The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans

meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,013
The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 10:41:29 am
I do a lot of personal research into Anfield of old, collecting imagery from all over the internet.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340505.0

Whilst doing this I've amassed lots of pictures of old fans, stadiums, stands and their surroundings that fascinate me.
A world away from the stadia we have today, some of them seem unthinkable in this day and age.
Thought I'd start a thread just for images, please feel free to add.









































Romford_Red

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,768
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 10:47:52 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:41:29 am


That has to be the Clock End at Highbury, no? Maybe Woolwich before they moved?
Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,018
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 10:55:42 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:41:29 am




That looks like Tynecastle to me. Was a great ground back in the day, and probably the most atmospheric modern stadium in Scotland since it's redevelopment.
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,588
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 10:56:28 am
Everyone of those pictures illustrates why we love football. Chimneys is my fave.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 102,769
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 10:56:55 am
I was wondering if that was the Clock End too! Houses in the background didnt look like the ones round their though but it must be.

Loads of questions! But which ground was by the big power station chimneys? Loads of nice fresh air for the players to breathe in there!
meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,013
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 10:57:57 am
meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,013
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:01:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:56:55 am
I was wondering if that was the Clock End too! Houses in the background didnt look like the ones round their though but it must be.

The houses are still there


Charlie Adams fried egg

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,021
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:07:35 am
Great pics them meady. I love social history and stadium architecture in general, but the post war period was a time when many attendance records were set. Those huge open terraces were amazing.

Do you know what grounds they are?
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 102,769
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:10:25 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:07:35 am
Great pics them meady. I love social history and stadium architecture in general, but the post war period was a time when many attendance records were set. Those huge open terraces were amazing.

Do you know what grounds they are?

The more oval shaped one with a bit of a track around the pitch is Hampden isnt it?

One terrace behind the goal which goes back forever, with about 5 clear dividing rows throughout it is pretty nuts. Looks like the temporary stands you sometimes see today but goes on forever.
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,142
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:14:43 am
Is this West-Ham v Liverpool at Upton park.......looks like David Johnson, Tommy Smith & Geoff Hurst amongst others ?

Love the massed ranks on the rooftops ! Great thread.....
meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,013
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:17:20 am































meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,013
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:18:50 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 11:14:43 am
Is this West-Ham v Liverpool at Upton park.......looks like David Johnson, Tommy Smith & Geoff Hurst amongst others ?

Love the massed ranks on the rooftops ! Great thread.....

Ha! Not quite mate - West Ham Hereford FA cup  :)
Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,018
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:21:47 am
I see Firhill, Ibrox and a couple of Hampden there. Another Tynecastle one as well?

I always remember the electricity pylons in the terracing at Celtic Park when I was growing up, so I'm thinking that might be there too.
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,142
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:22:03 am
I had this saved ages ago, but can't remember where it was taken....bizarre !
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,142
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:23:41 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:18:50 am
Ha! Not quite mate - West Ham Hereford FA cup  :)
Ah, ok yes - our away colours though.
meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,013
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:26:07 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 11:21:47 am
I see Fir Park, Ibrox and a couple of Hampden there. Another Tynecastle one as well?

I always remember the electricity pylons in the terracing at Celtic Park when I was growing up, so I'm thinking that might be there too.

Scotland and the North East by far had the most mental stadiums in the early 20th century. And by mental I mean wonderful.
Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,018
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:30:29 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:26:07 am
Scotland and the North East by far had the most mental stadiums in the early 20th century.

I changed my park to Firhill, schoolboy error there.

Aye, that Tynecastle photo earlier reminded me of the terror we used to go through as you had basically a wee tunnel between the tenements that the home support would sometimes wait for a punch up after the game. Accident waiting to happen, like a lot of those old grounds probably.

I grew up going to Brockville and when I went it would look busy with a crowd of 7,000. I have no idea how they managed to pack in 24,000 back in the days. Must have been a death trap.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 38,543
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:43:18 am
Burnden Park Bolton, with half the terrace taken over by a Normid shop ;D

tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,347
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:49:16 am
How did that work?  Was the shop there before the ground was built and they worked around it, or did they have to close down part of the stand to make way for it?  Seems a weird situation either way.
Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:54:06 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:49:16 am
How did that work?  Was the shop there before the ground was built and they worked around it, or did they have to close down part of the stand to make way for it?  Seems a weird situation either way.

Bolton demolished that part of the stand to allow for that superstore
Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,018
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:56:14 am
Brockville. Complete with someone's kitchen window.



I've got one of those terrace barriers in my back garden these days. ;D
tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,347
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:56:47 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:54:06 am
Bolton demolished that part of the stand to allow for that superstore

Blimey.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 38,543
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 11:59:17 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:49:16 am
How did that work?  Was the shop there before the ground was built and they worked around it, or did they have to close down part of the stand to make way for it?  Seems a weird situation either way.

Bolton were going bust, early 80's, so they sold a section of the terrace to co-op and they built the Normid store there. Saved the club.
Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,520
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:01:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:56:47 am
Blimey.

That terracing to the right of the superstore at Burnden Park was the away end, must have been fun being on that terracing, only to have your view blocked by a superstore.
tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,347
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:02:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:59:17 am
Bolton were going bust, early 80's, so they sold a section of the terrace to co-op and they built the Normid store there. Saved the club.

Ta, makes a little more sense now.  Still a mad one though.
meady1981

  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,013
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:03:12 pm






Who was there

























