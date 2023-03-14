« previous next »
The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans

AndyInVA

Reply #200 on: Today at 04:45:34 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on March 14, 2023, 03:29:00 pm
Shay Stadium



holy shit that brings back memories

used to go there to watch the Speedway when all the Mums in the Ladies Circle would go out for the evening and the Dads took the kids to Halifax speedway, we used to stand at the front by the advertising boards, then you had to duck down as the bikes came past and sprayed the stands with grit, which if you near the front went in your face

happy days
Terry de Niro

Reply #201 on: Today at 06:07:50 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 01:24:15 pm
That waste ground to the right of the Kippax was a big car park. We parked our car there once for City away. Kicked off all afternoon on the terrace stuff getting lobbed across between the fans. On the way out at the top of the steps we saw a big mob of City scalls sitting on my car bonnet 😕 scary days back then.
I remember going there one year when our end resembled a brickyard.
How no one wasn't seriously hurt I will never know. 
Billy The Kid

Reply #202 on: Today at 07:47:22 pm
Wow. By far and away the best thread we've had on here in years! Just spent the last hour and a half trawling through it all. Mesmerising stuff

Really puts it into perspective just how shite and soulless modern football has become.

 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

So Howard Philips

Reply #203 on: Today at 08:10:35 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 14, 2023, 11:14:25 pm
Opps, slightly off topic but my research led me onto this story. Anybody remember the huge ski slope that was built 'the wrong way round' in the Alpine resort of Kirkby?
 ;D



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/heres-how-kirkbys-ambitious-plan-15353527#

You could see it from the motorway and wasnt there swirling rumours of the stench of corruption around the contract to build it?
meady1981

Reply #204 on: Today at 08:14:33 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:47:22 pm
Wow. By far and away the best thread we've had on here in years! Just spent the last hour and a half trawling through it all. Mesmerising stuff

Really puts it into perspective just how shite and soulless modern football has become.

Ive been going on the main board for a year or two just thinking, how do some of you lot spend endless hours discussing this shite. Its all pointless. Watch the team for 90 minutes, go crackers if we win, feel a bit shit if we lose, get on with your life. Nothing you say on here will change any of it. Thats it. Thats how I used to feel watching Liverpool, and football in general, and thats why I started this thread. Id stand in any of these grounds with mates, over drinking craft ale in a billion pound glass bowl, reading shit on Twitter from the clubs 5g mast any day.
