PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28

proudred

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #680 on: Today at 06:05:44 pm
This team reminds me of the team of Roy Evans era. Fight against the big teams & fall flat against smaller teams.
na fir dearg

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #681 on: Today at 06:06:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:09 pm
Id wed taken the chances wed have gone on to win that.

It hinges on that

yes, we just haven't been clinical enough in a lot of games, our xG was better than Bournemouth's today
Cid

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #682 on: Today at 06:06:18 pm
The frustration is many people saw these problems a mile away in our midfield.  We spent the entire summer being told we didn't need fresh legs in there only for the club to change it's mind when it was too late to sign anyone...and then they skipped midfield reinforcements in January too.

I hope we haven't traded an entire season of effectiveness to keep a space open for Bellingham, because just him won't do.  A few months ago I'd have said we need 3, but now I reckon we need 2 world class players with Bajcetic or Thiago filling the third spot.  Henderson and Fab are cover quality now, the rest need to be moved off the books.

(Before anyone mentions Elliot, I don't believe he's a natural in the engine room. I see him as closer to Carvalho, further up the field and probably wide).  Whether we have space for him to develop there is another matter.
El Lobo

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #683 on: Today at 06:07:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:29:27 pm
You just seem to enjoy being negative all the time though.If people are not allowed to be happy having battered United 7-0 when are we allowed to enjoy anything? We all know its been a horrible season but some of us would like to enjoy the odd game before being told we absolute shite.

One of many, seems harsh to single Knight out. And at least hes consistent (his first post was slating the team when we did Abu Dhabi 3-0 in the CL)
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Lycan

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #684 on: Today at 06:10:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:04:48 pm
Be great if our post-match threads were this long when we win :D

 The Man United one is twice as long, Andy.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #685 on: Today at 06:12:30 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 05:08:05 pm
Gakpo was my MOTM today. Thought he was our only threat and seemed full of energy.
18-passes in 90-minutes with 66.7% completion.

Firmino was on the pitch for a third of that time and had two fewer passes.
BornRedSince76

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #686 on: Today at 06:15:14 pm
Any player can get motivated against a big team, it takes winners to be motivated against lesser opposition.
Lycan

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #687 on: Today at 06:15:52 pm
Struggle to think of anyone who played well today. Alisson did nothing wrong. That's about it.
Al 666

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #688 on: Today at 06:16:21 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:12:30 pm
18-passes in 90-minutes with 66.7% completion.

Firmino was on the pitch for a third of that time and had two fewer passes.

How many times did Bobby turn and burst away from their midfield. That is the whole point of Gakpo. Get him a double pivot who can compete physically and who are press resistant and we are set.
Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #689 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm
Remind me Bournemouth were bottom of the league at 12:30 today. Sometimes Klopp makes these teams out to be world beaters and you think but they are or were bottom of the league because they arent very good. Until the gift that keeps on giving arrive in town.
S

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #690 on: Today at 06:21:27 pm
Not a surprising result really. Were just that kind of side these days. This is more or less how it will go until the end of the season. Some big wins, some drab away days. Ultimately think well be about sixth.

The bulk of this team used to go to places like Bournemouth and treat it like it was Man United. The current versions of some of these players look like knock off versions by comparison. Huge summer ahead.
Al 666

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #691 on: Today at 06:22:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:07:03 pm
One of many, seems harsh to single Knight out. And at least hes consistent (his first post was slating the team when we did Abu Dhabi 3-0 in the CL)

And all you do is slag off other posters.
BOBSCOUSE

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #692 on: Today at 06:22:54 pm
Just lulling Real Madrid into a false sense of security knowing we're in touching distance of 4th, all part of Klopp's master plan for the end of this season.
Saus76

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #693 on: Today at 06:24:36 pm
This result hurt more today than most this season. I honestly thought momentum was on our side due to last week's result, recent performances, players returning from injury etc.

Losing today just bought things back into perspective again. Players we once trusted have now regressed to a point were they can't perform consistently and ultimately need to be replaced.

I'm still flabbergasted by the attitude of some senior players today. The tempo from the off was far too pedestrian and once Bournemouth settled we couldn't change into the gears needed.

As a fan you start questioning is it just a midfield problem? Would reinforcements in the middle solve all our problems? Or are the issues deeper? Is Van Dijk in decline? Is Trent mentally damaged? Has Salah lost a yard?

It's just a twat of a season. We've been spoilt, that's for sure.

Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #694 on: Today at 06:27:49 pm
Pretty miserable Saturday of results. Brighton dropping points the only positive.
Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #695 on: Today at 06:28:13 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:22:54 pm
Just lulling Real Madrid into a false sense of security knowing we're in touching distance of 4th, all part of Klopp's master plan for the end of this season.
Yes I like it.
John C

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #696 on: Today at 06:28:51 pm
I haven't seen anything post-game, has a reason been given why Milner didn't take the pen?
That was such a predictable fuck up to be honest.
SnowGoon

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #697 on: Today at 06:31:20 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:28:51 pm
I haven't seen anything post-game, has a reason been given why Milner didn't take the pen?
That was such a predictable fuck up to be honest.

Salah is our penalty taker...
Al 666

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #698 on: Today at 06:31:46 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:28:51 pm
I haven't seen anything post-game, has a reason been given why Milner didn't take the pen?
That was such a predictable fuck up to be honest.

Mo is the penalty taker.
Saus76

Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Reply #699 on: Today at 06:33:39 pm
I've seen a few mention this. Mo is our penalty taker, and has been for a while.
