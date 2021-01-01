« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs  (Read 13731 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #760 on: Today at 01:39:24 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm
You looking forward to getting involved again next year? Be good to see your boys and how they get on....How long has it been by the way? (no dig there, just a genuine question)

6 years. Cant wait .

We probably need 4 more points to clinch a CL place,  it is the place to be. The difference between CL and EL is massive. Its like going from the World Cup to the nations league.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #761 on: Today at 02:30:52 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm
The last 8 is grim providing we don't do the impossible tomorrow. I'd rather them not win it again but if Madrid do go through I think they're best placed to stop City and the slightly more unlikely to win it Chelsea.
Bayern are picking up form now and I'd put them ahead of City still. Napoli also, whilst not having much experience in the CL can beat City imo.
Won't matter anyway as City will get Milan or Inter probably.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #762 on: Today at 06:40:35 am »
Fucking Leipzig had to give the cheats confidence.

Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #763 on: Today at 07:03:23 am »
Yeah, another season where cheats stroll into a semi final, at minimum. The gap between EPL teams and the rest is widening a lot now.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,652
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:04:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:40:35 am
Fucking Leipzig had to give the cheats confidence.



Hate to say it but they are going to beat us and we'll beat you. I'd much rather batter both of you and usually we would, but we're having a bad season
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • Bam!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:39:17 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:03:23 am
Yeah, another season where cheats stroll into a semi final, at minimum. The gap between EPL teams and the rest is widening a lot now.

By the end of tonight, Italy could easily be the league with the most teams in the quarter finals.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:39:37 am »
Don't know if its sour grapes on my part, but watched the first half last night and the ref was truly shocking. Ederson came right out of his area and cleaned out Werner and someone else, could easily have been a red, yet Werner got booked for protesting!

Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:51:18 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:03:23 am
Yeah, another season where cheats stroll into a semi final, at minimum. The gap between EPL teams and the rest is widening a lot now.

Problem is most of the CL teams because they're used to winning and attacking won't sit back in the way that you need to against the PL teams. It ends up in bloodbaths like last night and e.g. when we play Porto.

Only the very elite can compete - Real, Bayern etc.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,775
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:52:27 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:03:23 am
Yeah, another season where cheats stroll into a semi final, at minimum. The gap between EPL teams and the rest is widening a lot now.

It's ridiculous now. It's like playing a League One team in the FA Cup or something, only over 2 legs, which just shouldn't be the case in CL knockouts. If they draw one of the Milan clubs they'll just wipe the floor with them, clubs who are much more illustrious. You can understand why other leagues are getting fed up with it.

United just smashing loads of goals past a Betis team full of old men in the once strong UEFA Cup but then toil at home against the bottom team in the PL. United or Arsenal should stroll to that trophy.

You've also got the Conference League which was designed to give other leagues a chance but West Ham should be winning that as well and could get relegated at the same time. Leicester just fell short in the semi last season. Two managers hopeless in Europe the only impediment (Moyes and Rodgers).





Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #769 on: Today at 09:16:24 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:39:37 am
Don't know if its sour grapes on my part, but watched the first half last night and the ref was truly shocking. Ederson came right out of his area and cleaned out Werner and someone else, could easily have been a red, yet Werner got booked for protesting!
Theyve had a lot of inexplicable decisions over the years,  but that one is right up there with the most corrupt.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,868
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #770 on: Today at 09:28:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:39:24 am
6 years. Cant wait .

We probably need 4 more points to clinch a CL place,  it is the place to be. The difference between CL and EL is massive. Its like going from the World Cup to the nations league.

My Friends in Cologne are still laughing at how easy it was to get tickets outside the ground and take over the away stadium when they played there. So many of your "supporters" thought the Europe League was beneath them.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #771 on: Today at 10:27:24 am »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 09:28:06 am
My Friends in Cologne are still laughing at how easy it was to get tickets outside the ground and take over the away stadium when they played there. So many of your "supporters" thought the Europe League was beneath them.

Every season in the Europa league is failure for us. Id love to win it as we dont have a great European record but its not where we want to be.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,263
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #772 on: Today at 10:40:22 am »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 09:28:06 am
My Friends in Cologne are still laughing at how easy it was to get tickets outside the ground and take over the away stadium when they played there. So many of your "supporters" thought the Europe League was beneath them.

And so it is. You cant expect a side who has won the Cup Winners Cup and the Inter-City Fairs Cup to take the Europa seriously.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #773 on: Today at 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:40:22 am
And so it is. You cant expect a side who has won the Cup Winners Cup and the Inter-City Fairs Cup to take the Europa seriously.
True. A club with such a rich history of winning European trophies shouldnt be expected to demean themselves with the Europa league. Its insulting.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,110
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #774 on: Today at 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:40:22 am
And so it is. You cant expect a side who has won the Cup Winners Cup and the Inter-City Fairs Cup to take the Europa seriously.

Still remember singing "Nayim from the halfway line" to my Arsenal mates.

Haven't Spurs got more European trophies than them?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,263
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #775 on: Today at 11:56:15 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:46:57 am
Still remember singing "Nayim from the halfway line" to my Arsenal mates.

Haven't Spurs got more European trophies than them?

Aye, Spurs are to Arsenal what we are to Spurs

Considering how many league titles they've won and how often they've played in the European Cup/CL/UEFA Cup/Europa League, and the money they've spent over the decades, I think its fair to say Arsenal are the biggest underachievers in European competition history. Absolutely laughable to be giving it large that they have bigger fish to fry than the Europa when their European pedigree is the same as such luminaries as KV Mechelen, Aberdeen, Dynamo Tbilisi, FC Magdeburg and Everton.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 972
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #776 on: Today at 01:47:00 pm »


:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 