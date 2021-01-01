« previous next »
Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March

Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #40 on: Today at 09:20:17 am
Worst team in the league by distance
Not a difficult place to go
Will be a cake walk
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:25:35 am
Always tricky these lunchtime games. It will be a cold day, wind swirling on the south coast. Luckily, we get a bit of that at Anfield over a season!

Nice professional performance to follow up the United thumping would be nice. Three points to tee up another LFC miracle this week in Madrid.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:57:01 am
No chance of this being off is there?
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:57:38 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:20:17 am
Worst team in the league by distance
Not a difficult place to go
Will be a cake walk

So should Nottingham Forest have been after beating Man City. Need to be careful complacency doesn't creep into our game.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:57:57 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:57:01 am
No chance of this being off is there?

Why would it be?!
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:58:22 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:57:57 am
Why would it be?!

If conditions outside the ground made it unsafe for fans? Fans traveling down as well?
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:02:02 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:58:22 am
If conditions outside the ground made it unsafe for fans? Fans traveling down as well?

Is the weather particularly bad in Bournemouth? Looks a bit cold but not sure theres anything going on that could put the game at risk?
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:03:59 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:02:02 am
Is the weather particularly bad in Bournemouth? Looks a bit cold but not sure theres anything going on that could put the game at risk?
Looks like it's warmer and just raining down there.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #48 on: Today at 10:17:10 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:02:02 am
Is the weather particularly bad in Bournemouth? Looks a bit cold but not sure theres anything going on that could put the game at risk?

Our kid lives not far from the ground, he's not having any issues.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #49 on: Today at 10:32:35 am
Far more confident now we've had a few clean sheets in a row.

Do think we need to go into it with the right attitude, but reasonable confident.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #50 on: Today at 10:40:25 am
As long as we're not complacent we should swat these aside

Strongest team every single match from now on
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:44:44 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:34:47 pm
Because they're bottom of the league? You do have a point though, their home record this season is better than our away record amazingly enough.

Cracking little stat, that! 12 points and -6 goal difference, compared to 13 points and a -4 goal difference.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #52 on: Today at 10:45:37 am
Will Michael B Jordan be there?
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #53 on: Today at 10:49:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:45:37 am
Will Michael B Jordan be there?

Ah, you've reminded me I meant to drop in a bit more about FFP issues (around the time of their earlier promotion) and revisit their ownership given the recent changes.

I always end up bloody rushing these ;D
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #54 on: Today at 10:55:05 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:34:47 pm
Because they're bottom of the league? You do have a point though, their home record this season is better than our away record amazingly enough.

Only by one point!  :-X

Their record against top half teams is terrible though. 14 games, 0 Wins, 4 Draws, 10 Losses. (Home & Away combined)

They've drawn with Brentford at home, Fulham away, and Newcastle twice.


After the 9-0, they went on a 6 game unbeaten run in the league. Since that run came to an end, they've picked up 8 pts in 15 games.
Obviously we don't want to be complacent, but Liverpool really should be winning this one.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #55 on: Today at 10:59:05 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:20:17 am
Worst team in the league by distance
Not a difficult place to go
Will be a cake walk


We're not that bad :(
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #56 on: Today at 11:01:56 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:00:15 am
I'd happily take a scrappy 1-0 win.

Our away form has been poor this season. P12 W3 D3 L6 Goal difference is -6 with 19 conceded.

Bournemouth's home form is slightly better than our away form 13 points from 12 games with -4 GD.

If the current home and away records are indicative of how the game will go then it'll be a close game.

I imagine Newcastle, Spurs and Villa all have better home records than our away record too. That in itself doesnt worry me but I hope we start well as for all their faults they do still seem to have a good fight in them.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #57 on: Today at 11:38:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:01:56 am
I imagine Newcastle, Spurs and Villa all have better home records than our away record too.

That's fair. In fact only Southampton have a worse home record than our away record so far.

Our away record is bottom half of the table in terms of points total (11th). Improving this is key to were we end up this season. Hopefully that starts with Bournemouth because we've been so poor and unpredictable away from home.

For completeness our home come is 3rd best in the league P13 W9 D3 L1 GD +25. That only 2 points worse of Arsenal and 4 points worse off City. Our achilles heel this season has been away from home and keeping clean sheets. We'd conceded 19 in the 1st 10 league games away from home. Hopefully the clean sheets at Newcastle and Palace are a step in the right direction. You don't need to be amazing away from him to be a Top 4 team. You do probably need to get about 22-25 points from your 19 games a s a minimum though. Therefore we probably need 10-14 points from our remaining 7 away games.

Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #58 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm
I think knowing we've followed up some great results this season with stinkers the next week will have the players on their toes for this one. With respect to Bournemouth, whoever plays in the front 3, and I'd expect it to be the same starters as last week, should be lining up for opportunities here, and at the very least should be able to stick at least a couple/few away. We'll have to work harder than the 9-0 for sure, they didn't look like a football team that day, but we should still have far too much for these. Ideally we'll keep them out at the other end too as they aren't particularly potent in front of goal. Any win is good enough if it keeps our good little run going, but I'm hoping there's some entertainment akin to what we got on Sunday.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #59 on: Today at 12:15:32 pm
We want 8. We want 8
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #60 on: Today at 12:24:23 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:00:15 am
I'd happily take a scrappy 1-0 win.

Our away form has been poor this season. P12 W3 D3 L6 Goal difference is -6 with 19 conceded.

Bournemouth's home form is slightly better than our away form 13 points from 12 games with -4 GD.

If the current home and away records are indicative of how the game will go then it'll be a close game.

Early kick off, against a team who should be fighting for survival, our woeful on the road record..... I will snap your hand off now if you offered a scrappy win. Our lads are up for the big games against Utd let's see what they are like when they need to do it against a side we are suppose to be beating well.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #61 on: Today at 12:34:41 pm
I don't expect us to concede again this calendar year and possibly well into next year so...yeah...this will be easy.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm
Think it will be a tough game mainly due to the fact we beat them 9-0. If they have any sort of professional pride then that will get you an extra 10% just to make up for that 
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:52:06 pm
Weather seems fine for tomorrow with some rain, the storm should subside by the late hours of today.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #64 on: Today at 02:14:48 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:28:41 pm
Think it will be a tough game mainly due to the fact we beat them 9-0. If they have any sort of professional pride then that will get you an extra 10% just to make up for that

It'll be a tough game because it's an early kick-off, they'll want some sort of revenge for their 9-0 drubbing as you have said, and because they have been playing a lot better the past couple of games.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #65 on: Today at 02:25:41 pm
coming off a 7-0 glorious win .... great!!

but -- after being crap and getting 2 points from our first 3 games this season, we beat B'mouth 9-0.  then from our next 4 games we got 5 points.

just win the game, lads. 
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #66 on: Today at 03:16:33 pm
Nice write-up OP :)

Jürgen's presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fJxq_Do1G8w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fJxq_Do1G8w</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJxq_Do1G8w
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #67 on: Today at 03:25:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:45:37 am
Will Michael B Jordan be there?

Versus Tony "Bellend" Bellew who reappears in Creed III?
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #68 on: Today at 03:46:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:20:17 am
Worst team in the league by distance
Not a difficult place to go
Will be a cake walk

We're not playing Everton.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #69 on: Today at 04:17:48 pm
Would of course take any type of win here but if the front 3 are on song we should be having these on toast.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #70 on: Today at 04:20:44 pm
I think a win move us up to 4th if only temporary. So we really must win. Have some tough games coming up but with that said the tough games seem to be the ones we do alright in. Fuck knows just please win.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #71 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm
We have been looking better in the league in recent weeks, but its not enough that I feel especially confident of anything, as there has been far too much dross to not have it come to mind before our games.

I also expect Bournemouth to be fighting for their lives as relegation candidates.

Still, with all that said, I think we will win. Hopefully we keep the back door closed. It was getting ridiculous the amount of games we were going behind in and chasing, but a few clean sheets, Real Madrid notwithstanding, has been good to see.

Our attack is starting to look so potent again, that 1-2-3 goals can be added in the blink of an eye.

Im going for 3-0 to Liverpool, and Darwin Nunez to score two of them.

Cant wait.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #72 on: Today at 05:14:50 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:14:49 am
Think everyone's of a similar mind - and I'm sure the players are too - if we don't win, the result against United was pretty meaningless. It's not going to be straight-forward - they're a team fighting for survival.

Just fucking win.

Up the Reds.

A 7-0 win against Man Utd will never be meaningless. It will be celebrated and laughed about for the rest of our lives.

However I do get that not beating Bournemouth would make the 3 points we gained in the Man Utd game less important.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #73 on: Today at 05:56:06 pm
don't forget that Bournemouth were beating Arsenal for the first 57 minutes last weekend, and were on track for a point until the 97th minute.  Away from home.

no easy games in the Prem.
Re: Bournemouth vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 12:30, Saturday 11th March
Reply #74 on: Today at 06:04:44 pm
You'd hope everyone will be bouncing into this match.

Really important that players like Fabinho really build on the United match. Fingers crossed there's no late knocks to Konate or Van Dijk as they are going to be super important between now and the end of the season.
