Burnden Park, Bolton. I remember going there a few times.
Proper old school ground (you would never call it a stadium). Sadly was the scene of a major disaster in 1946. 33 Killed & 400 injured due to crushing at the old Railway End. Open terrace and they packed them in those days like sardines.
Last time, I went there was 9 December 1995 - we won 1-0 against Bolton in the PL - Stan Collymore scored after an hour. I remember it was freezing cold. We bought tickets in the old Main Stand, didn't fancy standing in the cold/rain on an open terrace next to a Co-op supermarket!
When we scored thousands of reds jumped up in the Main Stand, there was so many of us, the stewards and police just left us there! The crowd that day was 21,000 - full to capacity!