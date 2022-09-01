Luton is an odd ground. Went there in 1991. Away fans were still banned. Blagged a ticket outside. We got beat 3-1
Luton is an odd stadium, entrance to to one of the stands looks like you're going though someones home, then add one the stand is only exec boxes.
I always remember the wild 5-3 match with Alonso scoring in injury time from the halfway line, after their keeper went up for a corner, the hilarity was Steve G going mad at Alonso for taking the shot on, then celebrating with him when it went in
I remember that plastic pitch, & the ban on away fans, & Luton always somehow managed to stay in the top flight, until they finally got relegated in 1992