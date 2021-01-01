Yep, agree with the Milan shouts, a European pedigree and a touch of arrogance goes a long way, especially against a Napoli club that have zero real experience this late into a European Cup. I'd still fancy Napoli to go through but these intangibles make a difference.



I looked at the draw first and foremost with the hope that City got the toughest route, and so that's a positive, but for them, Bayern, Real and Chelsea to all be in the same half did get my antenna up slightly. UEFA are getting a bit of grief over the CL and how it's become predictable year on year with Spanish and English clubs dominating, and here we have a situation now where one of Inter, Milan, Benfica or Napoli are guaranteed to be in the Final, and only one of the "mainstays" of recent years can make it. Luck of the draw I suppose.