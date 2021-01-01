« previous next »
Proud to be Woke

Proud to be Woke
On the fence with some of Wokeness and I do think it's been a bit hijacked by nutters, bellends and dickwads.

but the basic idea...

Yeah. I'm fucking woke deal with that you inbred fuckfaced Nazi c*nts :)

I mean who wouldn't want the fairest place to be in the world as a basic, something fair and welcoming and better?

Some is beyond my ken, but hey. I'm not young. But for the idea? Yeah up with that. Who's with me?
Re: Proud to be Woke
Awfully cringe term used by all parties, not sure how it's news either.

Anytime woke is used in the pejorative my brain switches off, people over fucking 20 using buzz words because they don't like a particular thing and can't articulate why. Too may Suella Bravermans in this world.

Saying your woke means fuck all, it doesn't demonstrate your social conscience or character. I don't understand why people need to declare their credentials, let your actions do the talking.
Re: Proud to be Woke
I've no idea what it's meant to mean but it's definitely used in a hatred way so it and anyone using the word as an insult can do one 👍
Re: Proud to be Woke
I've no idea what it's meant to mean but it's definitely used in a hatred way so it and anyone using the word as an insult can do one 👍
The important subjects we discuss and agree about on this site, like social justice, gender & race equality, minimum wage, LGBTQ+ rights, BLM, non-discrimination at all, etc, etc are labelled as being "woke" by far right extremists.
It's a deliberate term to try to marginalise people who'll have agendas for reform or improvement but which would mean the right-wing politicians or media would lose control of the narrative.
If someone calls somebody it they are a complete c*nt Debs.
Re: Proud to be Woke
It's a made up word used by bigots to tag decent people who are vocal about their beliefs and to excuse their own lack of compassion for minorities.  A way of Othering the decent folk that make up the majority.

Like how the crazies on twitter tag non-dickhead LFC fans as Top Reds.

Woke is a slur attempting to make you feel like you are wrong for caring about the lot of marginalised people and causes.
Re: Proud to be Woke
It's a made up word used by bigots to tag decent people who are vocal about their beliefs and to excuse their own lack of compassion for minorities.  A way of Othering the decent folk that make up the majority.

Like how the crazies on twitter tag non-dickhead LFC fans as Top Reds.

Woke is a slur attempting to make you feel like you are wrong for caring about the lot of marginalised people and causes.

It is now but its origins in the civil rights movement back in the 40s-60s were very much not from bigots.

https://www.dictionary.com/e/slang/woke/

https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/27/word-woke-became-tool-silence-people-colour-12426214/

These two links give some good background to the definition and its use now to show how it has changed.

Think part of the problem (along with terms like "Karen") is that they originate mainly in AAVE and are part of their culture, then white people start using it (often incorrectly but with good intentions) before it is then picked up by the other side and weaponised.
Re: Proud to be Woke
Anytime woke is used in the pejorative my brain switches off, people over fucking 20 using buzz words because they don't like a particular thing and can't articulate why.

Indeed. Similar to "neoliberal" for me, in terms of instant disengagement most of the time it's mentioned.

The Origin Story podcast is excellent for exploring terms like this though and going through their history. They did an episode on "Woke" last season.

https://www.podmasters.co.uk/origin-story

Re: Proud to be Woke
Awfully cringe term used by all parties, not sure how it's news either.

Anytime woke is used in the pejorative my brain switches off, people over fucking 20 using buzz words because they don't like a particular thing and can't articulate why. Too may Suella Bravermans in this world.

Saying your woke means fuck all, it doesn't demonstrate your social conscience or character. I don't understand why people need to declare their credentials, let your actions do the talking.

Good points, but if people want to weaponise it then that's fine. If everyone 'woke' is kind, caring and respectful of people's rights and are against tyranny and injustice and present that in a kind way then you have taken control of it. That then leads to the idea that if you're not woke then it's an easy way to identify someone who is a c*nt :)

Works both ways.
Re: Proud to be Woke
That's a very good point about the "non woke" lot being uncaring. 

