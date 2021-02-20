« previous next »
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:14:32 pm
Look at probably the best teams ever at breaking down a packed defence Peps Barca and City they did it by penning teams in winning the 2nd ball and counter pressing against an unset defence

And high tempo particularly around the edge of the box against the block. Openings are created when you pull defences out of position with good movement and accurate passing and control.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 04:19:03 pm
Teams know where the spaces are, they don't need time to get their heads up and worry about our press, we're predictable now.

So how come United couldn't deal with it last week? They should have known how to play us if we're as predictable as you are claiming.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:13:50 pm
The one possible good spot could be if we're out of Europe we will have a bit more time to conserve our energy for the remaining games. Or maybe try different systems in training especially for those games against the lower teams, that we're having issues with now.

We had a week off after United, and Klopp gave the players two days off to start the week. Im not sure conserving energy is the issue here. Think the players were mentally already in Madrid, and forgot about this match against the last place team in the league.

Its a mentality issue were dealing with.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 04:18:28 pm
It keeps happening over and over, that same defence will be here next season so something must be fundamentally wrong here.

It shouldn't be.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Had a hunch this would happen today. The universe had to balance things out. We gorged on too much giggles with that 7-0 tonking of Man Utd.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
I dont think we were predictable, Bournemouth executed their game plan well. They deserved the win, it wasnt that we were predictable.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:58:19 pm
We had a brief time in the first half when we did get a lot of good possession but we just couldn't make anything with it. Had we managed to score then perhaps it would have been a different game. I find that with us, if we don't score when on top then it ends up being a frustrating day as we can't keep it up.

In these messy away games, you have to score first. The moment they scored it was an up hill battle. I think had we scored the penalty, we probably would have gone on to win.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 04:20:03 pm
And high tempo particularly around the edge of the box against the block. Openings are created when you pull defences out of position with good movement and accurate passing and control.

The speed of the passing and how penetrative the passing depends on how good the cover is.

When the cover isn't there the passing becomes more passive.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:20:22 pm
So how come United couldn't deal with it last week? They should have known how to play us if we're as predictable as you are claiming.

First half they did and had their chances, a world class goal gave us the lead and frankly Uniteds heads fell off. It happens.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 04:08:50 pm
Sack Klopp then yeah?

He's watching the same inept performances from the same players time and time again. WTF was VVD doing leaving the space, only to recover, then stop and get done for pace donw the channel? At the point Billing entered the box, Trent was goal side and in front of him. Within seconds, Trent decides to run AWAY from the front post (where Billing was running) so he was completely unmarked, unchallenged and had an easy tap in. It was comical defending and deserved to be laughed at. 'Dogshit' doesnt even give it justice how bad it was.

Behave. Nobody is exempt from criticism. Individual errors will happen, we're all human. I just feel the staff have wrote this season off for various reasons but we will go again 110% next season. I would just like it if it wasn't so obvious and that comes from the management.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:16:36 pm
He rarely misses penalties.

Agree.but hes missed 2 crucial ones, Leicester away which on hindsight proved to be crucial and this one.
Also the CL final one wasnt a great Pen
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
State of the losers earlier in the thread Haha we lost now Everton will relegated har har absolute delusion
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 04:19:56 pm
We've just had a full week off and looked miles off the pace today Jill. It's not a fitness problem, it's 100% attitude. You cannt play at the intensity last week and the 6 days later put in that shift and say they are tired. Klopp will know this & in the summer changes will be made.
It's hard to disagree, we also have enough players fit to put in a better display than that.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 04:19:56 pm
We've just had a full week off and looked miles off the pace today Jill. It's not a fitness problem, it's 100% attitude. You cannt play at the intensity last week and the 6 days later put in that shift and say they are tired. Klopp will know this & in the summer changes will be made.

Yes I get the bit at the end, but we can't just give up we still have to play to the end of the season. It will be a good time to try things, find out who are the best attacking starters, get the likes of Diaz back in there. We are still only in March and we can't surrender the season.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 04:24:50 pm
First half they did and had their chances, a world class goal gave us the lead and frankly Uniteds heads fell off. It happens.

Are you seriously still suggesting that if Klopp gets the players he wants we will have to change our entire style of play as everyone knows us now? How come its taken them so long when we've always played that way? It doesn't say a lot for them.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:23:59 pm
The speed of the passing and how penetrative the passing depends on how good the cover is.

When the cover isn't there the passing becomes more passive.

That's the risk Klopp speaks of. The players need to trust each other and we're as likely to turn over possession when we're under no pressure as much as we are taking risks in the attacking third
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Oh and anyone, and by that I mean Jesus Christ, Maradona, Pele or bloody Batman taking penalties while Milner exists and is on the pitch is really just asking for it. We got what we deserved - fuck all.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:29:38 pm
Are you seriously still suggesting that if Klopp gets the players he wants we will have to change our entire style of play as everyone knows us now? How come its taken them so long when we've always played that way? It doesn't say a lot for them.
There is no perfect style. The best style is the one that suits the players. This one doesn't suit us atm.

If we strengthen and become a solid outfit again, we'd be fine.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:27:45 pm
Yes I get the bit at the end, but we can't just give up we still have to play to the end of the season. It will be a good time to try things, find out who are the best attacking starters, get the likes of Diaz back in there. We are still only in March and we can't surrender the season.

