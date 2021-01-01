We have been looking better in the league in recent weeks, but its not enough that I feel especially confident of anything, as there has been far too much dross to not have it come to mind before our games.
I also expect Bournemouth to be fighting for their lives as relegation candidates.
Still, with all that said, I think we will win. Hopefully we keep the back door closed. It was getting ridiculous the amount of games we were going behind in and chasing, but a few clean sheets, Real Madrid notwithstanding, has been good to see.
Our attack is starting to look so potent again, that 1-2-3 goals can be added in the blink of an eye.
Im going for 3-0 to Liverpool, and Darwin Nunez to score two of them.
Cant wait.