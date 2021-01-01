What a shit weekend of football.



Is it though? I've supported us since the 70s. We've had some amazing ups and downs and some real downsWe've looked good and I've supported us. We've looked shite and I've nearly and actually fought people about our fom and our results.I grew a bit older and expected a bit less and Jurgen came along and he got this team together that wowed me and made me feel young again.I back these boys and our amazing manger (not much different in age than me) and I realise I'm a c*nt I'm dickhead and I'm fucking a no mark.But I support our lads. Through all the shite they've gone though and as fans all the shit that happened. They deserve this. Give them a fucking break. YNWA.