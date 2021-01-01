« previous next »
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,899
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #560 on: Today at 08:52:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:51:18 pm
Anyway its good for us if they stay in CL , but that was horrendous refereeing .

Another myth.

Momentum will help them.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #561 on: Today at 08:52:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:51:23 pm
the Porto game is OK, pretty even so far 0-0 at HT.

Quality level hasn't been top drawer. Literally only been flicking onto it to watch one or two players.
Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #562 on: Today at 08:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:52:29 pm
Another myth.

Momentum will help them.

Its like us last season, playing in every game possible helped our momentum.

The likes of city wont be suited to less games or 1 game a week.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,538
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #563 on: Today at 08:53:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:50:23 pm
I was just thinking along the same lines .... one day some team will just refuse to take part, stroll around the pitch for 90 mins.

Be interesting to see what the ref could do if players as you said kicked it and then just stood around and let themselves be beaten 150-0

If everytime the ref came near them they just said "You're fucking bent mate" - he'd have to abandon the game after sending three players off.

You'd think they'd have to investigate that then though
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:54:32 pm »
How the fuck is that a penalty

Fuck sake
Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:52:29 pm
Another myth.

Momentum will help them.

Yeah, I don't know with City. They need to win the CL. If they drop points against us and Arsenal win, they might just put their eggs in the CL basket. They know they will likely win the league 3 out of the next 5 years anyway (assuming that they don't get punished as they should). The CL eludes them.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,899
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #566 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm »
Games dead.

There is clear corruption at the top level.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,538
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #567 on: Today at 08:55:51 pm »
So bullshit 'penalty'

No foul given leading to the goal

No red card for the keeper wiping him out



They should just walk off and not bother coming on second half. Either that or boot City up and down the park and force the ref to abandon the game.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,899
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:56:00 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:55:14 pm
Yeah, I don't know with City. They need to win the CL. If they drop points against us and Arsenal win, they might just put their eggs in the CL basket. They know they will likely win the league 3 out of the next 5 years anyway. The CL eludes them.

You have seen our away form right ?
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,084
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:56:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:49:29 pm
I dont understand this comment.
Sure they have beaten us consistently. However, City are the biggest cheats the sport, or indeed any sport, has ever known.

You sure though ?

Madrid are basically Spain. Have all sorts of people in their pockets. The truth of just who that is would probably make your head spin. As high as it goes

City are just the new cheats on the block. But they're bad at it and they're going to get found out. Madrid have won more than city since city started cheating and they've been doing it for decades
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,538
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:56:25 pm »
The pundits not even mentioning the straight red for the keeper

Fucking hell :lmao
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #571 on: Today at 08:56:55 pm »
Yeh ignore the biggest talking point of the half
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,346
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #572 on: Today at 08:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:56:00 pm
You have seen our away form right ?

Gotta change some time 👀😩
Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #573 on: Today at 08:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:56:00 pm
You have seen our away form right ?

Nonetheless, I'm sure Arsenal fans are licking their lips that City have us coming up. Other than their beloved neighbours who seem to be a thorn in City's arse, there's probably no other team you'd back to get something than us. Possibly United.
Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #574 on: Today at 08:58:32 pm »
City on their way to a quarter final in the CL and the atmosphere is criminal, so embarrassing. They dont even celebrate goals.

Youd swear theyd won it before.
Online TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #575 on: Today at 08:58:38 pm »
Joklingon Lescott, Rio Fishookinand and that other bellend failing to draw attention to the fact that Ederson was a blatant red. Bent twats
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,084
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:58:57 pm »
The letter of the law does not say that's a penalty

You can't send the ball at someone's hand and just get a pen

I actually remember that very discussion
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:59:01 pm »
Ederson goes flyinggggg into players and refs just let ot happen :lmao
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,538
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #578 on: Today at 08:59:29 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:58:01 pm
Nonetheless, I'm sure Arsenal fans are licking their lips that City have us coming up. Other than their beloved neighbours who seem to be a thorn in City's arse, there's probably no other team you'd back to get something than us. Possibly United.

