Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition

Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 12:01:12 am
With just under a week until the 2023 Festival kicks off on Tuesday 14th March, it's time to get this years tipping competition rolling again.  The previous 15 editions have all been really good fun, competitive with a healthy turnout each day.

Last years competition went to the wire with 8 players in the mix.  Eventually 'OldFordie' snatched victory from Bryan on the very last race.  Can Fordie become only the second player to secure back-to-back titles since 'Alex' did it 11 years ago!?

The general rules of the game are quite simple and remain the same as the last few years in which we began to include bonus points for placed horses with larger SP's as a general consensus revealed that we agreed players tipping a large priced horse that manages to place should be rewarded as such.

SO, on to the Rules...

Pick one horse per race each day of the festival. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.

Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points

Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookies industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.

To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded on only the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results

All important Odds Bonus points are available for certain winners and placed horses that are above a certain price. (SP).

Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 and over = 5 bonus points

Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points


NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.

On each days racing you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection WINS, then you receive DOUBLE points.  In previous years, players received just a 10 point bonus for picking a NAP winner.  I felt that a double point bonus may encourage people to try and NAP a more risky selection at longer odds and therefore gain more points.  It also gives people further down the leader board a chance to move up with a bit more of a risk/reward tactic.

The double point NAP bonus worked well in its first year (2014) and WernerRed scored a huge 100 points on day 4 and probably would have won the whole competition had he not entered the competition late on Day 2.

So to clarify the scoring and NAP bonus - if you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 20 points as standard (15 + 5).  If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double and get 40 points.  Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2). Napping an odds on favourite would gather no odds bonus and just get you the standard 15 points for a winner then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.

I will provide a daily points tally and overall leader board each evening in this thread and will also update the tables on this OP.



Important info:

Entries to be posted in this thread BEFORE the first race each day. (you can also post the night before if you wish).

Any Non-Runners in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.  In this case and there are joint favs, then you will be assigned the first horse alphabetically.

If you don't think you've got the time to make any selections on one of the days at least try and post something along the lines of "Fav every race".

**Anyone with edits on their original post AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void ALL their selections for that day!!! No exceptions**

Any player who neglects to post entries for any 2 of the 4 festival days will be removed completely from the competition.  NO EXCEPTIONS. This rule allows players to miss posting selections for any single day and also gives new players the opportunity to join the competition a day late (Wednesday).

Please feel free to post/edit your selections right up to the time of the first race each day or maybe even post your whole weeks selections in one go. (reminder: NR's will be replaced by SP Fav)

Again, if you're pressed for time to get your entry in, I'll even except an entry posted in the thread consisting of random numbers eg: 8,5,11,9,3,2 or maybe even 'number 2 every race'.  If any of these number selections don't figure in the race you will still get the SP favourite and a chance to score points.

Late selections will be accepted on any day but obviously only the selections for the races that remain at the time of posting will score points.

Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM.  We will not be having separate threads for chat and selections this year we can just keep it all contained in this thread.

No prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned RAWK's Champion Cheltenham Tipster 2023 and become the 16th name in the 'hall of fame'.

You will also have your name inscribed on the much sought after 'virtual' trophy (as seen below)

Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 07:34:12 am
liversaint:
May I be the first to say, count me in!

Annual RAWK highlight and chance for me to demonstrate my wildly variable consistency of picking horses.

Looking forward to it and thanks Pete again for sorting.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 09:35:46 am
bryanod:
welcome back Pete :wave
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 11:02:48 am
Ziltoid:
I'm in. Will probably miss a day like I usually do.  Cheers Pete.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 11:43:00 am
kesey:
Is right.

I'll wait until Olfodrie posts his  :wave
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 12:11:23 pm
duvva:
Im in. Thanks Pete, will try to pick up the reins on Friday if needed
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 01:32:01 pm
Buck Pete:
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  8, 2023, 12:11:23 pm
Im in. Thanks Pete, will try to pick up the reins on Friday if needed

Cheers mate

I may not be going yet.  Its up in the air at the mo.

Although i may just go the pub and watch the races on Friday.  Either way will let you know.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 02:09:08 pm
Salger:
I'm in. Thanks for running as always Pete.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 04:51:46 pm
oldfordie:
Keep the Trophy safe please Pete, hoping to have it back soon.  :)

Count me in please, thanks for running comp again Pete. adds to the Cheltenham fun.
 
 
Quote from: kesey on March  8, 2023, 11:43:00 am
Is right.

I'll wait until Olfodrie posts his  :wave
:lmao
I appreciate the confidence Kersey.  :)
Bookies wait for me to put my bets on to send out for the fish and chips
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 06:55:40 pm
zamagiure:
Sure why not.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 8, 2023, 07:54:57 pm
aedge659:
I'm in, got a feeling it might be worth taking on a lot of the favourites this year but wether that's a good strategy, fuck knows lol
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 9, 2023, 04:44:06 pm
ACLE:
Thanks for sorting this again Pete. See you all next week and good luck to everyone trying to make some money.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 9, 2023, 05:02:20 pm
Barneylfc∗:
Is right  :wave
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 10, 2023, 10:01:10 am
Andy2508:
Hi all, long time lurker in the racing thread but never posted! Ill join if thats ok. Best week of the year of which Im attending on Tuesday and the local boozer  the rest of the week, cant come quick enough!
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 10, 2023, 02:18:17 pm
ollyfrom.tv:
Can't wait
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
March 11, 2023, 10:19:32 am
adruk87:
Count me in again! Hopefully make a quick buck too.

