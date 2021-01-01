« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March  (Read 3921 times)

Online Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:24:36 pm »
Fuck off Walcott
Online RedBec1993

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:21:36 pm
Fuck sakes Walcott! Misses an easy 1v1 v De Gea

Hes such a poor footballer, no idea how hes managed to blag his way through.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:26:09 pm »
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm »
You all know whats coming.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:26:41 pm »
United hit the post.

Actually think it was a great save off the keeper.
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:26:45 pm »
Southampton hit the post. United are gonna win this 2-0
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:30:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:26:41 pm
United hit the post.

Actually think it was a great save off the keeper.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:26:45 pm
Southampton hit the post. United are gonna win this 2-0

End to end stuff or is one of you wrong?!
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:30:16 pm
End to end stuff or is one of you wrong?!

It's very open.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:30:16 pm
End to end stuff or is one of you wrong?!

Yeah, the game is end to end.
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #169 on: Today at 03:32:03 pm »
Rashford should be booked for that dive
Online ShrewKop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:30:16 pm
End to end stuff or is one of you wrong?!

Its end to end. Really entertaining game, Southampton arguably on top, but you just know United are going to score some shit deflected goal in the last minute.

If Southampton had a decent striker, theyd be winning this.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm »
Rashford should be booked, the diving twat.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm »
Rashford trips himself. Looking for a pen.  ::)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:34:25 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 03:33:19 pm
If Southampton had a decent striker, theyd be winning this.

Yep.
Online CS111

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:32:03 pm
Rashford should be booked for that dive
Rashford doesn't dive.  He's English
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:34:43 pm »
People moan about some of our kits but this Saints away is atrocious.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:33:56 pm
Rashford trips himself. Looking for a pen.  ::)

Rashford is the golden boy, can do no wrong
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:26:09 pm

:D

I'm glad he played in the 7-0 because they would have used it as an excuse.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:41:46 pm »
Domestos 'ead looked in pain.

Might have been acting though.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Miracle recovery for Garnacho there like Rashford does every week.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:43:35 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:41:46 pm
Domestos 'ead looked in pain.

Might have been acting though.

Acting.  ;)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:44:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:42:46 pm
Miracle recovery for Garnacho there like Rashford does every week.

Yeah. Fekking embarrassing.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:45:04 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:55:52 pm
I've not seen as bad a showing from a premier league team at home fir a while

Don't get me wrong Arsenal have been good but Fulham are like traffic cones. It's amazing it's not 6

If Fulham had played like this on the opening day our season turns out differently, as our malaise this season, particularly away from home, pretty much goes back to that first half when they caught us cold.

If Fulham had played like that today they'd have given Arsenal a game, but it seems like every week Arsenal's opponents are missing their best players.

Arsenal deserve the title this season though, they've been by far the best side as much as things have just gone their way. City and Liverpool have massively dropped their levels and United are in an inflated position.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:46:10 pm »
Mancs sending for the cavalry?

Slab 'ead warming up.  ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:46:10 pm »
Southampton has to get 3 points from matches like this, they probably fancy that 1 point but you are bottom of the table ffs.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:47:18 pm »
Glad to see Unai Emery proved he was actually a very good manager.
Online ShrewKop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
Slab head coming on to defend a 0-0 against Southampton at home  ;D
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #187 on: Today at 03:48:56 pm »
Slab 'ead on... Tyrion Lannister off.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th March
« Reply #188 on: Today at 03:49:20 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 03:48:05 pm
Slab head coming on to defend a 0-0 against Southampton at home  ;D

 ;D
