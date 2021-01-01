« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition  (Read 3501 times)

Offline Red Cez

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  • Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:43:57 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:12:23 am
Very low scoring day today.  Djibrilliant with 52 points was a clear day 3 winner

The NAP on a 40/1 shot helped lots!




Sorry to be a pain but I think you've got my score wrong there. By my count I scored 75 for the day  :scarf
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.

Oscar Wilde

Offline Red Cez

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  • Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:51:23 am »
13.30: Blood Destiny

14.10: Hunter's Yarn

14.50: Favori De Champdou

15.30: Galopin Des Champs (NAP)

16.10: Famous Clermont

16.50: Allegorie De Vassy

17.30: Spanish Harlem
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.

Oscar Wilde

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:37:46 am »
13.30 Lossiemouth
14.10 Pied Piper
14.50 Hiddenvalley Lake
15.30 Galopin Des Champs (NAP)
16.10 Billaway
16.50 Allegorie De Vassy
17.30 No Ordinary Joe
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,380
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:40:15 am »
Quote from: Red Cez on Today at 12:43:57 am
Sorry to be a pain but I think you've got my score wrong there. By my count I scored 75 for the day  :scarf

Really not sure what happened there mate. Sorry.

Ill updates tables shortly
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,380
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #244 on: Today at 07:05:23 am »
13:30 Lossiemouth (NAP)
14:10 Pembroke
14:50 Embassy Gardens
15:30 Bravemansgame
16:10 Not that Fuisse
16:50 Impervious
17:30 Mark of Gold
Logged

Offline mentalgellar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #245 on: Today at 07:20:23 am »
1:30 - Lossiemouth
2:10 - Sharjah
2:50 - Favori De Champdou
3:30 - Galopin Des Champs
4:10 - Vaucelet (NAP)
4:50 - Elimay
5:30 - Irish Hill
Logged

Offline IanBrown

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #246 on: Today at 07:59:53 am »
1:30 - Blood Destiny
2:10 - First Street
2:50 - Shanbally Kid
3:30 - A Plus Tard (nap)
4:10 - DorkingCock
4:50 - Pink Legend
5:30 - Haxo
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,954
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #247 on: Today at 08:12:40 am »
Sorry i never posted yesterday Pete, bloody work!

13.30 Lossiemouth
14.10 Pembroke
14.50 Corbetts Cross
15.30 Galopin Des Champs (NAP)
16.10 Billaway
16.50 Impervious
17.30 Spanish Harlem
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,380
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #248 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
On a very tough tipping day, Day 3 top scorer was Red Cez with wonderful 75 points.

2 winners and 3 seconds.  Well played lad.

Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,380
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #249 on: Today at 08:20:39 am »
Red Cez brings himself right into contention and breathes down the neck of our leader The Edge

Flash still has a chance to make it two titles in 3 years

Still a dozen or so players in with a shout!

Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #250 on: Today at 08:25:15 am »
1.30 Blood Destiny
2.10 Filey Bay
2.50 Hiddenvalley Lake
3.30 Galopin Des Champs
4.10 Vaucelet
4.50 Allegorie De Vassy (NAP)
5.30 Spanish Harlem
Logged

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #251 on: Today at 08:45:07 am »

1.30 Blood Destiny
2.10 Pembroke (nap)
2.50 Stay Away Fay
3.30 Bravemansgame
4.10 Famous Clermont
4.50 Impervious
5.30 Imagine
Logged

Offline Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,517
  • A man's got to have a code.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:10:25 am »
1:30 - Gala Marceau
2:10 - Pembroke
2:50 - Corbett's Cross (NAP)
3:30 - Galopin Des Champs
4:10 - Ballaway
4:50 - Jeremy's Flame
5:30 - Irish Hill
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #253 on: Today at 09:16:37 am »
Blood destiny
Pembroke
Corbett Cross
Bravemansgame NAP
Vaucelet
Impervious
Iroko
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #254 on: Today at 09:17:43 am »
Day 4

1.30 - Gala Marceau
2.10 - Pembroke
2.50 - Hiddenvally Lake (NAP)
3.30 - Noble Yeats
4.10 - Rocky's Howya
4.50 - Magic Daze
5.30 - Iroko
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,145
  • Scrubbers
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #255 on: Today at 09:22:39 am »

1.30 Lossiemouth
2.10 Pembroke (NAP)
2.50 Three Card Brag
3.30 A Plus Tard
4.10 Billaway
4.50 Pink Legend
5.30 Irish Hill

Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:58:12 am »
13.30 Zenta
14.10 Gin Coco
14.50 Shanbally Kid
15.30 Ahoy Senor
16.10 Le Malin
16.50 Impervious (NAP)
17.30 No Ordinary Joe
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #257 on: Today at 10:53:29 am »


Lossiemouth
Sharjah
Hidden Valley Lake
Conflated
Vaucelot
Impervious NAP
Imagine
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,303
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:57:14 am »
1.30 Gala Marceau
2.10 Winter Fog
2.50 Three Card Brag
3.30 Galopin Des Champs NAP
4.10 Famous Clermont
4.50 Impervious
5.30 Irish Hill

