Author Topic: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs  (Read 16355 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #840 on: Today at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:45:44 am
We? I didn't realise we were still in it 😉

 ;D
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #841 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:21:41 am
Hopefully City and Chelsea go out so can enjoy the semi's. A Milan derby semi would be a madness but any of the 4 will be good. Milan will knock Napoli out.

Milan will knock Napoli out on what planet?  They are 20 points behind them in the league, and thats probably flattering Milan if anything
Online Elzar

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #842 on: Today at 12:58:49 pm »
What a chance for one of the Italian sides or Benfica.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #843 on: Today at 01:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:58:33 pm
Milan will knock Napoli out on what planet?  They are 20 points behind them in the league, and thats probably flattering Milan if anything

Cool story. Being behind someone in a league table doesn't mean it's impossible to knock them out of a cup.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #844 on: Today at 01:13:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:08:54 pm
Cool story. Being behind someone in a league table doesn't mean it's impossible to knock them out of a cup.

No but Milan are pretty abysmal. If anything it is Inter with the better chance to KO Napoli
Offline darragh85

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #845 on: Today at 01:13:41 pm »
We should know as well as anyone the difference European pedigree and history can make. Ofc ac milan have every chance
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #846 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »

Liverpool finished 37 points behind Chelsea when we knocked them out in 2005 , and were light years behind the Milan team we eventually beat . What is it they say about football ?
Offline Macc77

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #847 on: Today at 01:30:29 pm »
Yep, agree with the Milan shouts, a European pedigree and a touch of arrogance goes a long way, especially against a Napoli club that have zero real experience this late into a European Cup. I'd still fancy Napoli to go through but these intangibles make a difference.

I looked at the draw first and foremost with the hope that City got the toughest route, and so that's a positive, but for them, Bayern, Real and Chelsea to all be in the same half did get my antenna up slightly. UEFA are getting a bit of grief over the CL and how it's become predictable year on year with Spanish and English clubs dominating, and here we have a situation now where one of Inter, Milan, Benfica or Napoli are guaranteed to be in the Final, and only one of the "mainstays" of recent years can make it. Luck of the draw I suppose.
Online stoa

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #848 on: Today at 01:30:52 pm »
Bayern to knock out Man City and then twat Real, after that I don't give a flying fuck who wins the whole thing...
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #849 on: Today at 01:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 01:20:44 pm
Liverpool finished 37 points behind Chelsea when we knocked them out in 2005 , and were light years behind the Milan team we eventually beat . What is it they say about football ?

It's shit?
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #850 on: Today at 01:59:40 pm »
Real - Bayern and Napoli - Benfica in the semi's imo. Hopefully Bayern do the footballing world a favour and get the double over the cheating c*nts.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #851 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:59:40 pm
Real - Bayern and Napoli - Benfica in the semi's imo. Fucking hope Bayern don't lose to City.

Itd have to be a bottle job from Man City to lose to Bayern. Theres not one area where youd say Bayern definitely have an advantage.
Online tubby

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #852 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:01:26 pm
Itd have to be a bottle job from Man City to lose to Bayern. Theres not one area where youd say Bayern definitely have an advantage.

Does their manager have a habit of overthinking things and doing mad stuff that blows up in his face in big European matches?
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #853 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:01:26 pm
Itd have to be a bottle job from Man City to lose to Bayern. Theres not one area where youd say Bayern definitely have an advantage.
Really? I reckon overall they have a better team than City except upfront. Even if we say they are inferior, they have much more experience than City.
We'll see, hope I am right. Don't care as long City don't win it to be honest
Online MJD-L4

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #854 on: Today at 02:17:03 pm »
Don't mind who wins as long as it's not Abu Dhabi or Chelsea.

Would be great to see Benfica win it or even Napoli (despite their dreadful fans)

Although in a way it would be funny to see Chelsea equal Manchester United's (biggest club in the world they'll have you know) paltry return of 3 EC's.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #855 on: Today at 02:18:38 pm »
Napoli going to win it.  8)
Online Cesar

Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #856 on: Today at 04:01:54 pm »

I'm putting a fiver on Napoli