I might use that against them next time they start, see how they like being derogatorily labelled.

Re: Proud to be Woke
Re: Proud to be Woke
There's a very high chance that someone who describes themselves or anybody else as woke is an idiot.
Re: Proud to be Woke
There's a very high chance that someone who describes themselves or anybody else as woke is an idiot.

That's just bigotry though. I'm not a young 'un any more and I suspect that you aren't.

If people want to identify themselves as being against injustice then does the label matter?

Maybe because you're an old duffer and can't keep up, it annoys you, but life moves on without us. Always has. Always will.
Re: Proud to be Woke
That's a very good point about the "non woke" lot being uncaring. 

I might use that against them next time they start, see how they like being derogatorily labelled.




Yeah. If it came up, I'd say I was because I wasn't an inbred, racist, xenophobic, thick bigot.

They'd have to then justify that they weren't inbred, racist, xenophobic, thick or a bigot.

Turns it around, doesn't it.
Re: Proud to be Woke
That's just bigotry though. I'm not a young 'un any more and I suspect that you aren't.

If people want to identify themselves as being against injustice then does the label matter?

Maybe because you're an old duffer and can't keep up, it annoys you, but life moves on without us. Always has. Always will.


I think labels do matter, it's easy to walk around and label yourself as a good person, its a different matter entirely to actually be a good person. I see a lot of people identify themselves as being good people and other people as bad people however in day to day life I see little difference in actual behaviour. Sometimes the behaviour is the exact reverse.

I'll give an example, I've got one relative who espouses every good cause under the sun and thinks of themselves in a very elevated way for having such opinions, he definitely thinks of himself as woke. I've another relative who's a bit middle of the road in his opinions, nothing really bad, just a bit old, definitely not woke though.

The first relative has, as far as I can see, never lifted a finger to help out anyone in his entire life. The second relative is an old gas engineer who spends quite a bit of time helping out people who are broke and who have heating problems, he'll turn up and fix their boilers for nothing.

The first relative can't stand the second relative and calls him a Tory (he's not) because he's doesn't share his opinions on things.

As far as I can see woke as a label is only used as either a way of a abusing other people or as a way of projecting goodness without actually doing anything. It's meaningless.
Re: Proud to be Woke
Indeed. Similar to "neoliberal" for me, in terms of instant disengagement most of the time it's mentioned.

The Origin Story podcast is excellent for exploring terms like this though and going through their history. They did an episode on "Woke" last season.

https://www.podmasters.co.uk/origin-story

How weird.  It's nothing like Neoliberal.

Neoliberal is a defined political / economic way of thinking:

Quote
Neoliberalism, also neo-liberalism,[1] is a term used to signify the late-20th century political reappearance of 19th-century ideas associated with free-market capitalism after it fell into decline following the Second World War.[2]: 7 [3] A prominent factor in the rise of conservative and right-libertarian organizations, political parties, and think tanks, and predominantly advocated by them,[4][5] it is generally associated with policies of economic liberalization, including privatization, deregulation, globalization, free trade, monetarism, austerity, and reductions in government spending in order to increase the role of the private sector in the economy and society.[14] The defining features of neoliberalism in both thought and practice have been the subject of substantial scholarly debate.[15][16]

Why don't you like the word Neoliberal?  Is it because you are pro Neoliberal policies?
Re: Proud to be Woke
If people want to identify themselves as being against injustice then does the label matter?

I dont think its about just being against injustices. Its about not dealing with it in the right way. I will give you some examples.

1. Greta Thunberg wants to shift to renewable energy to save earth. Fair does. In the past, she had criticised a German ministry's plan to build wind mills because they will be build along the flight path of migratory birds. She also criticised a plan to build more solar panels because it would mean less light reaching the soil rendering them less fertile. (and more mining for solar panels). So what do you do?

