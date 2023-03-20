« previous next »
The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 01:38:47 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on March 20, 2023, 12:05:44 pm
Coventry's best ever kit:



Agreed.

I even bought the Subbuteo version as 'my team's' kit (previously I'd used the Partick Thistle amber & red).

1978 while the World Cup was happening in Argentina (Mario Kempes and all that) my band members, roadies and I held Subbeteo tournaments most evenings (mostly p!ssed off our heads).  ;D

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 01:42:57 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 20, 2023, 01:38:47 pm
Agreed.

I even bought the Subbuteo version as 'my team's' kit (previously I'd used the Partick Thistle amber & red).

1978 while the World Cup was happening in Argentina (Mario Kempes and all that) my band members, roadies and I held Subbeteo tournaments most evenings (mostly p!ssed off our heads).  ;D

I just remembered. My brother managed to get a Palmero (pink kit) Subbuteo team - he called his team 'New Rose' after the Damned song.

Mad how many memories this thread is triggering.  ;D
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 02:04:48 pm
Quote from: Iska on March 19, 2023, 06:51:45 pm

They famously changed their kit to get around rules on the size of ads.  Ive genuinely never thought about Talbot outside of them sponsoring Coventry, they mightve made the Invacar for all I know.  Dont suppose theyre still going?
Jimmy Hill introduced these kits as Coventry chairman to get around tv sponsorship rules. It backfired when TV companies refused to show them unless they brought out another kit without the big T.

Notice there's no Coventry badge on that shirt too.  That's because Hill tried to rename the club 'Coventry Talbot' as part of the sponsorship deal.

Not all of Jimmy Hill's ideas were good, basically.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 03:24:09 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 20, 2023, 02:04:48 pm
Jimmy Hill introduced these kits as Coventry chairman to get around tv sponsorship rules. It backfired when TV companies refused to show them unless they brought out another kit without the big T.

Notice there's no Coventry badge on that shirt too.  That's because Hill tried to rename the club 'Coventry Talbot' as part of the sponsorship deal.

Not all of Jimmy Hill's ideas were good, basically.

Good info. Thank you.

It seems Jimmy was ahead of his time though - Red Bull Leipzig, etc.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 04:03:25 pm
My favourite experiences at 'wonky' ground were;


1. Being on holiday in Torquay and going to watch them play big city club Bristol Rovers. At the time the whole ground was open and the Bristol Rovers 'fans', en masse, decided to chase the much smaller Torquay 'massive'. They chased them in a group round the ground and none of the Bristol fans realised that if half of them stopped the Torquay fans would have nowhere to go. Went on for a long time then the Bristol fans gave up, thick bastards.


2. Going watching Huyton RLFC at Alt Road, one copper slowly going around the ground, as he went past the low concrete wall a gang of scallies bunked in behind him. Official attendance probably 187, real attendance 236.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 04:05:11 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 20, 2023, 04:03:25 pm
My favourite experiences at 'wonky' ground were;


1. Being on holiday in Torquay and going to watch them play big city club Bristol Rovers. At the time the whole ground was open and the Bristol Rovers 'fans', en masse, decided to chase the much smaller Torquay 'massive'. They chased them in a group round the ground and none of the Bristol fans realised that if half of them stopped the Torquay fans would have nowhere to go. Went on for a long time then the Bristol fans gave up, thick bastards.


2. Going watching Huyton RLFC at Alt Road, one copper slowly going around the ground, as he went past the low concrete wall a gang of scallies bunked in behind him. Official attendance probably 187, real attendance 236.

 ;D
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 04:46:11 pm
I remember going to Tranmere's Prenton Park in the late 70's for a League Cup match.
Walking up Borough Road with a load of other reds and just as we got past the Prenton Park pub and get a sight of the old Cowsheds and Borough Road Paddock, one lad shouts out "fucking hell, it's a Subbuteo ground".
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 04:54:20 pm
Edgar street, Hereford:
pre-1974




Now




Someone forgot to use a set square.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 05:00:52 pm
Quote from: Rob K on March 20, 2023, 04:54:20 pm


Someone forgot to use a set square.

 ;D
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 05:01:08 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 20, 2023, 04:46:11 pm
I remember going to Tranmere's Prenton Park in the late 70's for a League Cup match.
Walking up Bororough Road with a load of other reds and just as we got past the Prenton Park pub and get a sight of the old Cowsheds and Borough Road Paddock, one lad shouts out "fucking hell, it's a Subbuteo ground".

