That's just bigotry though. I'm not a young 'un any more and I suspect that you aren't.



If people want to identify themselves as being against injustice then does the label matter?



Maybe because you're an old duffer and can't keep up, it annoys you, but life moves on without us. Always has. Always will.





I think labels do matter, it's easy to walk around and label yourself as a good person, its a different matter entirely to actually be a good person. I see a lot of people identify themselves as being good people and other people as bad people however in day to day life I see little difference in actual behaviour. Sometimes the behaviour is the exact reverse.I'll give an example, I've got one relative who espouses every good cause under the sun and thinks of themselves in a very elevated way for having such opinions, he definitely thinks of himself as woke. I've another relative who's a bit middle of the road in his opinions, nothing really bad, just a bit old, definitely not woke though.The first relative has, as far as I can see, never lifted a finger to help out anyone in his entire life. The second relative is an old gas engineer who spends quite a bit of time helping out people who are broke and who have heating problems, he'll turn up and fix their boilers for nothing.The first relative can't stand the second relative and calls him a Tory (he's not) because he's doesn't share his opinions on things.As far as I can see woke as a label is only used as either a way of a abusing other people or as a way of projecting goodness without actually doing anything. It's meaningless.