The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 03:21:21 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 03:09:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab</a>
0'25":
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 03:29:00 pm
Shay Stadium

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 03:46:00 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 03:09:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab</a>
Reminds me of Johne The Tanners late winner in the Heckingsthorpe Town Game in 1274.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 03:46:33 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 03:09:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab</a>
Blackpool was terrible back then. The away end had its roof removed then they shut half of it.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 03:52:07 pm


Shawfield Stadium in Glasgow that used to be Clyde's ground. I think the greyhound track has even gone to the dogs now as well.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 04:42:32 pm
Dean Court Bournemouth. The original stadium was demolished, moved away from houses and the pitch rotated 90 degrees to create the new stadium. It opened in 2001 as a 3 sided ground

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 04:45:18 pm
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:50:36 pm
Luton is an odd ground.  Went there in 1991.  Away fans were still banned.   Blagged a ticket outside.   We got beat 3-1

First game after Kenny resigned I think?

Always said that stand along the touchline looks like a conservatory showroom.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 08:54:07 pm
Away end at Stoke
 
would you want to go there on a cold wet Tuesday night  ;D
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 09:06:00 pm
Ataturk stadium - Antalyas old ground ( Turkey )

went here about 15 years ago - had a sign on the turnstile saying "No Guns Allowed "
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm
Quote from: oldman on March 12, 2023, 10:23:50 pm
Dont think thats Vale park - roker  park maybe

Its the old Villa Park.  Looking towards the 20000 capacity Witton End from the 30000 capacity Holte End.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm
Posters might recognise this one. Never watched a footie match there myself but I do remember going to watch the stock car racing there.



Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm
Opps, slightly off topic but my research led me onto this story. Anybody remember the huge ski slope that was built 'the wrong way round' in the Alpine resort of Kirkby?
 ;D



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/heres-how-kirkbys-ambitious-plan-15353527#
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm
Have to go to the attic now and see if i can grab the picture of myself and my mates in the old anfield dugout.. that wouldn't have happened today.. first match at anfield in 90-91 season; couldn't get served in the park pub due to being too polite and the language... very friendly man helped us out and started talking; was a steward at anfield and wondered where we had tickets.. after the game; just wait and i come and see you.. we waited - he came and escorted us past the away supporters - pictures being taken.. the first match and probably the best - qpr/cup replay on a wednesday night
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm
Have to go to the attic now and see if i can grab the picture of myself and my mates in the old anfield dugout.. that wouldn't have happened today.. first match at anfield in 90-91 season; couldn't get served in the park pub due to being too polite and the language... very friendly man helped us out and started talking; was a steward at anfield and wondered where we had tickets.. after the game; just wait and i come and see you.. we waited - he came and escorted us past the away supporters - pictures being taken.. the first match and probably the best - qpr/cup replay on a wednesday night

QPR cup replay was spring 1990, we won 1 0 Beardsley 4 mins
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:02:19 am
Quote from: Oddbod on Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm
QPR cup replay was spring 1990, we won 1 0 Beardsley 4 mins

wonderful night; had to take the train down to london though and was properly scared ! should have stayed at the moat house  :) good times down there; oj, its robbie fowler literally taking a piss next to me
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:47:30 am
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:43:37 pm
That was the away end.   When Wrexham came to play was always fun

Dead right. Remember a game against Wrexham played in a swirling snowstorm, all those brave souls on that bank going into hypothermia.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:52:21 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm
Opps, slightly off topic but my research led me onto this story. Anybody remember the huge ski slope that was built 'the wrong way round' in the Alpine resort of Kirkby?
 ;D



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/heres-how-kirkbys-ambitious-plan-15353527#

I still have a scar from that place.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 03:14:36 am
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:50:36 pm
Luton is an odd ground.  Went there in 1991.  Away fans were still banned.   Blagged a ticket outside.   We got beat 3-1

Luton is an odd stadium, entrance to to one of the stands looks like you're going though someones home, then add one the stand is only exec boxes.

I always remember the wild 5-3 match with Alonso scoring in injury time from the halfway line, after their keeper went up for a corner, the hilarity was Steve G going mad at Alonso for taking the shot on, then celebrating with him when it went in ;D



I remember that plastic pitch, & the ban on away fans, & Luton always somehow managed to stay in the top flight, until they finally got relegated in 1992
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 06:45:09 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:14:36 am
Luton is an odd stadium, entrance to to one of the stands looks like you're going though someones home, then add one the stand is only exec boxes.

I always remember the wild 5-3 match with Alonso scoring in injury time from the halfway line, after their keeper went up for a corner, the hilarity was Steve G going mad at Alonso for taking the shot on, then celebrating with him when it went in ;D



I remember that plastic pitch, & the ban on away fans, & Luton always somehow managed to stay in the top flight, until they finally got relegated in 1992

Luton has one of those strange entrances as well

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 07:17:21 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:14:36 am


I remember that plastic pitch, & the ban on away fans, & Luton always somehow managed to stay in the top flight, until they finally got relegated in 1992
Decent chance they get back in the top flight next season, theyre going well.  Whats with that angled stand at the top of that pic?  How much can you actually see from it?
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 07:27:13 am


Slightly off topic, but interesting nonetheless. Who is that pictured at Brockville with Falkirk legend Andy Nicol at his testimonial?


[/quote] thats Graeme Dalglish and Kenny Souness who both had brothers who went on to have great careers at Liverpool FC
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 07:58:58 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm
Posters might recognise this one. Never watched a footie match there myself but I do remember going to watch the stock car racing there.





That's Kirkby stadium, I ran on the athletic track in a school sports day about 79
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 08:00:27 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm
Opps, slightly off topic but my research led me onto this story. Anybody remember the huge ski slope that was built 'the wrong way round' in the Alpine resort of Kirkby?
 ;D



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/heres-how-kirkbys-ambitious-plan-15353527#

That was such a fucking joke that. I'm pretty sure that the cowboy who built our houses on tower hill had his grubby mitts in that too
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 09:52:26 am
Some atmospheric stuff!

Highbury under lights. Arsenal's 2nd ever match under flood lights; Arsenal 3:2 Glasgow Rangers; Friendly match; 62,000 attendance. 17th October 1951



Iconic picture of Anfield taken by Steve Hale at a European Cup tie against Benfica in 1984.

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 10:00:08 am
Looks a bit different today.

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:06:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:58:58 am
That's Kirkby stadium, I ran on the athletic track in a school sports day about 79

Rob that is Kirkby Town FC's ground on County Road,it is now the new LFC training complex.The stand blocks the veiw of
the flats I lived in on Westhead Walk from 1967 to 1973.The Ski Slope was at Kirkby Stadium near the Johnny Todd.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:17:02 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 11, 2023, 11:10:14 pm
A slight aside... Highbury now. :)


I went there last month. Loved the concept.
