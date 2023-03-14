Wow. By far and away the best thread we've had on here in years! Just spent the last hour and a half trawling through it all. Mesmerising stuff
Really puts it into perspective just how shite and soulless modern football has become.
Ive been going on the main board for a year or two just thinking, how do some of you lot spend endless hours discussing this shite. Its all pointless. Watch the team for 90 minutes, go crackers if we win, feel a bit shit if we lose, get on with your life. Nothing you say on here will change any of it. Thats it. Thats how I used to feel watching Liverpool, and football in general, and thats why I started this thread. Id stand in any of these grounds with mates, over drinking craft ale in a billion pound glass bowl, reading shit on Twitter from the clubs 5g mast any day.