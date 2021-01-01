Every team below them has at least 1 game in hand, they all win them and the shite are back to 2nd bottom
Well we are due to play most of them so
Yeah, annoying as fuck, but that's our season They'll still drop points, we just need to get back on it. Knowing us, we'll twat Arsenal and then lose to Abu Dhabi and put them in pole position for the title
True. Seen people saying they were safe yesterday. Not yet they're not.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Only just realised that Arsenal have 3 Gabriels in their squad. Think I must have thought Martinelli and Marghalaes (sp) were the same person when I've heard them just call them Gabriel, shows how much attention I pay
I know its been a shite weekend, and this following sentence sums up how crap the season has been, but
could have actually been worse given Brentford, Fulham and Brighton (and United) dropped points too. Yay.
I was feeling blue about this weekend before I read this. Now I feel worse.
That result has just annoyed me even more. We could have been 5 points behind this lot if we hadn't been so damn complacent yesterday.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
See, I feel better, as the damage has been limited - glass half full and all that.
They could be 10 ahead if they hadnt been so complacent today
I'm usually the glass half full type It was just so frustrating yesterday. What's worse is we've got no game for 3 weeks to put the result right and then it's Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea so not exactly easy.Who knows though, we've gotten back with a realistic chance to get a Champions League place despite yesterday so that's something. And a couple of weekends where we're not playing let's me catch up on stuff I need to watch
We'll go to Madrid Wednesday, knock them out, then 3 weeks to get Diaz fully up to speed and rip the fuck out of these teams.
Saudi Executioners XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin.Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny, Lemina, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Jimenez, Podence. http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?443 & http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?230 & https://la.freestreams-live1.tv/skysmain & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://elixx.xyz/schalke.html & https://1stream.soccer/soccer/newcastle-united-wolverhampton-wanderers-live-stream/1065051 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/newcastle-united-wolverhampton-wanderers/1065051
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
This game features two players in Saint Maximin and Traore that may very well be Liverpool players next season
Should have been a pen to Wolves.
hahaha thanks for that I needed a chuckle.
Pope got lucky there.
Tim Howard said it should have been a pen.
Football can fuck off
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Has Cascarino written his 2 page spread condemning Rashford's cheating yet?
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]