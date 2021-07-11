Need more wee blue car photos.
I was at an away game in the 70s (my gut says it was Burnley or Blackpool, but I can't be sure).
The sun was reflecting off of one of those 'invalid' * cars, right in my eyes - so I moved over a bit.
Half an hour later it was in my eyes again.
Without really thinking, I said "F*cking hell! Has he moved that car?"
One of the gang I was with, in his loudest voice, aimed at causing me maximum embarrassment said "You dickhead! The sun moves!"
After the laughter from the rest of the guys died down, I calmly explained "Actually, it's the earth that moves... Dickhead!"
Funny how that has just come back to me after all these years.
* Terminology of the day (they were also called worse things).