If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Come on Napoli. Win the full thing. Fans are a bunch of c*nts but they literally remind me so much of our team that lost the final the first time round to Madrid. Hope they win it
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Semis draw:Milan / Napoli v Inter / BenficaReal/ Chelsea v City/BayernAn agreeably shit draw for Abu Dhabi
Forgot the semis get picked today too. Thats a tremendous semifinal draw I must say. Anybody rate Benfica as dark horses? Havent seen much talk of them beyond the Enzo Fernandez transfer but theyve put together a very impressive sequence of results this year.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Actually excited to be in Europa league next season