Games like that I'd like us to have a docker dickhead XI we could bring on to boot them up and down the park while the players sit in a pub and have a bevvie :)
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #579 on: Today at 09:02:06 pm »
Fuckinghell, what does that c*nt have to do to get a red card?
Anyone watching that must know it is 100 % proof that the officials are corrupt.
This is not a sport anymore. Its just one big fucking cess pit of corruption!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,538
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #580 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm »
Wow. Still not mentioned the straight red for the keeper.

BT as fucking bent as the ref.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,084
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #581 on: Today at 09:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:59:29 pm
Games like that I'd like us to have a docker dickhead XI we could bring on to boot them up and down the park while the players sit in a pub and have a bevvie :)

So get Everton to play them you mean?
Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #582 on: Today at 09:02:51 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 08:49:25 pm
Will we see the day where a manager pulls his team off the pitch mid match due to a scandalous VAR decision..just go and sit in the dressing room and refuse to play on....I'd love to see it's reaction
Not VAR, but the 1982 World Cup had this. Kuwait were getting blitzed by France and had just gone 4-1 (I think) down. The players complained to the ref that they thought they'd heard a whistle blow before the French player scored. They kept complaining, and walked off the field. Eventually, the ref ruled out the goal and Kuwait returned. The French scored again anyway.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,084
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #583 on: Today at 09:03:41 pm »
Didn't discuss the Ederson red at all

Shithouses. Can't wait till they go out again and pep gives us all another meme the fucking cracked slap head
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,538
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #584 on: Today at 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:02:21 pm
So get Everton to play them you mean?

Just get a load of our biggest, angriest fans, give them a contract for one game and then let them boot City off the park :)


I'd pay to watch that. They might let me play :D
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,084
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #585 on: Today at 09:04:22 pm »
Fuck watching this shit Porto inter is game on
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #586 on: Today at 09:04:31 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:58:01 pm
Nonetheless, I'm sure Arsenal fans are licking their lips that City have us coming up. Other than their beloved neighbours who seem to be a thorn in City's arse, there's probably no other team you'd back to get something than us. Possibly United.

Absolutely, form goes out the window when Liverpool play the Manchester clubs.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,084
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #587 on: Today at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:04:14 pm
Just get a load of our biggest, angriest fans, give them a contract for one game and then let them boot City off the park :)


I'd pay to watch that. They might let me play :D

Gonna say me and you at the back mate 😂😂
Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #588 on: Today at 09:05:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:03:41 pm
Didn't discuss the Ederson red at all

Shithouses. Can't wait till they go out again and pep gives us all another meme the fucking cracked slap head

Madrid City  would be ideal in the QF (in the 95% chance we don't make it through). Bayern Chelsea. Milan Inter. Benfica Napoli.

Come on UEFA, it's the draw we want to see.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #589 on: Today at 09:06:54 pm »
any video of the Ederson thing?
Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,544
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #590 on: Today at 09:06:55 pm »
Haven't posted in a while but had to come here to say how disgusted I am with how the referee has influenced this Man City game.

1. How was that a penalty for their first (how does one get airborne without raising the arms.... where else is the defender's arm supposed to be, and can we even be sure the ball touched him... and why would VAR even send the ref to watch a replay when they've got a million cameras and close-up angles and aren't sure themselves?)?

2. How was that not a foul by Haaland on the goalie before the second?

3. Why was Ederson not carded a foul given to Leipzig when he cleaned out Werner?

I mean, let's face it... It's City... Cheaters are going to cheat. But since when did cheating in football become so blatant and bare-faced?
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,084
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #591 on: Today at 09:07:21 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:05:28 pm
Madrid City would be ideal in the QF. Bayern Chelsea. Milan Inter. Benfica Napoli.

Come on UEFA, it's the draw we want to see.

Napoli put them out I reckon. They're at it
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,538
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #592 on: Today at 09:08:21 pm »
Surely Liepzig have to just jump into every tackle like a drug crazed loony on acid now?


:)
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #593 on: Today at 09:08:43 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:52:57 pm
Quality level hasn't been top drawer. Literally only been flicking onto it to watch one or two players.
that's why I said it was "OK"  :)

better than watching a bunch of cheats any day of the week
Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Champions League Last 16 2nd Legs
« Reply #594 on: Today at 09:09:25 pm »
4-0