Good luck to those still in with a chance in the comp. And thanks for running one again Pete. Are you there today?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:59:39 am »
1:30 Blood Destiny
2:10 Hunters Yarn
2:50 Three Card Brag
3:30 A Plus Tard
4:10 Famous Clermont (NAP)
4:50 Impervious
5:30 Iroko
Logged

Online Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #260 on: Today at 11:10:32 am »
13:30 - Blood Destiny
14:10 - Pembroke (NAP)
14:50 - Corbetts Cross
15:30 - Galopin Des Champs
16:10 - Billaway
16:50 - Impervious
17:30 - Cool Survivor
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,380
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #261 on: Today at 11:12:00 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:57:14 am
Good luck to those still in with a chance in the comp. And thanks for running one again Pete. Are you there today?

Yeah on train from Brum to Cheltenham as i type mate.

Good luck everyone :)
Logged

Offline ACLE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 930
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #262 on: Today at 11:19:27 am »
1:30  Lossiemouth
2:10  Path Doroux
2:50  Corbett's Cross (NAP)
3:30  Galopin Des Champs
4:10  Rockys Howya
4:50  Magic Daze
5:30  Irish Hill.

Thanks again Pete, roll on Aintree!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:10 am by ACLE »
Logged
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.

Online SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,683
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #263 on: Today at 11:34:37 am »
1.30 Gala Marceau.

2.10 Pied Piper.

2.50 Three Card Brag.

3.30 Galopins Des Champs.

4.10 Chris's Dream.

4.50 Allegorie De Vassey.

5.30 Cool Survivor. Nap.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #264 on: Today at 11:42:44 am »
1.30 Lossiemouth
2.10 Pembroke
2.50 Corbetts Cross
3.30 Galopin Des Champs (NAP)
4.10 Vaucelet
4.50 Allegorie De Vassy
5.30 Spanish Harlem
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,417
  • JFT96.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #265 on: Today at 11:43:09 am »
1:30  Blood Destiny
2:10  Hunters Yarn
2:50  Three Card Brag
3:30  Noble Yeats (NAP)
4:10  Chris's Dream
4:50  Allegorie De Vassy
5:30  Spanish Harlem



Not the best week for me but thoroughly enjoy this every year. Thanks again Pete :)
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,327
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #266 on: Today at 11:50:25 am »
1:30  Zenta
2:10  Aucunrisque (NAP)
2:50  Favori De Champdou
3:30  Noble Yeats
4:10  Billaway
4:50  Jeremy's Flame
5:30  Iroko
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:56 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,679
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:07:45 pm »
Fuck it, going to have to go gung ho here  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,679
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
13:30 Zenta
14:10 Petit Tonnerre
14:50 Weveallbeencaught
15:30 Noble Yeats
16:10 Rocky's Howya NAP
16:50 Riviere D'etel
17:30 Imagine
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • * * * * *
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm »
1.30: Lossiemouth (NAP)
2.10: Sharjah
2.50: Embassy Gardens
3.30: Galopin Des Champs
4.10: Vaucelet
4.50: Allegorie De Vassy
5.30: Spanish Harlem
Logged

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:34:39 pm »
1.30 Lossiemouth (NAP)
2.10 Hunters Yarn
2.50 Three Card Brag
3.30 A Plus Tard
4.10 Vaucelet
4.50 Allegorie De Vassy
5.30 Imagine
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Online legendkiller

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • Never get out of bed before noon
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #271 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »

1.30 Lossiemouth
2.10 Hunters Yarn
2.50 Three Card Brag
3.30 GDC
4.10 Vaucelet(Nap)
4.50 Allegorie De Vassy
5.30 Imagine
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #272 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Day 4. Cant be any worsecan it..?

13:30 - Blood Destiny
14:10 - Hunters Yarn
14:50 - Stay Away Fay
15:30 - Bravemansgame
16:10 - Billaway
16:50 - Impervious
17:30 - Spanish Harlem
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #273 on: Today at 12:53:38 pm »
1.30 Gala Marceau
2.10 Magnor Glory
2.50 Three Card Brag
3.30 Galopin Des Champs (Nap)
4.10 Dandy Dan
4.50 Allegoire De Vassy
5.30 Imagine
Logged

Online adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • YNWA
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #274 on: Today at 01:00:30 pm »
1.30: Lossiemouth
2.10: Hunters Yarn
2.50: Hiddenvally Lake
3.30: Galopin Des Champs (NAP)
4.10: The Storyteller
4.50: Allegoire De Vassy
5.30: Irish Hill

Praying for a more favourable day!
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • BoRac
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #275 on: Today at 01:03:42 pm »
1.30 Lossiemouth
2.10 Pembroke
2.50 Corbetts Cross
3.30 Galopin Des Champs
4.10 Billaway
4.50 Impervious (NAP)
5.30 Cool Survivor
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 