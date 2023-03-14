Wow. By far and away the best thread we've had on here in years! Just spent the last hour and a half trawling through it all. Mesmerising stuff



Really puts it into perspective just how shite and soulless modern football has become.



Ive been going on the main board for a year or two just thinking, how do some of you lot spend endless hours discussing this shite. Its all pointless. Watch the team for 90 minutes, go crackers if we win, feel a bit shit if we lose, get on with your life. Nothing you say on here will change any of it. Thats it. Thats how I used to feel watching Liverpool, and football in general, and thats why I started this thread. Id stand in any of these grounds with mates, over drinking craft ale in a billion pound glass bowl, reading shit on Twitter from the clubs 5g mast any day.