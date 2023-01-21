The performance or result wasnt surprising given what weve seen so far this season. The away form goes way beyond any lack of buying a midfielder. Its hints at fundamental issues with character and attitude of the team. When that is happening you need to look at manager and senior players for leadership.



Its not unfair for Klopp to think Alison, VvD, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah have enough experience and leadership skills between them. I think all have shown some leadership at times during the season. But not consistently and some have gone into their shell and played timid football at times.



We have a lot to be grateful for from what that pool of players have given the club. But this summer the manager needs to ask himself which can he rely on over the next 12-24 months. Which have the necessary quality aligned with the necessary character to lead when the chips are down & you have younger players in the team. None of have covered themselves in glory and not sure if Klopp will decide to keep all of them long term.