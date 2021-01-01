« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March  (Read 6037 times)

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,941
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:21:42 pm »
So basically Podence gets a yellow for getting the ball and clipping the player, Burn get nothing for nearly taking Neves' foot off?

Oh and Saint-Maximin is shite isn't he :D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,451
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »

'Wolves penalty shout against Newcastle on 20 mins' - https://dubz.co/video/209ba2 & https://streamin.me/v/642fa6e6

Saudi Executioners [1] - 0 Wolves; Alexander Isak on 26' - https://dubz.co/video/a45f84 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1634962710231150592
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,596
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:22:11 pm
'Wolves penalty shout against Newcastle on 20 mins' - https://dubz.co/video/209ba2 & https://streamin.me/v/642fa6e6

Saudi Executioners [1] - 0 Wolves; Alexander Isak on 26' - https://dubz.co/video/a45f84 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1634962710231150592

No corruption in the PL, no way  ::)

That's not even close to being contentious, it's a fucking nailed on penalty. Darwins goal gets disallowed for fuck knows what and they doesn't get given?????
« Last Edit: Today at 05:26:01 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,918
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:26:23 pm »
LOL how the hell didn't Wolves get a penalty. Referees are so shit. Linesman & VAR. CRAP.

Apparently it's not a clear and obvious error :lmao
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:24:18 pm
No corruption in the PL, no way  ::)

That's not even close to being contentious, it's a fucking nailed on penalty. Darwins goal gets disallowed for fuck knows what and they doesn't get given?????

This league isnt worth watching anymore, the amount of corruption is taking away everything thats brilliant about the league.

Genuinely sick of it.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,671
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm »
Pen and Red card..if it was the Mancs attacking.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,216
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:24:18 pm
No corruption in the PL, no way  ::)

That's not even close to being contentious, it's a fucking nailed on penalty. Darwins goal gets disallowed for fuck knows what and they doesn't get given?????

Bobby Madley makes a howler not seeing Burns tackle as reckless and then doesnt give a pen at the other end. His linesman is useless, and VAR does FA.
Then Sky can have their cake (the sending off didnt ruin the spectacle as against us) and can then debate how Pope should have been off, a 4game ban and a pen to wolves.
What a difference Webb has made.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,596
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:32:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:29:42 pm
Bobby Madley makes a howler not seeing Burns tackle as reckless and then doesnt give a pen at the other end. His linesman is useless, and VAR does FA.
Then Sky can have their cake (the sending off didnt ruin the spectacle as against us) and can then debate how Pope should have been off, a 4game ban and a pen to wolves.
What a difference Webb has made.


That bald SYP c*nt was bad enough when he was Fergie's bitch, he's fucking ruining the game, more than Fergies other bitch managed.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,609
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:59:07 pm »
Another example of them just needing to rid this clear and obvious shite

Its too subjective for a start, and then it doesnt factor for if the ref cant see or misses something. Just ref it again from the normal speed replays and if you disagree, ask it to be looked at.

That being said, that was clearly and obviously a pen
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:59:27 pm »
1-1 fully deserved
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:00:46 pm »
Get in!!!  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,888
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #251 on: Today at 06:02:08 pm »
Trippier at fault again
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #252 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm »
If that was Trent...
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,451
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #253 on: Today at 06:04:10 pm »

Newcastle 1 - [1] Wolves; Hwang Hee-chan 70' - https://dubz.co/video/87f63f & https://streamin.me/v/7934cdce
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #254 on: Today at 06:10:08 pm »
2-1 Saudi, Almiron with a massive deflected strike
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #255 on: Today at 06:10:10 pm »
Aw! Bollox! :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,143
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #256 on: Today at 06:10:20 pm »
Fuck off wolves
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #257 on: Today at 06:10:35 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:02:40 pm
If that was Trent...

