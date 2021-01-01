I've not seen as bad a showing from a premier league team at home fir a while



Don't get me wrong Arsenal have been good but Fulham are like traffic cones. It's amazing it's not 6



If Fulham had played like this on the opening day our season turns out differently, as our malaise this season, particularly away from home, pretty much goes back to that first half when they caught us cold.If Fulham had played like that today they'd have given Arsenal a game, but it seems like every week Arsenal's opponents are missing their best players.Arsenal deserve the title this season though, they've been by far the best side as much as things have just gone their way. City and Liverpool have massively dropped their levels and United are in an inflated position.