Don't think 3 at the back changes much if we can't run and we're only leaving 3/4 players back to try and protect the counter press. You'd also likely need to change Trent's role which we could do with the 433 anyway.



I think we're kind of settled now on just playing through this season the way we wanted to, even if it's not going to stop our defence looking bad. Klopp tried a few big changes in Jan/Feb, they didn't work either, sticking this out is probably the best way to try and maximise our points, but also likely to see some poor results if we don't get some luck on the way.