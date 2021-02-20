Look at probably the best teams ever at breaking down a packed defence Peps Barca and City they did it by penning teams in winning the 2nd ball and counter pressing against an unset defence
Teams know where the spaces are, they don't need time to get their heads up and worry about our press, we're predictable now.
The one possible good spot could be if we're out of Europe we will have a bit more time to conserve our energy for the remaining games. Or maybe try different systems in training especially for those games against the lower teams, that we're having issues with now.
It keeps happening over and over, that same defence will be here next season so something must be fundamentally wrong here.
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
We had a brief time in the first half when we did get a lot of good possession but we just couldn't make anything with it. Had we managed to score then perhaps it would have been a different game. I find that with us, if we don't score when on top then it ends up being a frustrating day as we can't keep it up.
And high tempo particularly around the edge of the box against the block. Openings are created when you pull defences out of position with good movement and accurate passing and control.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
So how come United couldn't deal with it last week? They should have known how to play us if we're as predictable as you are claiming.
Sack Klopp then yeah? He's watching the same inept performances from the same players time and time again. WTF was VVD doing leaving the space, only to recover, then stop and get done for pace donw the channel? At the point Billing entered the box, Trent was goal side and in front of him. Within seconds, Trent decides to run AWAY from the front post (where Billing was running) so he was completely unmarked, unchallenged and had an easy tap in. It was comical defending and deserved to be laughed at. 'Dogshit' doesnt even give it justice how bad it was.
He rarely misses penalties.
We've just had a full week off and looked miles off the pace today Jill. It's not a fitness problem, it's 100% attitude. You cannt play at the intensity last week and the 6 days later put in that shift and say they are tired. Klopp will know this & in the summer changes will be made.
First half they did and had their chances, a world class goal gave us the lead and frankly Uniteds heads fell off. It happens.
The speed of the passing and how penetrative the passing depends on how good the cover is.When the cover isn't there the passing becomes more passive.
Are you seriously still suggesting that if Klopp gets the players he wants we will have to change our entire style of play as everyone knows us now? How come its taken them so long when we've always played that way? It doesn't say a lot for them.
Yes I get the bit at the end, but we can't just give up we still have to play to the end of the season. It will be a good time to try things, find out who are the best attacking starters, get the likes of Diaz back in there. We are still only in March and we can't surrender the season.
No, that's how you're choosing to interpret it, I'm suggesting we need to do it better, not change it completely.
That's the risk Klopp speaks of. The players need to trust each other and we're as likely to turn over possession when we're under no pressure as much as we are taking risks in the attacking third
To take risks you need midfield players who are capable of retaining possession in tight areas. We end up with slow passive possession that means our whole team ends up too high up the pitch.Then when we lose the ball we get trampled.
We will do it better when you get our targets next season, for now we have to battle on and find a way of winning some away games.
Pitiful. Onward to Thursday night football.
We've got a decent chance of winning games when we take risks, we've little to no chance when we're passive as our results have shown this season.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
How can you beat Utd 7-0 then perform like this. It's infuriating. If we won today we would have probably got top 4 imo. Now it's over. We will need to beat City, Chelsea and Arsenal now. Awful. I do think if we had bought a midfielder in Jan we'd have made it too.
Away games are a battle. You win the midfield battle your quality shows through in the end. When was the last time our midfield won a battle away from home.
There's no reason we can't win the midfield battle against the teams we're losing to at the moment. Our midfield becomes a problem against the top teams. There's a difference between being overrun by quality and being overrun by desire.
Can Harvey and Bajcetic compete physically with an average premier league midfield?
Correct. The RCM is one of the most important roles in a Klopp team. I like Elliot, but he's been given a lot of responsibility in what is ultimately the early stages of his career.
