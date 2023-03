Bramall Lane when it was shared between cricket and football. It was like this until about 1970, I’ve always wondered how it worked. Could you go and sit in the pavilion if you liked, and watch from 100 yards away? Wouldn’t the lino feel awfully exposed? Where did MOTD put the cameras?



My dad & uncle took me for an away day to see Newcastle play Sheffield United in the late 60s. They weren't that particularly interested in football, but they liked train journey's and looking back it was a day away from the wives for them. I remember very little about the match other than the great expanse of grass where the cricket pitch was and the pavilion way in the distance. That and a whole army of ball boys who went scampering off to fetch the ball when someone (inevitably) cleared it to the wide open spaces. No multiple balls in those days.When the tv cameras were there I think they just rigged up a temporary scaffold arrangement on that side, so that to the casual viewer it looked much the same as any other ground.