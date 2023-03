Having a really hard time matching up Jurgen's comments about what we wanted to do and who we had on the field. We were supposed to play in the half space around their midfield according to Jurgen and Cody's off-side goal was supposedly an example of that. Who exactly was supposed to be doing that? Based on the lineup it would have to be Mo or Elliott and yet we seemingly wanted to force Gakpo to do it and so far in his career at LFC that is not his thing. The subs then exacerbated that issue to where we were basically toothless even though we were a goal behind.



I get that at this point the team is what it is but we consistently have an issue in asking the players to seemingly do things they cannot do. It reminds me of Jurgen's comments after the Brighton debacle where he said that crazy pressing system worked all week in practice. I'm assuming this lineup and tactics worked all week in practice as well but in the actual game, just like in the Brighton game, it seems kind of crazy that this is the plan. We have two non-passing forwards and to then add a non-passing midfielder and remove the actual midfielder that can pass, how exactly was this supposed to work? How does having a double pivot of Bajcetic and Fabinho with Cody at the 10 lead to anything when we have sustained possession? Doubly so as doubling up him with Nunez centrally just means that area of the field is a passing black hole of which no ball will return. Who was supposed to actually get the ball to Nunez when he was playing as the 9?



Oddly enough compared to some of our away game debacles this wasn't terrible and on most days we get something from this even if it wasn't good. Just the way this season is though in that without the required commitment and tactics we are going to get punishes rightly or not.