Indeed.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,114
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #258 on: Today at 06:11:00 pm »
Ridiculous deflection after he slices the finish
Newcastle have done an actual deal with the devil
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,451
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #259 on: Today at 06:11:57 pm »

Newcastle [2] - 1 Wolves; Miguel Almiron 79' - https://dubz.co/video/2524c8 & https://streamin.me/v/2185414f
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,143
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #260 on: Today at 06:23:07 pm »
What a shit weekend of football.  :(
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,835
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #261 on: Today at 06:24:59 pm »
Jesus....what a c*nt of a weekend
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,819
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #262 on: Today at 06:25:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:11:00 pm
Ridiculous deflection after he slices the finish
Newcastle have done an actual deal with the devil

A pretty shit deal given they lost their cup final and wont make top 4.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #263 on: Today at 07:02:46 pm »
Everyone else scrambling for points and were just strolling past teams. This football thing is easy.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,216
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #264 on: Today at 07:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:59:07 pm
Another example of them just needing to rid this clear and obvious shite

Its too subjective for a start, and then it doesnt factor for if the ref cant see or misses something. Just ref it again from the normal speed replays and if you disagree, ask it to be looked at.

That being said, that was clearly and obviously a pen

Webb has clearly decided that refs need to be back in charge of games just like when he was making mistakes on a weekly basis.
Is clear he feels that VAR is unnecessary for geniuses like him and his clown circus.
He linesman shit his shorts. If the ref wasnt up with play, he had a clear view of the incident and should have flagged.
The foul on Neves by Burn was another example of poor referring which never had a consequence
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,502
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #265 on: Today at 07:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:23:07 pm
What a shit weekend of football.  :(

Is it though? I've supported us since the 70s. We've had some amazing ups and downs and some real downs :(

We've looked good and I've supported us. We've looked shite and I've nearly and actually fought people about our fom and our results.

I grew a bit older and expected a bit less and Jurgen came along and he got this team together that wowed me and made me feel young again.

I back these boys and our amazing manger (not much different in age than me) and I realise I'm a c*nt I'm dickhead and I'm fucking a no mark.

But I support our lads. Through all the shite they've gone though and as fans all the shit that happened. They deserve this. Give them a fucking break. YNWA.
Logged
Poor.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,143
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:20:56 pm
Is it though? I've supported us since the 70s. We've had some amazing ups and downs and some real downs :(

We've looked good and I've supported us. We've looked shite and I've nearly and actually fought people about our fom and our results.

I grew a bit older and expected a bit less and Jurgen came along and he got this team together that wowed me and made me feel young again.

I back these boys and our amazing manger (not much different in age than me) and I realise I'm a c*nt I'm dickhead and I'm fucking a no mark.

But I support our lads. Through all the shite they've gone though and as fans all the shit that happened. They deserve this. Give them a fucking break. YNWA.

I mean the other results mate as well as ours.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,835
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #267 on: Today at 07:38:27 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,596
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #268 on: Today at 07:47:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:02:46 pm
Everyone else scrambling for points and were just strolling past teams. This football thing is easy.

Make the most of it, you'll be back to being nowhere next season
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #269 on: Today at 07:55:04 pm »
Astonishing refereeing again this weekend. That Chelsea-Leicester game, that Pope decision somehow not being a red, Southamptons Soucek-esque handball. These arent hard to call ones - these are absolutely blatant, and yet the refs (and VAR) are happy to ignore them. The incompetence is actually hard to take at this stage.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #270 on: Today at 08:15:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:47:48 pm
Make the most of it, you'll be back to being nowhere next season

Weve been steam rolling teams for like 4 seasons in a row.

Their first good season in years and years.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,752
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #271 on: Today at 08:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:21:57 pm
I mean the other results mate as well as ours.

If we lose the 12:30 Saturday I pretty much switch off to the other games anyway, so they may as well all go against us as seemed inevitable from the final whistle at Bournemouth.

There was never any doubt Spurs weren't beating an awful Forest side, who are even worse than us and Everton away from home (but can also raise it for home games).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,051
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #272 on: Today at 11:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:41:42 pm
Fernandes really is the most punchable c*nt in the league.

World

Who's worse? There's no one near him
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,143
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #273 on: Today at 11:21:12 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:06:53 pm
World

Who's worse? There's no one near him

Fernandinho comes pretty close.  Almost the same name really.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 