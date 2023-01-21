« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13] 14   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28  (Read 6624 times)

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #480 on: Today at 03:05:00 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:03:55 pm
Unless we sort out our away form, were simply not getting top 4. 3 wins 3 draws and 7 defeats is midtable away record. Thats simply not acceptable. Our home form is the third best in the league and away record 11th.

 Oh, I agree mate. And thats why I said I don't think we'll do it.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #481 on: Today at 03:05:09 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 02:55:06 pm
Its the age old problem that weve seen pre-klopp - players cannot be asked to turn up unless it is a massive game.

Absolutely spot on. Thats the main issue. Injuries and blooding in new players were also issues previously but shouldnt be used as a distraction for the big problem.
Logged

Online Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #482 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
That lazy passing around the back done my head in! 1-0 down and all we're doing is fucking around playing triangles at the back with zero urgency.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #483 on: Today at 03:06:54 pm »
Even if JWH lets the moths out of his wallet, and for some unknown reason Bellingham takes pity on us, he alone does not fix this.

We have to go back to basic squad building levels again. Klopp needs to focus on a completely different core group. VVD, Mo, Trent, Hendo et al are just not right to lead us anymore. They've had umteen opportunities this season to show their leadership and have consistently failed.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #484 on: Today at 03:06:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:02:53 pm
It's not just Klopp, early kick offs are shite for most teams. How many early kick offs in any season are great games? 12.30 is a shite time for a football game, we need to do better yes but I'm not sure the early kick off will ever be full of quality and endeavour, it's just about getting over the line.

Nah, I'm not buying that Jill. I've seen plenty of teams play well in early kick-offs down the years.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #485 on: Today at 03:07:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:02:53 pm
It's not just Klopp, early kick offs are shite for most teams. How many early kick offs in any season are great games? 12.30 is a shite time for a football game, we need to do better yes but I'm not sure the early kick off will ever be full of quality and endeavour, it's just about getting over the line.

We had our chances today. VVD about about 2 on his own.

Salads pen which with Milner on the pitch I never understand why he is taking them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #486 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 03:06:05 pm
That lazy passing around the back done my head in! 1-0 down and all we're doing is fucking around playing triangles at the back with zero urgency.
It's because our midfielders were getting bullied any time they received it. Virg and Ibou didn't have a safe outlet.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:09:18 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #487 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:02:53 pm
It's not just Klopp, early kick offs are shite for most teams. How many early kick offs in any season are great games? 12.30 is a shite time for a football game, we need to do better yes but I'm not sure the early kick off will ever be full of quality and endeavour, it's just about getting over the line.

Seemed ok for bournemouth
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #488 on: Today at 03:08:37 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 03:04:42 pm
Ev snd spuds already 1 up to rub salt into the wounds

 It's going to be one of those weekends mate. Expect everyone we hate or need to lose will go on and win this weekend.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,026
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #489 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm »
Nearly element of the side was shite today bar Alisson. Fucking full backs doing fuck all and one of them allowing a centreback to do ball juggling in the box. The centrebacks all over the place. The midfield hardly pressing the ball with two teenagers getting bullied and a front three not combining at all.

Add to that a shite attitude. They should all get the shit kicked out of them.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #490 on: Today at 03:09:33 pm »
I dont know who said it (maybe Dion Dublin) but if you have 2 or 3 players who have a poor game then any team in the league will beat you. Well today we had probably 10 players who were well below their best. We could have played another 90 minutes and probably wouldnt have scored. Let us have the ball, defend deep and take your one and only chance..seems to work pretty consistently with us.
Logged
#JFT97

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,541
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #491 on: Today at 03:09:48 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:54:59 pm
It's the hope isn't it, when it looks like we have finally turned the corner, we're back with shambles of a performance. Absolutely awful, arrogant showing.

It's the hope and the belief.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #492 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm »
Id make every single player find their way back home after that and give them time to think if they really do want to fight when its a scrappy game.
Logged
#JFT97

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,652
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #493 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:07:40 pm
We had our chances today. VVD about about 2 on his own.

Salads pen which with Milner on the pitch I never understand why he is taking them.

