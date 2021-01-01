« previous next »
Author Topic: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition  (Read 3593 times)

Offline Rysoph76

Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #280 on: Today at 01:24:42 pm »
1.30 Lossiemouth
2.10 Pied Piper
2.50 Corbetts Cross
3.30 Galopin Des Champs (NAP)
4.10 Vaucelet
4.50 Magic Daze
5.30 Imagine
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:28:21 pm »
1.30 result

1 (14)   Lossiemouth   11/8 Fav   (15 pts)
2 (12)   Gala Marceau   10/3    (10 pts)
3 (15)   Zenta   12/1   (7pts)
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:31:09 pm »
2.10 result

1 (23)   Faivoir   33/1 (15pts + 20)
2 (2)   Pied Piper   12/1   (10 pts)
3 (14)   Filey Bay   6/1   (7 pts)
4 (1)   Sharjah   10/1    (4 pts)
