The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans

AndyInVA

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 04:45:34 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on March 14, 2023, 03:29:00 pm
Shay Stadium



holy shit that brings back memories

used to go there to watch the Speedway when all the Mums in the Ladies Circle would go out for the evening and the Dads took the kids to Halifax speedway, we used to stand at the front by the advertising boards, then you had to duck down as the bikes came past and sprayed the stands with grit, which if you near the front went in your face

happy days
Terry de Niro

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 06:07:50 pm
Quote from: Lad on March 15, 2023, 01:24:15 pm
That waste ground to the right of the Kippax was a big car park. We parked our car there once for City away. Kicked off all afternoon on the terrace stuff getting lobbed across between the fans. On the way out at the top of the steps we saw a big mob of City scalls sitting on my car bonnet 😕 scary days back then.
I remember going there one year when our end resembled a brickyard.
How no one wasn't seriously hurt I will never know. 
Billy The Kid

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm
Wow. By far and away the best thread we've had on here in years! Just spent the last hour and a half trawling through it all. Mesmerising stuff

Really puts it into perspective just how shite and soulless modern football has become.

 
So Howard Philips

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:10:35 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 14, 2023, 11:14:25 pm
Opps, slightly off topic but my research led me onto this story. Anybody remember the huge ski slope that was built 'the wrong way round' in the Alpine resort of Kirkby?
 ;D



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/heres-how-kirkbys-ambitious-plan-15353527#

You could see it from the motorway and wasnt there swirling rumours of the stench of corruption around the contract to build it?
meady1981

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 08:14:33 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm
Wow. By far and away the best thread we've had on here in years! Just spent the last hour and a half trawling through it all. Mesmerising stuff

Really puts it into perspective just how shite and soulless modern football has become.

Ive been going on the main board for a year or two just thinking, how do some of you lot spend endless hours discussing this shite. Its all pointless. Watch the team for 90 minutes, go crackers if we win, feel a bit shit if we lose, get on with your life. Nothing you say on here will change any of it. Thats it. Thats how I used to feel watching Liverpool, and football in general, and thats why I started this thread. Id stand in any of these grounds with mates, over drinking craft ale in a billion pound glass bowl, reading shit on Twitter from the clubs 5g mast any day.
spen71

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 08:29:45 pm
Yeah City away was always fun

Sure we won 4-1 there
meady1981

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm
Some randoms

Ibrox
]

Celtic Park


Boys pen at Everton. Literally a cage.


Ninian Park


Pittoderie


Crystal Palace - FA cup Final venue


Forest


Old Trafford


Birmingham
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
Need more wee blue car photos.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm
Roger Daltry being led away by the West Midlands Police there.
Ray K

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
Dalymount Park in Dublin was the home of Irish football until they moved matches to Landsdowne Road. Probably because the attitude to health and safety at Dalyer was less than comprehensive.

For the visit of the Soviet Union in 1974, when Don Givens gave them their biggest beating outside of the Cuban Missile Crisis:



For the visit of Italy in 1985, when a very serious crush developed and we were all very bloody lucky that nobody was killed:


meady1981

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm
Football went to shit the day the last spectator watched a game from a stand roof
andy07

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:26:02 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm
Football went to shit the day the last spectator watched a game from a stand roof

Or the floodlight pylons or the girders in the Kop roof.  Remember one game when a young lad managed to go all the way to the front and then onto the roof.  Those were the days. What a horrible sterile time we now live in.
afc turkish

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm
Roger Daltry being led away by the West Midlands Police there.

Maybe he was meant to be substitute...
disgraced cake

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm
Boys pen at Everton. Literally a cage.


I've seen some mad photos of the boys cage at Everton in the past. Looked like a setting you'd find in some low budget post-apocalyptic film.

Can't imagine the majority of the stadium looks any better than that nowadays though
A Red Abroad

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 11:53:07 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm
Need more wee blue car photos.

 ;D

I was at an away game in the 70s (my gut says it was Burnley or Blackpool, but I can't be sure).

The sun was reflecting off of one of those 'invalid' *  cars, right in my eyes - so I moved over a bit.

Half an hour later it was in my eyes again.

Without really thinking, I said "F*cking hell! Has he moved that car?"

One of the gang I was with, in his loudest voice, aimed at causing me maximum embarrassment said "You dickhead! The sun moves!"

After the laughter from the rest of the guys died down, I calmly explained "Actually, it's the earth that moves... Dickhead!"

Funny how that has just come back to me after all these years. ???





* Terminology of the day (they were also called worse things).
Terry de Niro

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #215 on: Today at 12:20:24 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm
Roger Daltry being led away by the West Midlands Police there.
McVicar
Billy The Kid

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #216 on: Today at 08:27:22 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
Dalymount Park in Dublin was the home of Irish football until they moved matches to Landsdowne Road.

If we're talking Irish grounds then this deserve a mention

Dundalk




