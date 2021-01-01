I think knowing we've followed up some great results this season with stinkers the next week will have the players on their toes for this one. With respect to Bournemouth, whoever plays in the front 3, and I'd expect it to be the same starters as last week, should be lining up for opportunities here, and at the very least should be able to stick at least a couple/few away. We'll have to work harder than the 9-0 for sure, they didn't look like a football team that day, but we should still have far too much for these. Ideally we'll keep them out at the other end too as they aren't particularly potent in front of goal. Any win is good enough if it keeps our good little run going, but I'm hoping there's some entertainment akin to what we got on Sunday.