Correct. The RCM is one of the most important roles in a Klopp team. I like Elliot, but he's been given a lot of responsibility in what is ultimately the early stages of his career.



Yep, agree with this. He was magnificent last week but was really poor today and was rightly taken off at HT. The same with Bajcetic - he's been out of the limelight since Madrid, but again today he was nowhere near the level you need from a prominent CM. He now needs taking out of the team so the spotlight doesn't place on him.Ultimately it's not their fault we have such poor strength in depth that we are so reliant on teenagers to drag us through a season, but next season should see them both used as 'options' rather than regulars.