2. There have been people from "The last generation" who have been glueing themselves to the roads and creating massive traffic jams and delays and what not. In Berlin, one lady who was in an Ambulance wasnt able to reach the hospital on time, and she lost her life. So tell me, in what way is glueing yourself to the road where normal middle class commute to and from work, help with climate crises?

2a. As an added sub point to point (2), these people are also throwing sauces in museums, damaging statues and painting the walls of the museums. How does that help?
Re: Proud to be Woke
I think labels do matter, it's easy to walk around and label yourself as a good person, its a different matter entirely to actually be a good person. I see a lot of people identify themselves as being good people and other people as bad people however in day to day life I see little difference in actual behaviour. Sometimes the behaviour is the exact reverse.

I'll give an example, I've got one relative who espouses every good cause under the sun and thinks of themselves in a very elevated way for having such opinions, he definitely thinks of himself as woke. I've another relative who's a bit middle of the road in his opinions, nothing really bad, just a bit old, definitely not woke though.

The first relative has, as far as I can see, never lifted a finger to help out anyone in his entire life. The second relative is an old gas engineer who spends quite a bit of time helping out people who are broke and who have heating problems, he'll turn up and fix their boilers for nothing.

The first relative can't stand the second relative and calls him a Tory (he's not) because he's doesn't share his opinions on things.

As far as I can see woke as a label is only used as either a way of a abusing other people or as a way of projecting goodness without actually doing anything. It's meaningless.

Fucking hell how random is that example? :D :lmao
Re: Proud to be Woke
I dont think its about just being against injustices. Its about not dealing with it in the right way. I will give you some examples.

1. Greta Thunberg wants to shift to renewable energy to save earth. Fair does. In the past, she had criticised a German ministry's plan to build wind mills because they will be build along the flight path of migratory birds. She also criticised a plan to build more solar panels because it would mean less light reaching the soil rendering them less fertile. (and more mining for solar panels). So what do you do?

2. There have been people from "The last generation" who have been glueing themselves to the roads and creating massive traffic jams and delays and what not. In Berlin, one lady who was in an Ambulance wasnt able to reach the hospital on time, and she lost her life. So tell me, in what way is glueing yourself to the road where normal middle class commute to and from work, help with climate crises?

2a. As an added sub point to point (2), these people are also throwing sauces in museums, damaging statues and painting the walls of the museums. How does that help?

1. I think she's good because she makes you think about shit

2. It's a shame for the old lady, but their argument would be that they are trying to save humanity. Is one life worth more than 7 billion and the billions to come? I'm sure they didn't kill her on purpose.

3. I'm not really for people throwing sauce at paintings when that lovely sauce could be scoffed. The benefits though? It gets people taking and it won't be old twats like me that saves the world, it'll be the Next Generation. If it engages them and makes them get off their arses - like our generation completely fucking failed to do - then maybe we have a chance? Our generation and the ones before are absolute fucking shitbags and WE have fucked our planet up. Let's hope the ones coming after us aren't utter c*nts like we are. Otherwise good luck to nature, she'll always find a way.
Re: Proud to be Woke
1. If you have a problem, propose a solution. I dont have a beef with Greta. I dont think what she says should be swept under the carpet. But criticism of everything turns into whining about everything and thats why people dont like her.

2. Its far more a clear utilization of manpower to lobby the government to enact/enable policies that protect this world. The same people who jog around in their Nike sneakers (flown from Vietnam), talking in their iphones (shipped from China), eating their avacados (flown in from Mexico after consuming shitload of water) dont bother about their own consumer habits but instead try virtue signaling about what others should do.

They didnt kill her on purpose. But their actions were responsible right? I blame the western consumerism habits for this but in what way, what they did, going to help climate crises?

3. Again. In what way is that going to solve the problem? It does bring in attention about climate crises. But how does that solve the problem? Isnt it a better resource utilization to enable policies that do something on this? How is a sauce bottle and museum painting/statues help with climate crises?
Re: Proud to be Woke
1. If you have a problem, propose a solution. I dont have a beef with Greta. I dont think what she says should be swept under the carpet. But criticism of everything turns into whining about everything and thats why people dont like her.

2. Its far more a clear utilization of manpower to lobby the government to enact/enable policies that protect this world. The same people who jog around in their Nike sneakers (flown from Vietnam), talking in their iphones (shipped from China), eating their avacados (flown in from Mexico after consuming shitload of water) dont bother about their own consumer habits but instead try virtue signaling about what others should do.

They didnt kill her on purpose. But their actions were responsible right? I blame the western consumerism habits for this but in what way, what they did, going to help climate crises?

3. Again. In what way is that going to solve the problem? It does bring in attention about climate crises. But how does that solve the problem? Isnt it a better resource utilization to enable policies that do something on this? How is a sauce bottle and museum painting/statues help with climate crises?

1. I suspect you haven't ever actually listened to her. It's clear that when you say 'people don't like her', you mean 'you don't like her'

2. Are they responsible for her death? If your car breaks down on a road and an ambulance can't get past and the person dies, is that your fault or is it a terrible tragedy that happened through no fault of your own?

3. We're talking about it right now. In this very thread. It is a thing and it's related to what they wanted to draw attention to.
Re: Proud to be Woke
1. I suspect you haven't ever actually listened to her. It's clear that when you say 'people don't like her', you mean 'you don't like her'

2. Are they responsible for her death? If your car breaks down on a road and an ambulance can't get past and the person dies, is that your fault or is it a terrible tragedy that happened through no fault of you?

3. We're talking about it right now. In this very thread. It is a think and it's related to what they wanted to draw attention to.

1. I do like what she stands for. I dont agree with some of what she is doing. We should be doing more (many many folds more) about climate crises. I started shopping with the local farmer for about 10 years now. I stopped supermarket shopping almost completely. I volunteer at a renewable energy shelter (one that consults people on installation of renewable energy sources of energy for home usage). I focus on solar panels.

2. How is car breaking down equivalent to glueing yourself to the road? If they were glueing themselves to the government buildings (where actual regulations gets passed), it would attract more attention and would actually accelerate the process of saving earth.

3. We are only talking. Nothing gets actually done. So you could say I am woke in that aspect.
Re: Proud to be Woke
Ugh. The term 'woke' began being widely used in progressive circles about seven or eight years ago, generally by people of colour, to designate someone who was onboard with anti-racist thinking, predominantly against what they viewed as racism within establishments.

Then, as they're wont to do, white progressives ruined the term by taking it and labelling themselves 'woke' while extending it to a variety of other areas spanning things like LGBTQ rights - something that was immediately cringe even before it became widely used, as it is every time white progressives co-opt black slang.

By the time it began hitting the mainstream, people were using it as a positive term for anyone they regarded as genuinely progressive, as opposed to others (nazis, centrist scum, etc). The problem is that this often included people with opinions that either seemed ridiculous on sight or that were anti-wide swathes of the population, which made the word an easy go-to for opponents.

Nowadays, it's basically become a blanket term used by middle aged men for extremist progressive dogma. It's similar to the fate of 'Karen', a term originally used by Black Twitter that got absorbed into the mainstream and gradually stripped of all meaning.
Re: Proud to be Woke
I read somewhere (msnbc?) that there was a poll suggesting that 52% of Americans thought the term woke was a positive one and that, like the republicans assault on womens health care, it would prove to be another failed line of attack. The right always try and weaponise terms for people who seek equality.
Re: Proud to be Woke
How weird.  It's nothing like Neoliberal.

Neoliberal is a defined political / economic way of thinking:

Why don't you like the word Neoliberal?  Is it because you are pro Neoliberal policies?

Just in the sense that it's often used mindlessly as an attack term against things/people that are nowhere near neo-liberalism. A signal to disengage with a pointless argument.
Re: Proud to be Woke
1. I do like what she stands for. I dont agree with some of what she is doing. We should be doing more (many many folds more) about climate crises. I started shopping with the local farmer for about 10 years now. I stopped supermarket shopping almost completely. I volunteer at a renewable energy shelter (one that consults people on installation of renewable energy sources of energy for home usage). I focus on solar panels.

2. How is car breaking down equivalent to glueing yourself to the road? If they were glueing themselves to the government buildings (where actual regulations gets passed), it would attract more attention and would actually accelerate the process of saving earth.

3. We are only talking. Nothing gets actually done. So you could say I am woke in that aspect.

1. What has any of that got to do with her?

2. No you can't say someone is responsbile for someones death unless it's intentional. It was just a very sad event. IF they had been culpable under law, they would have stood trial for it. They didn't as far as I'm aware. Maybe you can start your own campaign to get them done for murder? Good luck with that.

3. So you are saying that if no one thought about it or talked about it, somehow magically things WOULD get done. Er... What?   Been on the ale or what last night? Can't blame you :)
Re: Proud to be Woke
Just in the sense that it's often used mindlessly as an attack term against things/people that are nowhere near neo-liberalism. A signal to disengage with a pointless argument.

Yeah but if you said "Yeah, I'm woke. Rather be that rather than a fucking Nazi" then you've put the ball right back in their court.
Re: Proud to be Woke
Another unwanted label that the world could do without.
Re: Proud to be Woke
Yeah but if you said "Yeah, I'm woke. Rather be that rather than a fucking Nazi" then you've put the ball right back in their court.
Have you ever considered Twitter?
Re: Proud to be Woke
Honestly anyone criticizing Greta Thunberg really makes me despair, so many of them around these days.

Young girl devoting her life to help save OUR planet against the will of global dominating corporations who hold all the governments strings yet some dig out fault as much as they can.

Yes she will of course not be perfect, yes she will of course be hypocritical sometimes (see not perfect). There is no way she can do anything without someone slating her for 'using air con', wearing something unsustainable or some other pathetic attempt to chastise her. She doesn't attest to be a genius or with some superior IQ, she just protests for a better planet for US ALL.

I get the typical psychological reasons why some will feel the need to dislike her, not wanting to see fault in themselves etc, but fuck me it's utterly depressing the hatred she gets. Suppose many activists in history have to tread the same road though, otherwise there would be no need to speak out. 
Re: Proud to be Woke
I don't use the term, not because I think its bad (or even a bad thing to be), but I'm just tired as shit of the culture wars. This endless division does my head in, and can even cause people on the same "side" to fight each other. Its now just another building block in these cultures wars weaponised by bad actors and I don't want a part of it.
Re: Proud to be Woke
Have you ever considered Twitter?

Deleted my account about a year back. Should call it Fuckwittery for Fuckwits.
Re: Proud to be Woke
How weird.  It's nothing like Neoliberal.

Neoliberal is a defined political / economic way of thinking:

Why don't you like the word Neoliberal?  Is it because you are pro Neoliberal policies?
9 times out of 10 the person using the term neoliberal doesn't really know what it means.  You're right that it has a real meaning in politcal science, but it's become a catch all term for things the left don't like and it gets way overused.

Similar to the way the right use the word woke I think was the point.
Re: Proud to be Woke
No one here is ' Woke'. Woke belongs to African Americans being made aware of their own identity and struggle and dangers. I believe it first appeared in a Leadbelly song in the 30's about an attack on some black lads ( too late for details will edit in morning)..but he sang of black folks need to be 'woke'...reappeared during BLM and as ever appropriated by white liberals ...now weaponised by the Right as a bag to drop anything they hate in.

If your an open minded Liberal person or whatever than say it don't use a lazy catch all weaponised stolen term.