As soon as you go into 'experimental' mode, you've already surrendered it. I dont see Klopp doing that - we'll play our strongest possible 11 every game. Until top 4 is mathematically impossible that is.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:29:38 pm
Are you seriously still suggesting that if Klopp gets the players he wants we will have to change our entire style of play as everyone knows us now? How come its taken them so long when we've always played that way? It doesn't say a lot for them.

No, that's how you're choosing to interpret it, I'm suggesting we need to do it better, not change it completely.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Pitiful. Onward to Thursday night football.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 04:34:52 pm
No, that's how you're choosing to interpret it, I'm suggesting we need to do it better, not change it completely.

We will do it better when you get our targets next season, for now we have to battle on and find a way of winning some away games.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 04:31:52 pm
That's the risk Klopp speaks of. The players need to trust each other and we're as likely to turn over possession when we're under no pressure as much as we are taking risks in the attacking third

To take risks you need midfield players who are capable of retaining possession in tight areas. We end up with slow passive possession that means our whole team ends up too high up the pitch.

Then when we lose the ball we get trampled.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:39:30 pm
To take risks you need midfield players who are capable of retaining possession in tight areas. We end up with slow passive possession that means our whole team ends up too high up the pitch.

Then when we lose the ball we get trampled.

We've got a decent chance of winning games when we take risks, we've little to no chance when we're passive as our results have shown this season.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:36:59 pm
We will do it better when you get our targets next season, for now we have to battle on and find a way of winning some away games.

If we invest heavily and it means other return next season hungry and refocused then I don't doubt that.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: quasimodo on Today at 04:35:32 pm
Pitiful. Onward to Thursday night football.

Doubt we will get that
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:36:59 pm
We will do it better when you get our targets next season, for now we have to battle on and find a way of winning some away games.

The trouble will be when missing out on Champions League football is used as an excuse for a lack of funding in the squad.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 04:41:49 pm
We've got a decent chance of winning games when we take risks, we've little to no chance when we're passive as our results have shown this season.

Away games are a battle. You win the midfield battle your quality shows through in the end. When was the last time our midfield won a battle away from home.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
How can you beat Utd 7-0 then perform like this. It's infuriating. If we won today we would have probably got top 4 imo. Now it's over. We will need to beat City, Chelsea and Arsenal now. Awful. I do think if we had bought a midfielder in Jan we'd have made it too.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:47:02 pm
How can you beat Utd 7-0 then perform like this. It's infuriating. If we won today we would have probably got top 4 imo. Now it's over. We will need to beat City, Chelsea and Arsenal now. Awful. I do think if we had bought a midfielder in Jan we'd have made it too.

Correct. The RCM is one of the most important roles in a Klopp team. I like Elliot, but he's been given a lot of responsibility in what is ultimately the early stages of his career.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:47:02 pm
How can you beat Utd 7-0 then perform like this. It's infuriating. If we won today we would have probably got top 4 imo. Now it's over. We will need to beat City, Chelsea and Arsenal now. Awful. I do think if we had bought a midfielder in Jan we'd have made it too.

Attitude is the reason why.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:45:44 pm
Away games are a battle. You win the midfield battle your quality shows through in the end. When was the last time our midfield won a battle away from home.

There's no reason we can't win the midfield battle against the teams we're losing to at the moment. Our midfield becomes a problem against the top teams. There's a difference between being overrun by quality and being overrun by desire.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 04:50:50 pm
There's no reason we can't win the midfield battle against the teams we're losing to at the moment. Our midfield becomes a problem against the top teams. There's a difference between being overrun by quality and being overrun by desire.
Can Harvey and Bajcetic compete physically with an average premier league midfield?
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Should the penalty not be a red card as well, seeing as its a goal without the handball?
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:52:20 pm
Can Harvey and Bajcetic compete physically with an average premier league midfield?

Not together.

Elliott isnt a midfielder either.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:49:44 pm
Correct. The RCM is one of the most important roles in a Klopp team. I like Elliot, but he's been given a lot of responsibility in what is ultimately the early stages of his career.

Yep, agree with this. He was magnificent last week but was really poor today and was rightly taken off at HT. The same with Bajcetic - he's been out of the limelight since Madrid, but again today he was nowhere near the level you need from a prominent CM. He now needs taking out of the team so the spotlight doesn't place on him.

Ultimately it's not their fault we have such poor strength in depth that we are so reliant on teenagers to drag us through a season, but next season should see them both used as 'options' rather than regulars.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:52:20 pm
Can Harvey and Bajcetic compete physically with an average premier league midfield?

I wouldn't play both together but Harvey has proved he plays better out of possession as Klopp has mentioned a few times lately.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 04:50:50 pm
There's no reason we can't win the midfield battle against the teams we're losing to at the moment. Our midfield becomes a problem against the top teams. There's a difference between being overrun by quality and being overrun by desire.

You are missing the point the bottom teams fill their midfield with young agressive athletic players because winning the midfield battles in the bottom half is what keeps you up.

They cannot afford ballers or hugely creative players. What they want is commitment and athleticism.