Cheers Pete again for running it!
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 10:37:55 am
PeterJM:
Count me in.

Always enjoy this coming week.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 11:05:22 am
chromed:
In as always
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 01:23:08 pm
Buck Pete:
Quote from: Andy2508 on March 10, 2023, 10:01:10 am
Hi all, long time lurker in the racing thread but never posted! Ill join if thats ok. Best week of the year of which Im attending on Tuesday and the local boozer  the rest of the week, cant come quick enough!

Welcome mate.

Don't suppose anyone's got any spares for Friday have they please?

We plan buy off touts outside and can usually can get in pretty at much face value, but be nice if could get any before leaving.

Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm
CraigR2323:
I'm in as usual! Nice one Pete  :wave
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
goalrushatgoodison:
Cheers Pete and here's to a great 4 days. Good luck to everybody where there are readies involved! On the basis that I am very unlikely to finish first, I thought at least I could start first. Here are my picks for Tuesday!

Tahmuras
El Fabiolo
Corach Rambler
Constitution Hill NAP
Honeysuckle
Samuel Spade
Galliard du Mesnil
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 08:53:49 pm
FlashGordon:
Cheers Pete, in to get my heartbroken once again.
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 11:53:43 pm
duvva:
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:23:08 pm
Welcome mate.

Don't suppose anyone's got any spares for Friday have they please?

We plan buy off touts outside and can usually can get in pretty at much face value, but be nice if could get any before leaving.


Cant help Im afraid, but mate of mine did the same on the Friday in 2020 and had no hassle getting in
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 08:40:48 am
Gerry Attrick:
Excellent stuff, Pete. Im much better at picking the flat nags but love a mid table finish over jumps too ;D

1.30 Marine Nationale
2.10 El Fabiolo
2.50 Into Overdrive
3.30 Constitution Hill (NAP)
4.10 Honeysuckle
4.50 Byker
5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnil
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 10:29:50 am
Red Star:
Im in.

Cheers, Pete!
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 12:58:12 pm
mentalgellar:
I'm in!

1:30 - Facile Vega
2:10 - Jonbon
2:50 - Corach Rambler
3:30 - Constitution Hill (NAP)
4:10 - Maries Rock
4:50 - Samuel Spade
5:30 - Gaillard Du Mesnil
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 03:38:01 pm
Salger:
Day 1
13:30 - Il Etait Temps
14:10 - Jonbon
14:50 - Corach Rambler
15:30 - Constitution Hill
16:10 - Marie's Rock
16:50 - Bad
17:30 - Gaillard Du Mesnil (NAP)
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 04:40:34 pm
bryanod:
1:30 - Il Etait Temps
2:10 - Jonbon
2:50 - Corach Rambler
3:30 - Constitution Hill (NAP)
4:10 - Maries Rock
4:50 - Byker
5:30 - Gaillard Du Mesnil
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 05:15:55 pm
Buck Pete:
1:30 - Tahmuras
2:10 - Dysart Dynamo
2:50 - Happygolucky
3:30 - State Man (NAP)
4:10 - Brandy Love
4:50 - Mighty Mo Missouri
5:30 - Coffey
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 05:55:49 pm
Xabisfeet:
1.30 Marine Nationale
2.10 Jonbon
2.50 Nassalam
3.30: Constitution Hill (NAP)
4.10: Marie's Rock
4.50: Byker
5.30: Chemical Energy

Many thanks Pete.  Good luck all!
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 06:15:36 pm
zamagiure:
1.30  il etait temps
2.10 jonbon
2.50 fanion  destruction
3.30 constitution Hill
4.10 Marie's rock (nap)
4.50 perseus way
5.30 Giallard du mesnil
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 06:40:04 pm
Luke 17:
1.30 tahmuras
2.10 el fabiolo
2.50 the goffer
3.30 constitution Hill (Nap)
4.10 Brandy Love
4.50 Bad
5.30 Mister Coffey
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 07:04:37 pm
duvva:
1:30 Facile Vega
2:10 Jonbon
2:50 Monbeg Genius
3:30 Constitution Hill (NAP)
4:10 Epatante
4:50 Punta Del Este
5:30 Galliard Du Mesnil

Good luck all
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 07:07:45 pm
oldfordie:
My nags for Tuesday. good luck all.

1.30pm Facile Vega
2.10pm Jonbon NAP
2.50pm Corach Rambler
3.30pm Constitution Hill
4.10pm Maries Rock
4.50pm  Sir Allen
5.30pm Gailard Du Mesnil
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 07:15:23 pm
aedge659:

Thanks for Running again Pete 👍

1:30 Facile Vega
2:10 Jonbon
2:50 Corach Rambler
3:30 Constitution Hill (NAP)
4:10 Honeysuckle
4:50 Byker
5:30 Galliard Du Mesnil
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 07:53:31 pm
PeterJM:
1.30 Tahmuras
2.10 Jonbon
2.50 Oscar Elite
3.30 State Man (Nap)
4.10 Love Envoi
4.50 Bad
5.30 Mahler Mission
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 08:31:39 pm
BoRed:
1.30 Inthepocket
2.10 El Fabiolo
2.50 Fantastikas
3.30 Constitution Hill (NAP)
4.10 Maries Rock
4.50 Tekao
5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnil
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 08:39:11 pm
stevied:
Hi Pete
Thanks for doing this again
1.30 Facile Vega
2.10 Jonbon
2.50 Monbeg Genius
3.30 Constitution Hill
4.10 Brandy Love Nap
4.50 Bad
5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnill
