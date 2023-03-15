« previous next »
Offline I've been a good boy

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 5,187
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #800 on: March 15, 2023, 06:57:00 pm »
Knew as soon as the tie was announced that there would be trouble. Both Frankfurt and Napoli fans are c*nts, let them wipe each other out.
Offline The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 18,864
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #801 on: March 15, 2023, 07:29:34 pm »
Good luck Liverpool

Should be a cracking high scoring game. Handbrake totally off.
Offline Cruiser

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 13,855
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #802 on: March 15, 2023, 07:36:31 pm »
That riot might actually improve Naples.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 19,487
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #803 on: March 15, 2023, 08:51:56 pm »

Napoli [1] - 0 Eintracht Francfort; Victor Osimhen on 45+2' - https://dubz.co/video/4b0e4f & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1636107656128520192

Napoli [2] - 0 Eintracht Frankfurt  Victor Osimhen on 53' - https://dubz.co/video/fb766f & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1636113870996795392

Napoli [3] - 0 Eintracht Frankfurt; Piotr Zielinski penalty 64' - https://dubz.co/video/719322 & https://streamin.me/v/d743af60


3-0; full-time. 5-0 on aggregate.  10 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/15-03-2023-napoli-vs-eintracht-frankfurt/


'Scenes of literal urban warfare in Naples as Frankfurt fans wreak havoc and clash with police' - https://v.redd.it/z2v5c2u2gxna1

Offline HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 3,493
  RedOrDead
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #804 on: March 15, 2023, 09:47:03 pm »
Come on Napoli. Win the full thing. Fans are a bunch of c*nts but they literally remind me so much of our team that lost the final the first time round to Madrid. Hope they win it
Online cissesbeard

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 836
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #805 on: March 15, 2023, 09:53:31 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on March 15, 2023, 09:47:03 pm
Come on Napoli. Win the full thing. Fans are a bunch of c*nts but they literally remind me so much of our team that lost the final the first time round to Madrid. Hope they win it

agree - regardless of their fans I can't stand the thought of madrid winning it again or city winning it for the 1st time
Offline elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 29,912
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #806 on: March 15, 2023, 09:55:16 pm »
3 Italian teams in the final 8.

Can we get a Benfica-Napoli final please?
Online Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 33,056
  Truthiness
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #807 on: Today at 11:16:54 am »
Real Madrid v Chelsea
Inter v Benfica
Abu Dhabi FC v Bayern Munich
AC Milan v Napoli
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 48,335
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #808 on: Today at 11:20:08 am »
Madrid, Benfica, Man City and Napoli in the semi finals then.
Online Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 33,056
  Truthiness
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #809 on: Today at 11:21:25 am »
Semis draw:
Milan / Napoli v Inter / Benfica
Real/ Chelsea v City/Bayern

An agreeably shit draw for Abu Dhabi
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 8,709
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #810 on: Today at 11:21:41 am »
Hopefully City and Chelsea go out so can enjoy the semi's. A Milan derby semi would be a madness but any of the 4 will be good. Milan will knock Napoli out.
Online tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 20,407
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #811 on: Today at 11:21:41 am »
Good draw, that.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online RedSamba

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 1,911
  EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #812 on: Today at 11:22:06 am »
Madrid are going to win the whole thing again.
Online amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 16,670
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #813 on: Today at 11:22:45 am »
Great chance for Napoli to make the final now.

Glad Man City wont have it easy if they want to go all the way.
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 55,313
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #814 on: Today at 11:22:59 am »
Real Vs Bayern and Milan Vs Benfica would be a suitable European Cup semi-final line-up but the pattern of this season its probably the other way around
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 32,913
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #815 on: Today at 11:25:51 am »
Madrid to win it again

Nice to see the draw open on one side and a new team will make it
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Iska

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 7,883
  The only club that matters
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #816 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Forgot the semis get picked today too.  Thats a tremendous semifinal draw I must say.  Anybody rate Benfica as dark horses?  Havent seen much talk of them beyond the Enzo Fernandez transfer but theyve put together a very impressive sequence of results this year.
Online A Red Abroad

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  ******
  Posts: 989
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #817 on: Today at 11:31:31 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:21:25 am
Semis draw:
Milan / Napoli v Inter / Benfica
Real/ Chelsea v City/Bayern

An agreeably shit draw for Abu Dhabi

The best we could hope for in the circumstances.  :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 32,913
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #818 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:29:22 am
Forgot the semis get picked today too.  Thats a tremendous semifinal draw I must say.  Anybody rate Benfica as dark horses?  Havent seen much talk of them beyond the Enzo Fernandez transfer but theyve put together a very impressive sequence of results this year.

The three Italian sides make that side of the draw super interesting. Be a lot of focus on them all.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Wolverine

  Main Stander
  ***
  Posts: 208
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #819 on: Today at 11:32:28 am »
They really should just rename this trophy the Real Madrid Cup, everyone else is just invited to take part.

Actually excited to be in Europa league next season if we miss out on top 4, fed up of playing Madrid every year and losing.
Online Fitzy.

  I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 20,625
  Indefatigability
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #820 on: Today at 11:34:23 am »
I have developed an absolute bitterness towards Real Madrid. Charmed existence.

The draw looks good though.
Online RedSamba

  
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #821 on: Today at 11:34:30 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 11:32:28 am


Actually excited to be in Europa league next season

fuck that
