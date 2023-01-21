Its amazing to think that bar Thiago every midfielder we have is fit and available and the best we can do is play Bajetic and Elliott in there, two teenagers. Every single Premier League side would fancy themselves against them two.



Every day that goes by it makes the decisions of last summer ever so baffling.



Said this a long time ago. It says a heck of a lot about Oxlade and Naby if they can't get a game in the current environment. Not to cast aspersions to their commitment, but I wonder if maybe they aren't putting everything into it at the moment because they know they'll be moving on at the end of the season and there'll be teams that will still pay to see them play and they'll want to get the best contract possible which you can't do if you are injured.I thought the whole team was poor today, so not going to go too heavy on the likes of Bajcetic and Elliot but that being said, there's no way they should be starting games. While they are promising players, they aren't anywhere near the quality and consistency level to be starting every game at LFC. Perhaps at a lower club it'd be different, but our aspirations should be higher.