Well, if you watch when Gerrard met Salah on LFCTV, you'll know Milner has told Mo to take them.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #494 on: Today at 03:12:42 pm »
Bournemouth deserved their win..
We switched off momentarily for their goal and it was enough to get them beyond our back line and nick a goal

I thought 'Wanted it More' in midfield for Bournemouth had a great game, as did 'Played for the badge' at the back..it was tight between them two for MOM...
Seriously...why do idiots spout this crap? It's utter fuckin crap..we didn't play well, they nicked a goal and we wasn't good enough to create chances on the day....nothing to do with the crap written 🙈🙈🙄

Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,541
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #495 on: Today at 03:13:38 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Today at 02:56:16 pm
Dont think we should be scape goating Trent, he looked better than most imho

The lad can't even take a throw in without giving it away, what's with that?
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #496 on: Today at 03:15:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:12:32 pm
Well, if you watch when Gerrard met Salah on LFCTV, you'll know Milner has told Mo to take them.

Well he needs to take it back, he should be our no1 pen taker, fuck Salahs stats its about the team results first not him breaking records.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #497 on: Today at 03:15:33 pm »
I'm going to have a heart attack watching us this season, we litterly seem incapable of basic passing and moving.

Are we lazy, scared or just lack quality, I can honestly say I've no idea which it is.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,873
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #498 on: Today at 03:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:15:25 pm
Well he needs to take it back, he should be our no1 pen taker, fuck Salahs stats its about the team results first not him breaking records.

He rarely misses penalties.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,170
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #499 on: Today at 03:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:15:25 pm
Well he needs to take it back, he should be our no1 pen taker, fuck Salahs stats its about the team results first not him breaking records.

Milner is never on the pitch.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,652
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #500 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 03:13:38 pm
The lad can't even take a throw in without giving it away, what's with that?

Well, he expected Bajcetic to move in that direction. Trent was looking at Stefan basically indicating where he was going to throw it. Stefan never moved.

All Trents fault though, 'cause commentators said so.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,817
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #501 on: Today at 03:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:15:25 pm
Well he needs to take it back, he should be our no1 pen taker, fuck Salahs stats its about the team results first not him breaking records.

Milner doesn't play every game though, so it kind of depends whether he's on the field or not, this isn't anywhere near like the biggest issue at present.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #502 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:02:53 pm
It's not just Klopp, early kick offs are shite for most teams. How many early kick offs in any season are great games? 12.30 is a shite time for a football game, we need to do better yes but I'm not sure the early kick off will ever be full of quality and endeavour, it's just about getting over the line.

Oh pity these footballers they have to play at 12.30.... It doesn't matter what time you play them, be it at 10am or 10pm you have to perform.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,344
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #503 on: Today at 03:17:56 pm »
The performance or result wasnt surprising given what weve seen so far this season. The away form goes way beyond any lack of buying a midfielder. Its hints at fundamental issues with character and attitude of the team. When that is happening you need to look at manager and senior players for leadership.

Its not unfair for Klopp to think Alison, VvD, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah have enough experience and leadership skills between them. I think all have shown some leadership at times during the season. But not consistently and some have gone into their shell and played timid football at times.

We have a lot to be grateful for from what that pool of players have given the club. But this summer the manager needs to ask himself which can he rely on over the next 12-24 months. Which have the necessary quality aligned with the necessary character to lead when the chips are down & you have younger players in the team. None of have covered themselves in glory and not sure if Klopp will decide to keep all of them long term.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,356
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #504 on: Today at 03:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:55:30 pm
At least he puts in a shift. Look at a video from a match a mere 2 seasons ago and watch the effort Trent put in compared to now. He didn't moan, he did run his bollox off, he did attempt to get back into position etc.. all whilst producing great stuff going forward. Make no mistake about it, that crap attitude spreads like a virus around a dressing room and needs dealing with.

It's a toxic negativity that spreads. There's a sense of 'untouchability' about his attitude that really doesn't sit well with me & hasnt done for a long time. I don't give a shit that he's a scouser. I don't give a shit he had the most assists in the season 2 years ago. I care about attitude, performance levels and quality right now. Trent has been well short of expected standards for a long time and his 'moody teenager' attitude fucking stinks.

Like any business, team or collective group looking to achieve a goal, if you have someone in it that is negative or doesnt work as hard as the rest of them, it drags others down and creates a 'rot' that can only be removed if the said person is removed.

Alomng with Trent, there's a number of our players who fall into this category.



Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #505 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:16:43 pm
Milner is never on the pitch.

I clearly mean if he and Salah are on the pitch at the same time, he should be taking pens over Salah any day of the week.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,541
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #506 on: Today at 03:19:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:16:52 pm
Well, he expected Bajcetic to move in that direction. Trent was looking at Stefan basically indicating where he was going to throw it. Stefan never moved.

All Trents fault though, 'cause commentators said so.

