What a c*nt of a game.
deano2727

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #776 on: Today at 04:56:12 am
I'm going through quite a rough time at the moment personally. Today was a rock bottom of sorts for me.

Obviously football isn't that important in the grand scheme of things, but it can definitely give you that little boost out of a hole, or put you that bit deeper into it. Last weekend for example had me smiling from ear to ear. Ups and downs, ebbs and flows. Life and football.

It doesn't look too rosey at the moment, but as a reminder to myself on a personal level and on the Reds, we still have plenty of things to be grateful and hopeful for.

We've been here before - not that long ago. A team plagued by injuries and low on confidence dropping points every other weekend... sometimes by a scoreline to make you shudder. What happened after? We still salvaged something. We later went on to have one of our most impressive seasons in our history, even if it ended in disappointment.

I've had a few drinks and I'm a bit emotional. This post is mostly made to provide some perspective to myself. If it provides that for anyone else, I'm delighted. Otherwise, don't mind the soft shite.  ;D

"At the end of a storm,
 there's a golden sky"
