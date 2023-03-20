My favourite experiences at 'wonky' ground were;





1. Being on holiday in Torquay and going to watch them play big city club Bristol Rovers. At the time the whole ground was open and the Bristol Rovers 'fans', en masse, decided to chase the much smaller Torquay 'massive'. They chased them in a group round the ground and none of the Bristol fans realised that if half of them stopped the Torquay fans would have nowhere to go. Went on for a long time then the Bristol fans gave up, thick bastards.





2. Going watching Huyton RLFC at Alt Road, one copper slowly going around the ground, as he went past the low concrete wall a gang of scallies bunked in behind him. Official attendance probably 187, real attendance 236.