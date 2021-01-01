Scotland and the North East by far had the most mental stadiums in the early 20th century.



I changed my park to Firhill, schoolboy error there.Aye, that Tynecastle photo earlier reminded me of the terror we used to go through as you had basically a wee tunnel between the tenements that the home support would sometimes wait for a punch up after the game. Accident waiting to happen, like a lot of those old grounds probably.I grew up going to Brockville and when I went it would look busy with a crowd of 7,000. I have no idea how they managed to pack in 24,000 back in the days. Must have been a death trap.