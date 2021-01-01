Yeah, another season where cheats stroll into a semi final, at minimum. The gap between EPL teams and the rest is widening a lot now.



It's ridiculous now. It's like playing a League One team in the FA Cup or something, only over 2 legs, which just shouldn't be the case in CL knockouts. If they draw one of the Milan clubs they'll just wipe the floor with them, clubs who are much more illustrious. You can understand why other leagues are getting fed up with it.United just smashing loads of goals past a Betis team full of old men in the once strong UEFA Cup but then toil at home against the bottom team in the PL. United or Arsenal should stroll to that trophy.You've also got the Conference League which was designed to give other leagues a chance but West Ham should be winning that as well and could get relegated at the same time. Leicester just fell short in the semi last season. Two managers hopeless in Europe the only impediment (Moyes and Rodgers).