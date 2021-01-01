« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #200 on: Today at 04:02:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:59:18 pm
Every team below them has at least 1 game in hand, they all win them and the shite are back to 2nd bottom

Well we are due to play most of them so
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #201 on: Today at 04:02:36 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:02:17 pm
Well we are due to play most of them so

;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #202 on: Today at 04:02:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:59:18 pm
Every team below them has at least 1 game in hand, they all win them and the shite are back to 2nd bottom

 True. Seen people saying they were safe yesterday. Not yet they're not.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #203 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:06 pm
Yeah, annoying as fuck, but that's our season ;D

They'll still drop points, we just need to get back on it. Knowing us, we'll twat Arsenal and then lose to Abu Dhabi and put them in pole position for the title

Dont be saying things like that. Id take you winning both games !
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #204 on: Today at 04:05:10 pm

Saudi Executioners XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Lemina, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Jimenez, Podence.


Saudi Executioners XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Lemina, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Jimenez, Podence.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #205 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:02:41 pm
True. Seen people saying they were safe yesterday. Not yet they're not.

Initially when I saw they were 15th I thought ah shit, but then when I looked at the pts I got hope back.

Looking at it, I think its the shite and Leicester who are going to go down.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #206 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:06 pm
Yeah, annoying as fuck, but that's our season ;D

They'll still drop points, we just need to get back on it. Knowing us, we'll twat Arsenal and then lose to Abu Dhabi and put them in pole position for the title

Well we're shite away and have a game raise in us at home so it could happen.

We're as likely to get something at City as we are to lose to the shite down the bottom.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #207 on: Today at 04:06:41 pm
I know its been a shite weekend, and this following sentence sums up how crap the season has been, butcould have actually been worse given Brentford, Fulham and Brighton (and United) dropped points too. Yay.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #208 on: Today at 04:08:07 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:31:32 pm
Only just realised that Arsenal have 3 Gabriels in their squad. Think I must have thought Martinelli and Marghalaes (sp) were the same person when I've heard them just call them Gabriel, shows how much attention I pay ;D
Saliba's middle name as well.

Jesus chant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FL2GUe4i-KI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #209 on: Today at 04:11:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:06:41 pm
I know its been a shite weekend, and this following sentence sums up how crap the season has been, butcould have actually been worse given Brentford, Fulham and Brighton (and United) dropped points too. Yay.

I was feeling blue about this weekend before I read this. Now I feel worse.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #210 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:11:09 pm
I was feeling blue about this weekend before I read this. Now I feel worse.

Always here to help.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #211 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:11:09 pm
I was feeling blue about this weekend before I read this. Now I feel worse.

Chin up!  :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #212 on: Today at 04:20:09 pm
I have a (bad) feeling that Wolves are gonna get battered too... and the Saudis will go above us. :(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #213 on: Today at 04:21:33 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:11:09 pm
I was feeling blue about this weekend before I read this. Now I feel worse.

See, I feel better, as the damage has been limited - glass half full and all that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #214 on: Today at 04:24:20 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:55:33 pm
That result has just annoyed me even more. We could have been 5 points behind this lot if we hadn't been so damn complacent yesterday.

They could be 10 ahead if they hadnt been so complacent today
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #215 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:21:33 pm
See, I feel better, as the damage has been limited - glass half full and all that.

I'm usually the glass half full type :P

It was just so frustrating yesterday. What's worse is we've got no game for 3 weeks to put the result right and then it's Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea so not exactly easy.

Who knows though, we've gotten back with a realistic chance to get a Champions League place despite yesterday so that's something. And a couple of weekends where we're not playing let's me catch up on stuff I need to watch :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #216 on: Today at 04:28:09 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:24:20 pm
They could be 10 ahead if they hadnt been so complacent today

And? I'm talking from our point of view. Southampton could quite easily have won that themselves if they hadn't been so complacent today as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #217 on: Today at 04:30:59 pm
Without Casimero the quads could drop a lot of points still .
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #218 on: Today at 04:31:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:28:07 pm
I'm usually the glass half full type :P

It was just so frustrating yesterday. What's worse is we've got no game for 3 weeks to put the result right and then it's Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea so not exactly easy.

Who knows though, we've gotten back with a realistic chance to get a Champions League place despite yesterday so that's something. And a couple of weekends where we're not playing let's me catch up on stuff I need to watch :)

We'll go to Madrid Wednesday, knock them out, then 3 weeks to get Diaz fully up to speed and rip the fuck out of these teams.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #219 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:31:02 pm
We'll go to Madrid Wednesday, knock them out, then 3 weeks to get Diaz fully up to speed and rip the fuck out of these teams.

Nice one :thumbup
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #220 on: Today at 04:36:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:31:02 pm
We'll go to Madrid Wednesday, knock them out, then 3 weeks to get Diaz fully up to speed and rip the fuck out of these teams.

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #221 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:05:10 pm
Saudi Executioners XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Lemina, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Jimenez, Podence.


http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?443 & http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?230 & https://la.freestreams-live1.tv/skysmain & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://elixx.xyz/schalke.html & https://1stream.soccer/soccer/newcastle-united-wolverhampton-wanderers-live-stream/1065051 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/newcastle-united-wolverhampton-wanderers/1065051

This game features two players in Saint Maximin and Traore that may very well be Liverpool players next season 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #222 on: Today at 04:42:58 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 04:38:48 pm
This game features two players in Saint Maximin and Traore that may very well be Liverpool players next season 

Jeez! I hope not.

Traore and Saint-Maximin - two great dollops of anti-climax.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #223 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm
Should have been a pen to Wolves.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #224 on: Today at 04:54:11 pm
Pope got lucky there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #225 on: Today at 04:54:30 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 04:38:48 pm
This game features two players in Saint Maximin and Traore that may very well be Liverpool players next season 
hahaha  thanks for that I needed a chuckle.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #226 on: Today at 04:55:29 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:53:08 pm
Should have been a pen to Wolves.

And Burn got away with a high boot in a sliding tackle a few seconds earlier
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #227 on: Today at 04:55:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:54:30 pm
hahaha  thanks for that I needed a chuckle.

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #228 on: Today at 04:58:35 pm
Saudi scores, shite weekend
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #229 on: Today at 04:58:47 pm
1-0 Saudis
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #230 on: Today at 04:59:15 pm
F*ck sake  >:(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #231 on: Today at 04:59:50 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:54:11 pm
Pope got lucky there.

Tim Howard said it should have been a pen.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #232 on: Today at 05:01:56 pm
Ah well least Mann United didn't win
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #233 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm
Wolves arent very good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #234 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm
Wolves won't come back, they're from Birmingham unfortunately
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #235 on: Today at 05:08:52 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:59:50 pm
Tim Howard said it should have been a pen.

Pen + card.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #236 on: Today at 05:09:50 pm
What a terrible weekend its been. Football can fuck off
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #237 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #238 on: Today at 05:17:19 pm
Has Cascarino written his 2 page spread condemning Rashford's cheating yet?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
Reply #239 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:17:19 pm
Has Cascarino written his 2 page spread condemning Rashford's cheating yet?

An insult to the memory of Gary Lineker.
