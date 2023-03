I'm by no means an Oasis fan, even less so when it comes to Tweedledee and Tweedledum, but I was lucky enough to go to Knebworth in 96 and whenever I hear one of their songs I'm instantly back there, a time when my only real stresses were scrambling up enough cash to go out or buy an album or something, maybe my studies on the odd occasion. I'm happier now (if my missus is reading this), but I'm never going to feel the way I did at 19, off my nut watching The Prodigy.