 ;D
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 05:05:47 pm
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 05:06:57 pm
Talking of wonky stadiums - how about some wonky fans. If spinal tap did hooligans.
The conviction that Andy Capp says 'I won't take it from a Northerner' makes me laugh every time.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZgLeesmmt-s&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZgLeesmmt-s&amp;ab</a>
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 05:07:33 pm
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 05:08:21 pm
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 05:12:30 pm
Everton down in that there London

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F71JGPZ6YUM&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F71JGPZ6YUM&amp;ab</a>
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 05:13:56 pm
Fans in the 60's

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z8W0mnX2TNQ&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z8W0mnX2TNQ&amp;ab</a>
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 06:36:32 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 20, 2023, 09:37:10 am
Talbot have long gone (80s I think?)

They were originally a French car manufacturer and after a load of takeovers/mergers (like lots of car manufacturers did) became part of the Rootes (and Chrysler I think?) group - responsible for Hillman cars amongst others. I'm guessing they had a factory in Coventry - hence the sponsorship?

In the dark recesses of my mind, I *think* Invacars were made by Puch - but I've not checked. Just something I *think* that I remember.

:)

Famous for the Lotus Sunbeam. I remember one of them burning off my Dads VX4/90 on the East Lancs Road back in the 70s. He was horrified to lose so badly some rust bucket as he was quite proud of his shiny Vauxhall and used to think it was quite fast!
 ;D

They'll cost you a future to buy now, saw one for £75K.  :o

https://www.classic-trader.com/uk/cars/search/talbot/lotus
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 06:58:37 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 20, 2023, 05:06:57 pm
Talking of wonky stadiums - how about some wonky fans. If spinal tap did hooligans.
The conviction that Andy Capp says 'I won't take it from a Northerner' makes me laugh every time.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZgLeesmmt-s&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZgLeesmmt-s&amp;ab</a>
I remember someone posting that on here a few years ago, the "Hooligan" with with the curly hair and glasses passed away a couple of years ago.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 07:03:06 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 20, 2023, 02:04:48 pm
Jimmy Hill introduced these kits as Coventry chairman to get around tv sponsorship rules. It backfired when TV companies refused to show them unless they brought out another kit without the big T.

Notice there's no Coventry badge on that shirt too.  That's because Hill tried to rename the club 'Coventry Talbot' as part of the sponsorship deal.

Not all of Jimmy Hill's ideas were good, basically.


Yep

Some of the stuff Jimmy Hill did though, one was 3 points for a win, that was introduced from 81/82 season, he also suggested replacing goal average with goal difference, with GD being accepted.

 Jimmy Hill also wanted all seater stadiums before they became all seater stadiums, apparently Coventry's Highfield Road stadium went to all seater for a whilst, but protests returned parts of the stadium to terracing.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 20, 2023, 07:10:56 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 20, 2023, 06:36:32 pm
Famous for the Lotus Sunbeam. I remember one of them burning off my Dads VX4/90 on the East Lancs Road back in the 70s. He was horrified to lose so badly some rust bucket as he was quite proud of his shiny Vauxhall and used to think it was quite fast!
 ;D

They'll cost you a future to buy now, saw one for £75K.  :o

https://www.classic-trader.com/uk/cars/search/talbot/lotus

Yeah, very collectable now.

Mind you so is a VX4/90 (if you can find one).

Classic cars are one of my 'things'. :)

I used to run car events/festivals - I'm retired now, but my crew now own (and run) the company (as a workers' coalition) and the shows continue.

Coincidentally, I own a Talbot/Matra collaboration - a car that most folk have never heard of - a Matra Murena (not to be confused with a Morris Marina  ;D )

It's a fully restored 'Sunday' car - weird little thing - three seats in a row (driver and two supermodels  ;D ) - but in all the years I've owned it, I only ever looked into its Matra history - not the Talbot side of things.

:)
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 01:34:44 pm
The Valley during its period of exile





Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 01:45:16 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 01:34:44 pm
The Valley during its period of exile





Thousands of Charlton fans celebrating the signing of prolific strike partnership of Daltry and Townshend and mercurial winger Moon in 1974.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 03:04:47 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 01:34:44 pm
The Valley during its period of exile

That terrace looks inviting.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 03:13:49 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:04:47 pm
That terrace looks inviting.

Me Dad went there in the 60s, says it was the biggest terrace hes ever seen