I'm talking most games, next time you watch how many times he gives it away from a simple throw in.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #507 on: Today at 03:19:44 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:15:33 pm
I'm going to have a heart attack watching us this season, we litterly seem incapable of basic passing and moving.

Are we lazy, scared or just lack quality, I can honestly say I've no idea which it is.
It's a lack of physicality. For example, Harvey knows that if he gets into a position yo make a progressive pass, he'll get bullied anyway. Why pass to him when you know it'd lead to a counter because he can't hold it?

We need physically dominant player. We've become soft overnight.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,170
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #508 on: Today at 03:20:18 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 03:13:38 pm
The lad can't even take a throw in without giving it away, what's with that?

You take a throw in you throw it to a midfield player who pops it off to a team mate or you throw it long compete for the aerial duel and then pick up the 2nd ball. Our midfield is shocking at doing either.

A throw in is like a hand grenade for us no one wants it
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,697
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #509 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:02:53 pm
It's not just Klopp, early kick offs are shite for most teams. How many early kick offs in any season are great games? 12.30 is a shite time for a football game, we need to do better yes but I'm not sure the early kick off will ever be full of quality and endeavour, it's just about getting over the line.

Remember us putting 7 past Palace in an early kick off. It's all about preparation and mentality
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • You Love Us
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #510 on: Today at 03:22:00 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 02:31:27 pm

How is Milner not taking that penalty?

Honestly, Fab is the best pen taker in this team.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,541
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #511 on: Today at 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:20:18 pm
You take a throw in you throw it to a midfield player who pops it off to a team mate or you throw it long compete for the aerial duel and then pick up the 2nd ball. Our midfield is shocking at doing either.

A throw in is like a hand grenade for us no one wants it

Definitely part of the problem, agreed.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,817
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #512 on: Today at 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 03:19:40 pm
I'm talking most games, next time you watch how many times he gives it away from a simple throw in.

Part of the problem is no one is making themselves available, so you either end up putting it into a place where the opposition overwhelm us and get the ball, or because our players are slow to react the opposition nick it first. It's a team issue not just Trent taking bad throw ins.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,434
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #513 on: Today at 03:22:49 pm »
Everyones talking about big game mentality, but noone struggles with focusing  against ManU.

We need more small game mentality, the ability to focus and grind out wins match after match. Thats what wins you league titles
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #514 on: Today at 03:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:27:53 pm
And normal service is resumed. No idea what VVD was doing for their goal or why Milner wasn't on penalties.

Salah is always on the penalties and free kicks around the box despite him not being the best in the side at either..
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,170
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #515 on: Today at 03:23:32 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 03:19:40 pm
I'm talking most games, next time you watch how many times he gives it away from a simple throw in.

Usually on the RHS we have a pubescent Elliott, an aging Henderson who has never been comfortable receiving the ball in tight situations with his back to goal or the the third option is to throw it long for Mo to compete for a header.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,170
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #516 on: Today at 03:24:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:22:34 pm
Part of the problem is no one is making themselves available, so you either end up putting it into a place where the opposition overwhelm us and get the ball, or because our players are slow to react the opposition nick it first. It's a team issue not just Trent taking bad throw ins.

Exactly.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #517 on: Today at 03:24:29 pm »
I am completely unsurprised by this performance and result. Almost inevitable after last week that wed rediscover our away day ineptitude and lose to a team that is effectively relegation fodder. Also inevitable given that most pundits were saying after the Utd game that we were now certs for top 4. Ive been saying since about October that top 4 is unlikely and certainly see no reason to alter this conviction now. Were simply toe erratic, and when were poor were really poor.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,817
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #518 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 03:21:36 pm
Remember us putting 7 past Palace in an early kick off. It's all about preparation and mentality

It depends on the flow of the season. Yes, sure we've won some early kick offs but we do it more often in a season with which we have some momentum. If you don't have that momentum it's a lot harder to do it, this season pretty much proves that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Bournemouth 1 v 0 Liverpool Billing 28
« Reply #519 on: Today at 03:24:56 pm »
Last week United gave up. This week Bournemouth didnt. You expect the bottom clubs to fight for every ball and to defend for their lives. Today we showed very little desire to match them and thought that our superior ability would win out.

Forget top 4, it would just paper over the cracks. Too many players think that they dont need to put the effort in. For their goal VVD and to a lesser extent Robertson, didnt fight hard enough to block the cross or put pressure on the player.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13] 14   Go Up
« previous next »
 